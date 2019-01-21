Carlos Vela 'Happy' at LAFC but 'We'll See What Happens' Amid Barcelona Rumours

Carlos Vela 'Happy' at LAFC but 'We'll See What Happens' Amid Barcelona RumoursJanuary 21, 2019
Carlos Vela said he is "happy" at Los Angeles FC amid rumours linking him with a January move to Barcelona, but he would not rule out joining the Catalan giants.
Per ESPN's Tom Marshall, the Mexican striker said;
"They are issues for the clubs and agents. I'm relaxed, working on the preseason and the most important thing is to be happy in the place you are. In the future, we'll see what happens.
"Whatever I may decide or happens I'll be happy because I'm loving being in Los Angeles with my team enjoying the day-to-day and I don't have anything to lose in any case."
Following the sale of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla earlier this month, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde confirmed Barcelona are searching for a new forward to act as cover for Luis Suarez, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:
Samuel Marsden @samuelmarsden
Valverde: There's space [for a new striker] with Munir leaving. The window's open and we'll see if we can bring someone in. If not, we will look to the B team.
Per Marshall, Vela is among the names linked with Barca.
The former Arsenal forward joined LAFC in January last year, and he had a fine debut season in MLS, per OptaJack:
OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack
13+ - In 2018, Carlos Vela became the seventh #MLS player with 13+ goals and 13+ assists in a season since 2010. Scintillating. #OptaXI https://t.co/3kxuct3zGt
He scored some fine efforts along the way:
LAFC @LAFC
14 to choose from. 👀 @mbretosESPN gives you his top 5 Carlos Vela goals from his #BestXI season. https://t.co/AV1AKkzMPL
The 29-year-old is an old hand in La Liga, having made 252 appearances in Spain's top flight during spells with Real Sociedad and Osasuna, so there would be little adjustment period were he to return there.
He's a versatile operator, too, capable of playing on either flank or through the middle, so he could not only be a back-up for Suarez, but for Lionel Messi or Ousmane Dembele, too.
Vela has only been with LAFC for a short time, though, and he's among their most important players, so they'll be determined to keep hold of him. He could be a shrewd capture for Barcelona, but he's unlikely to come cheap.
