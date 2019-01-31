National Signing Day 2019: Every Top 10 Team's Most Important RecruitJanuary 31, 2019
National Signing Day 2019: Every Top 10 Team's Most Important Recruit
Every team in college football covets being in the position of national champion Clemson, but making it to the Top 10 is an accomplishment in its own right.
How do the teams that finished in the Top 10 in 2018 remain there through next season? It's all about filling huge gaps through recruiting, transfers or development.
While everybody wants to look at the recruiting rankings—and make no mistake, they're important—it's vital that prospects at positions of need step right in and perform.
Many marquee teams convince big-name players to come to their schools, but the most important prospects aren't always the highest-ranked.
In some cases, such as Alabama with elite tackle Evan Neal and Michigan with dynamic running back Zach Charbonnet, the most important recruit is also one of the most lauded. In others, like UCF, the classes aren't full of superstar prospects, so it's important that programs get the most out of who they sign.
Let's take a look at the final College Football Playoff Top 10 (released before bowl games were played) and take a swing at identifying each team's most important prospect in the incoming class. From meeting major needs to impacting game outcomes, these are the guys who need to be ready right away.
10. Florida Gators: Lloyd Summerall, Outside Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6'5", 220 lbs
High School: Lakeland High School; Lakeland, Florida
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 15 weak-side defensive end, No. 243 overall
With the way Dan Mullen took over a woebegone team and helped restore some of the glory at Florida, who wouldn't want to come play for the Gators?
It's obvious you're going to get developed if you come to Gainesville.
The No. 10 Gators have the 11th-ranked recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and there is help coming from several different directions. Stars like cornerback Chris Steele and running back Nay'Quan Wright are vital.
But the biggest need for a group that lost a lot of star power from its defense can be met by pass-rusher Lloyd Summerall, one of the trio of Lakeland High School standouts who chose UF.
The Gators have a ton of talent returning in the front seven but are in need of help for Jabari Zuniga when it comes to getting after quarterbacks.
Jachai Polite left early for the NFL, and defensive end/outside linebacker Cece Jefferson is out of eligibility. There are candidates in classes ahead of Summerall who could gain reps, but he is a quick-twitch athlete who could be a force, especially in third-down packages.
Summerall can provide something that the Gators need. He should get a long look.
9. Washington Huskies: Laiatu Latu, Outside Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6'4", 272 lbs
High School: Jesuit High School; Carmichael, California
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 6 weak-side defensive end, No. 128 overall
Chris Petersen is proving his recruiting blueprint works, but reinforcements are needed at linebacker. That's where jumbo pass-rushing outside 'backer Laiatu Latu comes in, and he's talented enough to start as a true freshman.
The Huskies' solid defense must replace Ben Burr-Kirven, Tevis Bartlett, Matt Preston and Jake Wambaugh, and Latu needs to help improve a pass rush that was lacking a season ago. U-Dub's defense was fine in 2018, but it had just 24 sacks in 14 games, the program's fewest since 2008.
If you can get after the quarterback, you've got the opportunity to get on the field right away. Latu can. He is a big kid who can play with his hand down or at the second level, and he moves very well for a player his size.
It was long thought USC might be Latu's destination, but Petersen pulled off a huge coup. Though it's hard to guarantee any freshman can step right in and play, Latu has the ability due to his size and talent. He reportedly played well at the recent Polynesian Bowl too.
Latu could team with Joe Tryon to give the Huskies a pass-rushing force they've not had since Joe Mathis or even Hau'oli Kikaha. He has that kind of ability.
If you want to consider him a defensive lineman, he's part of a loaded group of incoming talent. If he's a linebacker, the path to playing time may be a little quicker. Regardless, he'll play somewhere, and he'll be an important piece of the rebuild (or reload) on that side of the ball.
8. UCF Knights: Keenan Hester, Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6'3", 267 lbs
High School: St. Petersburg High School; St. Petersburg, Florida
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 52 defensive tackle, No. 653 overall
The UCF Knights have wound up in impressive company in the final rankings the past two seasons, but that doesn't mean they fish in the same recruiting waters.
Coach Josh Heupel has the 55th-ranked recruiting class in the nation according to the 247Sports composite ratings. That seems low for a team that finished No. 8 in the country, but it's not easy to recruit to the AAC, even when you're winning big.
With Heupel, quarterback McKenzie Milton (if he comes back healthy) and Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush, the Knights will be fine offensively. But they need a bunch of help on the other side of the ball, especially along the defensive front.
Out of a group of 21 commitments in a class that ranks first in the conference, there are seven defensive linemen, which tells you how big of a need it is.
The best of those is Keenan Hester, a St. Petersburg High School prospect who had offers from the likes of Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Boston College and others. Instead, he chose to go to Orlando, where he has the potential and the frame to step right in.
If the Knights are to continue taking Top 10 punches, they must get better on defense. Hester is the kind of player who can be a difference-maker right away.
7. Michigan Wolverines: Zach Charbonnet, Running Back
Height/Weight: 6'2", 215 lbs
High School: Oaks Christian High School; Westlake Village, California
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 4 running back, No. 46 overall
It would have been easy to peg elite safety Daxton Hill in this space for Michigan, especially considering how much the Wolverines need him to shore up the back end of the defense and make sure games like last year's embarrassment against Ohio State don't happen again.
But Michigan is going to have some playmakers on the back end in addition to Hill. The most important commit in the class is hard-nosed running back Zach Charbonnet.
While Trey Sanders and John Emery Jr. got most of the headlines in this year's class, Charbonnet may be the most complete runner. He should be a force in the passing game, he's proved he can run between the tackles and he has a burst once he gets to the second level.
Charbonnet was a steal from Pac-12 territory, and he can come across the country and make a monster impact in coach Jim Harbaugh's offense right away. With Karan Higdon off to the NFL, Charbonnet is too good to keep off the field.
He may not start the first game, but by the end of the season, he'll have more offensive touches than any other running back.
Entering such a pivotal season for Big Blue, especially after the sputtering conclusion to the '18 campaign, Charbonnet's performance and progression are vital. This will be quarterback Shea Patterson's final season in Ann Arbor, and Michigan needs some offensive balance to win the Big Ten.
This is a kid who can step in and be a star, and Michigan needs him to.
6. Ohio State Buckeyes: Harry Miller, Center
Height/Weight: 6'3½", 305 lbs
High School: Buford High School; Buford, Georgia
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 2 center, No. 30 overall
Ohio State hoped center Michael Jordan would return for his senior season, but he decided to leave early for the NFL. Had he stayed, it would have opened an opportunity for him to slide back to his natural position of guard and move Josh Myers to center.
But those plans are scrapped with him gone.
That means there's a great chance the nation's second-ranked center, Buford's Harry Miller, could play right away. Considering the Buckeyes' offensive line is the team's biggest question mark (unless quarterback Justin Fields isn't cleared to play), Miller could solidify the center of the line.
He was a major recruiting win for the Buckeyes in Georgia, especially with the way the Bulldogs are keeping players at home. Instead of heading to Athens, Miller is going north. That's big news.
"As a player, his ceiling is a first-round NFL draft pick," Buford coach John Ford told Lettermen Row's Reid Fragel. "[Miller] has strength, flexibility, technique and an overall commitment to excellence."
Getting prospects like Miller to come to Columbus in Ryan Day's first class is an indication that recruiting won't suffer in the post-Urban Meyer era. If Miller is as polished as many think he can be, he'll fortify a unit that needs some difference-makers.
He's going to be fun to watch develop.
5. Georgia Bulldogs: Nolan Smith, Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6'3", 227 lbs
High School: IMG Academy; Bradenton, Florida
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1 weak-side defensive end, No. 1 overall
If you think there's too much bragging about Kirby Smart's recruiting at Georgia, you need to take a longer look at the rankings.
The Bulldogs always recruited well under Mark Richt, but they've taken it to another level the past couple of seasons. That's a big reason why they were the national runner-up a season ago and finished with a Top Five ranking in 2018.
This year, UGA is ranked second in recruiting with a class highlighted by the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, Nolan Smith, a talented pass-rusher from IMG Academy. Even though there are three weak-side defensive ends on this list, none are as good as Smith.
He could play for anybody in the country as a true freshman.
The Bulldogs have a load of talented young defenders, but Smith would fill an immediate need as a pass-rusher. He has the potential to play meaningful snaps right away, even with all the playmakers waiting in line.
Most of the players on this list are defenders, but that's an important area to shore up for most of these teams. UGA loses some important players on the perimeter, so Dominick Blaylock is a major threat to come in and play receiver in 2019, but Smith is more important and impressive.
This is the top-ranked player in the country; he needs to play like it in the rugged SEC.
4. Oklahoma Sooners: Jeremiah Criddell, Safety
Height/Weight: 5'11", 188 lbs
High School: Mater Dei High School; Santa Ana, California
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 15 safety, No. 164 overall
If you've noticed a theme, it's that defense wins championships. Ask Oklahoma how important defense is.
If the Sooners could have played just a little on that side of the ball, they may have been the ones hoisting the trophy. With Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray to lead the charge on offense, there was no question they were championship-caliber on that side of the ball.
Early in the season, coach Lincoln Riley fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, and Ruffin McNeill didn't do a whole lot better. There is tons of offensive talent coming into Norman once again, but the Sooners have to get better on D for new coordinator Alex Grinch.
That's why players like elite safety Jeremiah Criddell are so important. At 5'11", 188 pounds, Criddell isn't the biggest safety, but he arrives with a punch, and he's an important piece in the pass-happy Big 12.
It's essential the Sooners get better on the back end, where they gave up far too many huge plays in 2018. Criddell is going to have every opportunity to play for a group that is looking for stars and hasn't found many in recent years.
With Grinch's clean slate, Criddell should see the opportunity to start as a true freshman. He's good enough to.
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Kyle Hamilton, Safety
Height/Weight: 6'3", 190 lbs
High School: Marist School; Atlanta, Georgia
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 5 safety, No. 60 overall
This recruiting class contains vital pieces of the puzzle to keep Notre Dame as an elite program and get the Fighting Irish back to the College Football Playoff. Defensive tackle Jacob Lacey needs to be ready to step in and get reps, and running back Kyren Williams should get some carries.
The Irish's most important player, though, is the most talented.
Safety Kyle Hamilton is an elite 4-star talent. He's long and lanky, is super-athletic and has exceptional ball skills. If you watched the Irish secondary get embarrassed against Clemson, you know they need help back there.
Of course, the Tigers shredded a lot of teams this year, but Hamilton is the type of player who can remedy that.
The Irish went into talent hotbed Atlanta and pulled Hamilton out of the middle of SEC country. This is the kind of athlete who is normally terrorizing passing attacks for Alabama or Georgia. He could be a defensive star right away and the kind of talent around which to build an entire unit.
Yes, he's that good. He has great ball skills and fluid hips that make him an elite size-speed combo, and he could help build the Irish for the long haul on the back end. Hamilton is a major recruiting victory who will help immediately.
2. Clemson Tigers: Tyler Davis, Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6'1", 293 lbs
High School: Wekiva High School; Apopka, Florida
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 12 defensive tackle, No. 137 overall
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney proves every year that he knows what his team needs to stay on top.
The offensive side of the ball is loaded with young talent like quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running backs Travis Etienne, Tavien Feaster and Lyn-J Dixon, and receivers Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers.
Swinney is adding receivers Frank Ladson and Joe Ngata in this class too.
But defensively, there will be holes to fill. The national champion Tigers must replace Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant, Clelin Ferrell and Albert Huggins. That's an impressive group that was a huge part of their title win.
They helped shut down Alabama's explosive offense in the second half, keeping Tua Tagovailoa under pressure.
Reinforcements are ready on the perimeter with K.J. Henry and especially Xavier Thomas, who look like stars in the making. Darnell Jefferies and Justin Mascoll are good-looking young defenders too. But how do you replace all the beef in the middle with Wilkins, Lawrence and Huggins gone?
Enter Tyler Davis, who will have a major opportunity to step in and play for coordinator Brent Venables. He isn't massive like the aforementioned departures, but Davis has elite quickness and should be able to get to the passer. He uses his hands well, and though he needs to add some strength, he could be good quickly.
The Tigers need him to. They've had plenty of talent on that defensive front for years and must reload in a hurry to stay at the top.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide: Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6'7½", 360 lbs
High School: IMG Academy; Bradenton, Florida
247 Sports Composite Ranking: No. 1 offensive tackle, No. 7 overall
Much like at Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State, it's difficult for any true freshman to step into the situation at Alabama among waves of elite talent and earn playing time.
Coach Nick Saban has shown over the years that he is not shy to play first-year players, though. That's true even on the offensive line, where prospects normally need a year or two to develop. He threw Cam Robinson immediately into the fray and did the same thing with Jonah Williams.
Both wound up being stars.
As Williams heads to the NFL, a prime candidate to step in and play the all-important left tackle position is Evan Neal, the massive offensive lineman who was a teammate of Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders and Georgia defensive end Nolan Smith at IMG Academy.
No matter what competition Neal has played against, he's thrived. He looks like an ideal candidate to jump into Scott Cochran's strength and conditioning program, shed a few pounds of bad weight and be a force right away.
Neal is big and strong, and his long arms allow him to keep defenders from getting inside and past him. He has great leverage for a big man, and he also has higher upside than any other lineman.
Since Tua Tagovailoa is a left-handed quarterback, Alabama's left tackle may not be as crucial in 2019 as it is for other programs. But it's still important, and Neal is the perfect fit to step in for Williams and shine.
