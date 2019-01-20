Warriors News: GSW Have No Plans to Rest DeMarcus Cousins During Back-to-Backs

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Now that he has made his full return to the court, the Golden State Warriors don't expect to rest DeMarcus Cousins on the second half of back-to-backs.

According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Cousins said he "felt good" after playing 15 minutes in Friday's 112-94 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, per the Mercury News' Mark Medina.

