Super Bowl Odds 2019: Bold Predictions for Patriots vs. Rams

Another year, another Super Bowl appearance for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Brady and head coach Bill Belichick will appear in their ninth Super Bowl together as the duo will face off against the Los Angeles Rams - the same franchise (then St. Louis Rams) that the Patriots duo kick-started their run of dominance in the NFL against 17 years ago.

The Patriots defeated a Rams team that was dubbed "The Greatest Show on Turf" that season and 17 years later the Rams again bring a high-powered offense, but this time the Rams are the underdogs facing the veteran squad of Super Bowl winners.

Sean McVay, the soon-to-be 33-year-old head coach of the Rams, will become the youngest coach in Super Bowl history as he has orchestrated one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, led by running back Todd Gurley and 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff.

They reached this point by rallying from a 13-0 deficit against the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome to defeat them in overtime, 26-23, courtesy of a game-winning 57-yard field goal from the leg of Greg Zeurlein.

The Patriots also needed overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, with Brady never giving the Chiefs a chance to put the ball in Patrick Mahomes' hands and leading them downfield to hand the ball off to Rex Burkhead for a game-winning two-yard touchdown run in a 37-31 victory.

Odds (via OddsShark)

New England (-2); O/U: 57.5

Bold Predictions

Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Will Throw a TD Pass

McVay loves incorporating trick plays into his game plan, and something like a fake punt or field goal seems like it would be too tough to fool a Bill Belichick-coached team, but Hekker and the Rams have a proven track record of being successful at running fakes and did so in the NFC Championship game with a fake punt that went for a first down.

Heck, there is a video on the NFL website titled "top five Johnny Hekker fake punts." He is also the holder on field goals, opening up other special teams avenues where he can fool the Patriots and show off his arm. The Rams catch the Patriots in a lapse and capitalizes by converting a touchdown on a fake in the Super Bowl.

Sony Michel Will be the Game's Leading Rusher

The Rams have arguably the league's best rusher in Gurley - who is averaging 6.3 yards per carry in the playoffs - and McVay has gotten some big performances out of C.J. Anderson, too, but it will be Patriots rookie back Sony Michel who will dominate the ground game in Super Bowl LIII.

Michel has been a key cog in the Patriots offense, alleviating some of the pressure off Brady. The 23-year-old averaged 4.5 yards per carry this season and is coming off a 113-yard rushing performance against the Chiefs.

The Rams defense held the two-headed monster of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to just 46 yards in the NFC Championship game, but they allowed a league-worst 5.1 rushing yards per attempt in the regular season. They are certainly susceptible to allowing Michel to have a big game.

Aaron Donald Will Not Record a Sack in the Game

The Rams defensive tackle led the league with 20.5 sacks this regular season and is arguably the best defensive player in the league.

Yet Donald has not recorded a sack in his two playoff games thus far and the Patriots offensive line has not allowed Brady to be sacked in two games.

The offensive line has faced tall tasks in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram in the divisional round while keeping Dee Jones and Chris Jones away from their quarterback in the AFC Championship game.

Donald, however, is an interior lineman and is a different sort of challenge for the offensive line. It may be the key matchup that could swing the game. As we've seen in past Super Bowls, any pressure on Brady usually dooms New England, so there will be extra attention placed on Donald from keeping him a non-factor in the game.