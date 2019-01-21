Barcelona Reportedly Reach Agreement in Principle to Sign Kevin-Prince Boateng

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 23: Kevin-Prince Boateng of Sassuolo celebrates after scoring the equalizing goal during the serie A match between US Sassuolo and Empoli at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on September 23, 2018 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly close to signing Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng having reached an agreement in principle regarding a loan move with an option to buy.

According to Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Football Italia), Barca believe Boateng is "the right man" to add depth to their squad.

Per Di Marzio, Barcelona's option to make his stay at the Camp Nou permanent will be €8 million.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

