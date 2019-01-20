UFC on ESPN+: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

1 of 7

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Donald Cerrone def. Alex Hernandez by TKO via Punches at 3:43 of Round 2

Cowboy called out Conor McGregor and the former champ-champ obliged! Hopefully that comes to fruition. Unfortunately for Hernandez, his momentum is stopped dead and he's likely up for an under-the-radar fight with somebody like Dan hooker or Stevie Ray.

Joanne Calderwood def. Ariane Lipski by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Great showing by Joanne Calderwood, who reasserted herself as a legitimate contender with a convincing win here. The flyweight rankings are a hodgepodge of names right now, but facing a fellow UFC contender like Liz Carmouche or Nicco Montano is the way to go. As for Lipski, anyone coming off a loss works. Roxanne Modafferi, maybe?

Alonzo Menifield def. Vinicius Moreira by TKO via Punches at 3:56 of Round 1

It's still really early but Alonzo Menifield is a big, strong dude that can punch really hard. He could fight a ranked opponent like Nikita Krylov next or fight somebody making their UFC debut, because this division's a mess! Vinicius Moreira, meanwhile, is now 0-1, so he will fight either a rookie or somebody on a skid like Marcin Prachnio or Adam Milstead.

Cory Sandhagen def. Mario Bautista by Submission via Armbar at 3:31 of Round 1

Cory Sandhagen is now 3-0 in the UFC, which lines him up for a stiffer test. An established guy like Rick Glenn or Cub Swanson would be a good fit for him. On the flipside, Mario Bautista is no 0-1 in the UFC. A debuting opponent or any other struggling newcomer is the way to go with him.

Dennis Bermudez def. Te Edwards by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Dennis Bermudez won and retired, so no real fight there for him! Te Edwards is now 0-2 in the Octagon, which could mean the end for him. If not, any random debuting opponent works for his next outing.

Geoff Neal def. Belal Muhammad by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Huge win for Geoff Neal, who is lined up to fight a fringe top-15 player like Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira. Tough blow to Muhammad, however, but he finds himself in the same situation as potential opponents like Clay Guida and Bobby Green.

Chance Rencountre def. Kyle Stewart by Submission via Rear-Naked Choke at 2:25 of Round 1

Both men are up-starts in the overflowing welterweight division. Both welcoming an alum from Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series makes sense, as does any other debuting talent.