Conor McGregor Accepts 'Cowboy' Cerrone's Call-Out Following TKO Victory

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone pieced up and finished No. 11 lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez at UFC on ESPN+ 1 on Saturday and then called out Conor McGregor.

Within just a few minutes, McGregor tweeted out that he would accept that fight.

Cerrone vs. McGregor would be a perfect return bout for McGregor following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cerrone is a notable name in the division with a style that has excited fans for years. He is the right stylistic fighter to be opposite McGregor.

The longtime lightweight veteran has failed in his bids for WEC and UFC gold each time out. Getting a headlining fight against McGregor not only would help him get one last shot at gold but also is a signature bout he has earned through years of short-notice fights and incredible performances.

If the UFC can get this deal done, Cerrone vs. McGregor instantly becomes one of the biggest can't-miss fights of 2019.