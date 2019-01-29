National Signing Day 2019: Recruits Most Likely to Light Up CFB as True Freshmen

0 of 7

Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Freshmen enter the college football world with dreams of being an immediate contributor, but only a select few will actually hold a sizable role during their first year on campus.

Not all situations are created equally. Multiple factors―some outside of control―determine a player's path to snaps.

The most important is individual talent. While anyone headed to a Football Bowl Subdivision school has clearly showed it, the transition from high school takes a massive amount of learning. Combine those two, and that freshman may play.

If that happens, how's the depth chart? Are multiyear starters returning or are a couple of first-string positions up for grabs?

As 2019 national signing day on February 6 nears, here are seven prospects are in the most favorable spots to be major contributors as true freshmen.