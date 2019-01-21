Video: Rams Coach Ted Rath Explains Job of Holding Back Sean McVay on Sidelines

Uncredited/Associated Press

One of the Los Angeles Rams' coaches will be doing his own version of the tango at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Ted Rath is listed on the Rams' official website as the director of strength training and performance, but a recent NFL Films clip revealed he does more than just that. He is in charge of pulling head coach Sean McVay away from the path of the officials, and he compared it to "a dance, maybe tango."

McVay—who will become the youngest NFL or FBS college head coach to win a championship at 33 years and 10 days if he beats the New England Patriots—receives plenty of credit for being innovative and ahead of the game, and he is taking an additional step here to avoid any costly penalties.

While there are plenty of college programs that feature assistant coaches who perform similar tasks on game days, the football stage doesn't get bigger than the Super Bowl. Rath will be the man behind the coaching genius as the Rams look to win their first Lombardi Trophy since the 1999 season.