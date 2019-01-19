Conor McGregor Accepts 'Cowboy' Cerrone's Call-Out Following TKO Victory

Conor McGregor Accepts 'Cowboy' Cerrone's Call-Out Following TKO VictoryJanuary 20, 2019
Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone pieced up and finished No. 11 lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez at UFC on ESPN+ 1 on Saturday and then called out Conor McGregor.
Donald Cerrone: "It feels good to be back at 155lbs... I want top 5. I even want Conor (McGregor) if he'll agree to it." #UFCBrooklyn
Within just a few minutes, McGregor tweeted out that he would accept that fight.
Cerrone vs. McGregor would be a perfect return bout for McGregor following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cerrone is a notable name in the division with a style that has excited fans for years. He is the right stylistic fighter to be opposite McGregor.
🎶 Allow me to reintroduce myself 🎶 Lightweight division, @CowboyCerrone is BACK!! #UFCBrooklyn https://t.co/w8ogcFcdd3
The longtime lightweight veteran has failed in his bids for WEC and UFC gold each time out. Getting a headlining fight against McGregor not only would help him get one last shot at gold but also is a signature bout he has earned through years of short-notice fights and incredible performances.
If the UFC can get this deal done, Cerrone vs. McGregor instantly becomes one of the biggest can't-miss fights of 2019.
