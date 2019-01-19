Dana White Speaks on Debate If Amanda Nunes or Jon Jones Is Greatest UFC Fighter

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White was unequivocal about naming Amanda Nunes the greatest female fighter of all time after her defeat of Cris Cyborg on December 29 made her the first woman to become a two-division UFC champion.

However, speaking to TMZ Sports, he stopped short of putting her above Jon Jones on the all-time list, outlining the impressive victories Bones has had in the men's light heavyweight division:

"Yes [Nunes is the greatest female fighter]. She's the best. We said it going into that fight; the one that came out with the 135- and 145-pound belts would be the best ever; the winner of that fight would be the best ever.

"Anybody who wins two belts—the whole champ-champ thing is real. She won two belts. Cyborg, the most feared fighter out there, she went in and made it look easy.

"Right now if you look at Nunes she's been active, she's fought all the best out there, she's got two belts in two different weight classes. Jon Jones has done the same thing, he's fought all the best out there. You look at who he beat in the light heavyweight division ... The fact that he beat Daniel Cormier twice is unbelievable, because Cormier is unbelievable. We'll see what comes for Jon Jones."

