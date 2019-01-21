Dolphins Rumors: Miami to Hire Packers' Patrick Graham as DC for Brian Flores

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins' coaching hires remain at a standstill with Brian Flores set to coordinate the New England Patriots defense for a couple more weeks, but they're still working on settling his staff.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins plan to hire Green Bay Packers run game coordinator/inside linebackers coach Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator under Flores.

Graham, 39, spent one season with the Packers. He's familiar with Flores after they worked together in New England. Graham was a defensive assistant for Bill Belichick from 2009 to 2015 before leaving for the New York Giants.

