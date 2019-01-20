Pacquiao vs. Broner Purse: Prize-Money Payouts After Main Event Fight

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao will reportedly earn $20 million after he beat Adrien Broner on Saturday to retain his WBA (regular) welterweight title.

Pacquiao eased to a unanimous-decision victory at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times:

According to BoxingScene.com's Keith Idec, Pacquiao's contract with the Nevada State Athletic Commission dictates he will receive $10 million compared to Broner's $2.5 million, with both set to receive a percentage of the profits on top of those figures.

However, Idec's sources reported the former will make "at least" double that figure thanks to sponsorship income, pay-per-view revenue from broadcaster Showtime and television rights from his native Philippines.

In what was his 70th career fight, the 40-year-old won't often have had too many more comfortable than his 12 rounds against Broner, who threw few punches his way and landed even fewer.

Broadcaster Ben Maller shared Showtime's damning numbers from the fight:

Broner took the backseat from the outset, allowing Pacquiao to play the role of the aggressor and attempting to lure him in before launching a counter.

However, Pacquiao's high volume of punches granted him few opportunities to fire back, and when he did, the American often found nothing but air.

Despite having been dominated in almost every round and in need of a big finish, Broner was barely willing to engage in the latter stages of the fight, per Sporting News' Andreas Hale:

The Ring's Ryan Songalia summarised the contest, having been unimpressed with Broner's efforts:

While the 29-year-old's disappointing performance made life easier for Pacquiao, who is some way past his prime, that the Filipino can still dominate fighters 11 years his junior is a testament to his conditioning, desire and skill.

Pacquiao may not have too much longer left in his storied boxing career, but there's life in him yet.