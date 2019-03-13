Report: Ex-Saints RB Mark Ingram Agrees to 3-Year, $15M Contract with Ravens

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has reportedly agreed to a multiyear deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, Ingram will sign a three-year contract with Baltimore worth $15 million.

Ingram, 29, spent his first eight seasons with the Saints, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in a season twice and scoring six or more rushing touchdowns in each of the past five campaigns.

His best season came in 2017, when he rushed for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns, pairing with Alvin Kamara to give the Saints a devastating thunder-and-lightning combo.

Ingram served a four-game suspension to start the 2018 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, and as the Saints increasingly relied on Kamara as a feature back, Ingram's numbers slumped. He rushed for 645 yards and six scores in 12 games.

He still offered quality touches, however, as evidenced by his 79.4 grade from Pro Football Focus (16th among running backs).

With his role diminished, it became clear that Ingram might not have a future in New Orleans depending on how his market played out in free agency. Ultimately, Ingram chose the Ravens.

In Ingram, Baltimore is getting a reliable, powerful back capable of punishing teams between the tackles and grinding out tough yards. He should feature more prominently without Kamara to siphon touches and should improve the team's run game.

While Gus Edwards emerged as a fine option for the Ravens in 2018, rushing for 718 yards and two touchdowns, Ingram is an upgrade at the position. With Edwards as a solid backup, the Ravens will possess a nice one-two punch.

That will be key for an offense that became one of the best rushing teams in the NFL once Lamar Jackson was made the starting quarterback.

While the Ravens will likely hope to air the ball out a bit more this season, the ground-and-pound attack—and Jackson's ability to put pressure on a defense with his elite scrambling skills—should remain the focal point of the team's offense.

Ingram should see a major workload for the defending AFC North champions in the process.