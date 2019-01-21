Unai Emery Says Mesut Ozil Still in His Plans for Upcoming Arsenal Matches

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Unai Emery has said he wants Mesut Ozil ready to play for upcoming Arsenal matches, which is an indication the German playmaker is still in the Gunners head coach's plans.

Ozil was an unused substitute as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-0 on Saturday to boost their chances of a top-four finish in this season's Premier League.

He has not played a minute since Boxing Day, when he was taken off at half-time in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Per Corriere della Sera (h/t Calciomercato), Arsenal have offered the 30-year-old to Inter Milan. He has also been linked to Bayern Munich:

But Emery's latest comments suggest Ozil will be staying at the Emirates Stadium, per Michael Plant of Goal:

"He was on Saturday OK to play, but we decided not play [him]. I spoke with him also and I want to him be ready for the match today, for the next matches like all the players in the team. Against Chelsea, I have the confidence in him if he played, I think he could do like we want and the next matches we are going to need every player and also his quality."

Ozil is arguably the most talented player in the Arsenal squad, and he intermittently produces performances of genuine class.

However, Arsenal's two best results this season, Saturday's win against Chelsea and December's 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, have come without Ozil in the side.

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

He is arguably no longer a part of Arsenal's most effective starting XI.

It would be difficult for the Gunners to offload the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner even if they wanted to.

Less than a year ago, he penned a new contract with Arsenal to 2021 worth £350,000 per week, making him the highest-paid player in the club's history.

Few clubs could afford to match such a generous pay packet, especially as Ozil has spent recent weeks out of the Arsenal team.

Emery clearly feels he still has a role to play, and given Ozil's immense talent, he could be a huge asset in the second half of the season as Arsenal look to break back into the UEFA Champions League qualification spots.