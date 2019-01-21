Barcelona Reportedly Reach Agreement in Principle to Sign Kevin-Prince Boateng

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly close to signing Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng having reached an agreement in principle regarding a loan move with an option to buy.

According to Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Football Italia), Barca believe Boateng is "the right man" to add depth to their squad.

Per Di Marzio, Barcelona's option to make his stay at the Camp Nou permanent will be €8 million.

