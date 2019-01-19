Yankees Trade Rumors: Sonny Gray Deal Expected This Weekend; Reds Favored

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The New York Yankees' long-awaited Sonny Gray trade is expected to be completed at some point this weekend.

Per Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman, the Cincinnati Reds remain engaged in talks for Gray, with two prospects and a draft pick possibly going back to the Yankees. That may include second baseman Shed Long or catcher Tyler Stephenson.

Heyman noted the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers remain "on the periphery" for Gray if the Yankees don't make a deal with the Reds.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters in October they would be "open-minded" to trading Gray and that "it will more likely be best" for the right-hander to try turning his career around with another team. And that came before the Yankees acquired James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners in mid-November.

After starting his career with the Oakland Athletics, Gray was acquired by the Yankees prior to the non-waiver trade deadline in July 2017. He fared well after the deal, posting a 3.72 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 65.1 innings to end the season.

The 2018 season was a struggle for Gray, as he posted a 4.90 ERA in 30 appearances and lost his spot in the starting rotation in August.

He could be a good bounce-back candidate if he gets moved because most of his struggles last year were at Yankee Stadium, where he had a 6.98 ERA, compared to 3.17 in road games. And he's only under contract for one more season at $7.5 million in case he doesn't turn it around.

Gray would slot into a Cincinnati rotation that currently features Anthony DeSclafani, Luis Castillo, Tanner Roark and Alex Wood.

The Reds would present Gray with a low-pressure situation to get his career back on track, and starting pitching is an area of desperate need. Their rotation posted the second-highest ERA (5.02) in the National League last season.