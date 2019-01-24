Which NFL Teams Are Ready to Make the Leap Next Year?

1 of 5

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns were so bad two years ago that they can actually leap twice in as many seasons. They certainly leaped in 2018 by bouncing back from the third zero-win campaign in NFL history with an exciting 7-8-1 performance.

But the fashion in which the 2018 Browns season concluded could indicate that a playoff appearance awaits the team and its hungry fans in 2019.

It was a tale of two seasons—one with Hue Jackson and Todd Haley stoking a dumpster fire, and the other with running backs coach Freddie Kitchens getting the most out of a promising young offense in an interim coordinator role.

With Jackson and Haley out of the way, Kitchens and interim head coach Gregg Williams led the Browns to five wins in their final seven games. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield was a different player under Kitchens' tutelage, and there was a trickle-down from there.

Under Kitchens, the Browns averaged an NFL-best 6.9 yards per play and a solid 23.8 points per game. Mayfield was the league's sixth-highest-rated passer thanks to a 68.4 completion percentage and a 19-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Second-round rookie running back Nick Chubb also exploded down the stretch, while second-year first-round defenders Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers turned a corner together.

The Browns were likely to eventually turn a corner. It's almost hard not to become at least decent when you have a combined eight picks in the first two rounds of consecutive drafts.

Now they'll be a little more mature, they should be well-coached from the get-go (Kitchens has surrounded himself with a promising staff), and their division looks vulnerable.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing another tumultuous offseason, the aging Baltimore Ravens still have quarterback questions and the Cincinnati Bengals could be on the brink of a rebuild.

Typing this might cause my computer to self-destruct, but I'll give it a shot: The Browns could win the AFC North in 2019.