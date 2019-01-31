National Signing Day 2019: Every Top 10 Team's Most Important Recruit

0 of 10

Every team in college football covets being in the position of national champion Clemson, but making it to the Top 10 is an accomplishment in its own right.

How do the teams that finished in the Top 10 in 2018 remain there through next season? It's all about filling huge gaps through recruiting, transfers or development.

While everybody wants to look at the recruiting rankings—and make no mistake, they're important—it's vital that prospects at positions of need step right in and perform.

Many marquee teams convince big-name players to come to their schools, but the most important prospects aren't always the highest-ranked.

In some cases, such as Alabama with elite tackle Evan Neal and Michigan with dynamic running back Zach Charbonnet, the most important recruit is also one of the most lauded. In others, like UCF, the classes aren't full of superstar prospects, so it's important that programs get the most out of who they sign.

Let's take a look at the final College Football Playoff Top 10 (released before bowl games were played) and take a swing at identifying each team's most important prospect in the incoming class. From meeting major needs to impacting game outcomes, these are the guys who need to be ready right away.

