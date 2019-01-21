Bulls News: Wendell Carter Jr. Out 8-12 Weeks After Undergoing Thumb Surgery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced rookie Wendell Carter Jr. underwent surgery Monday to repair the damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb. 

While the surgery was considered successful, he is expected to miss eight to 12 weeks due to recovery from the injury.

This timetable is in line with the original projection when surgery was first recommended last week.

Carter first injured his thumb in a Jan. 15 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but initial tests revealed a sprain that wouldn't require surgery, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

He was labeled as day to day and missed the team's loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday before follow-up tests revealed damage to the ligament.

It now appears as though he will miss a good portion of the season with even the best-case scenario keeping him out until late March.

The No. 7 pick of the 2018 draft, Carter was in the midst of an encouraging rookie season with averages of 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The 19-year-old appears to be part of the Bulls emerging young core.

However, Chicago has struggled to an 11-36 record this season and are well out of playoff contention. This means being overly cautious with injuries is probably the right move instead of risking further problems by rushing someone back too quickly.

