Gennaro Gattuso Accepts Gonzalo Higuain's Decision to Leave Amid Chelsea Rumours

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso says he accepts Gonzalo Higuain's decision to leave the Rossoneri amid speculation he will join Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The striker has been left out of AC Milan's squad for Monday's Serie A clash against Genoa, and Gattuso offered an update on the current situation, per Sky Sports:

"I accept his decision. Surely he could have done more and maybe we could have helped him fit in better. I want to be honest with you all. We had a poor training session today due to all these rumours. We spoke after the training session and I did not consider him ready for this game."

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Higuain's parent club Juventus. The striker will move to the Blues on a six-month loan with an option to buy for £32.5 million, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella and Romeo Agresti.

AC Milan will replace loanee Higuain by signing Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek for an initial fee of €35 million (£30.9 million), according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will make room for Higuain by offloading Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid:

Higuain has already said goodbye to his AC Milan team-mates and will fly to London to complete his move on Sunday or Monday, per Football Italia.

Chelsea's need for a striker has become increasingly evident as this season has progressed. Strikers Morata and Olivier Giroud have struggled for goals, while Eden Hazard has been used as a false nine but has not scored since Boxing Day.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Blues' lack of goals has seen their place in the top four of the Premier League come under threat. Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means they are just three points ahead of the Gunners and a resurgent Manchester United.

Manager Maurizio Sarri knows Higuain well from their time together at Napoli and will be hoping the striker can hit the ground running if he does arrive in January.

Chelsea have lost two of their last three games and have another crucial fixture on Thursday, as they attempt to turn around a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.