Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Expected to Return from Hand Injury vs. Timberwolves

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is expected to return from injury Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I think Rondo will play Thursday as long as he continues to move with no setbacks until then, but that will be something that we'll keep pushing him and we'll re-evaluate each morning," Lakers coach Luke Walton said on Monday night, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Walton also noted on Monday that the four-time All-Star is still working on "getting comfortable" on the court (around the 4:00 mark):

A sprained right ring finger has sidelined Rondo since Dec. 25.

Rondo, along with LeBron James (groin), has missed 14 games during that span. The Lakers have gone just 5-9 and have fallen to ninth in the Western Conference.

The veteran has split time with second-year guard Lonzo Ball at the point. Rondo is averaging 8.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. He has a net rating of 2.2.

Playing for his sixth organization since 2014-15, Rondo has undergone a difficult season. He was suspended in October for three games for his role in an on-court brawl with the Houston Rockets, and he later missed more than a month because of a broken right hand.

He played just three games after he returned from his hand injury before he sprained his finger.

On Monday night, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma told reporters that having another playmaker like Rondo would "definitely help" (around the 1:09 mark):

Rondo's return will be a big boost for a depleted Lakers squad. James is nearing a comeback but remains sidelined. Meanwhile, Ball is expected to miss four to six weeks after he suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain Saturday.