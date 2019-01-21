Carlos Vela 'Happy' at LAFC but 'We'll See What Happens' Amid Barcelona Rumours

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Carlos Vela said he is "happy" at Los Angeles FC amid rumours linking him with a January move to Barcelona, but he would not rule out joining the Catalan giants.

Per ESPN's Tom Marshall, the Mexican striker said;

"They are issues for the clubs and agents. I'm relaxed, working on the preseason and the most important thing is to be happy in the place you are. In the future, we'll see what happens.

"Whatever I may decide or happens I'll be happy because I'm loving being in Los Angeles with my team enjoying the day-to-day and I don't have anything to lose in any case."

Following the sale of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla earlier this month, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde confirmed Barcelona are searching for a new forward to act as cover for Luis Suarez, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

Per Marshall, Vela is among the names linked with Barca.

The former Arsenal forward joined LAFC in January last year, and he had a fine debut season in MLS, per OptaJack:

He scored some fine efforts along the way:

The 29-year-old is an old hand in La Liga, having made 252 appearances in Spain's top flight during spells with Real Sociedad and Osasuna, so there would be little adjustment period were he to return there.

He's a versatile operator, too, capable of playing on either flank or through the middle, so he could not only be a back-up for Suarez, but for Lionel Messi or Ousmane Dembele, too.

Vela has only been with LAFC for a short time, though, and he's among their most important players, so they'll be determined to keep hold of him. He could be a shrewd capture for Barcelona, but he's unlikely to come cheap.