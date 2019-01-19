La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 20 Matches

January 19, 2019

Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (R) celebrates with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on January 19, 2019. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid closed the gap on Barcelona at the top of La Liga after beating Huesca 3-0 away on Saturday. The team bottom of the table had no answers for Atleti's guile, pace and power going forward.

Atletico's city rivals Real Madrid moved up to third after seeing off Sevilla thanks to goals from Luka Modric and Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The day ended with Valencia securing three points away to Celta Vigo. Rodrigo struck a late winner in Balaidos to send Los Che up to seventh.

     

Saturday Scores

  • Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla
  • Huesca 0-3 Atletico Madrid
  • Celta Vigo 1-2 Valencia

     

Standings

1. Barcelona: 19, 13, +33, 43

2. Atletico Madrid: 20, 11, +17, 41

3. Real Madrid: 20, 11, +6, 36

4. Sevilla: 20, 9, +9, 33

5. Alaves: 20, 9, -1, 32

6. Getafe: 20, 8, +9, 31

7. Valencia: 20, 5, +1, 26

8. Real Betis: 19, 7, -1, 26

9. Real Sociedad: 19, 7, +1, 25

10. Girona: 19, 5, -2, 24

11. Espanyol: 19, 7, -6, 24

12. Levante: 19, 6, -5, 23

13. Leganes: 19, 5, -4, 22

14. Valladolid: 19, 5, -4, 22

15. Athletic Bilbao: 19, 4, -5, 22

16. Eibar: 19, 5, -7, 22

17. Celta Vigo: 20, 5, -2, 21

18. Rayo Vallecano: 19, 5, -12, 19

19. Villarreal: 19, 3, -5, 17

20. Huesca: 20, 2, -22, 11

     

Atletico eased through the gears away to the side with the leakiest defence in Spain's top flight. Lucas Hernandez opened the scoring in the 31st minute after the inventive Koke played him in.

Koke was in stellar form.
Koke was in stellar form.David Ramos/Getty Images

It was 2-0 seven minutes into the second half when Antoine Griezmann picked out Santiago Arias. The Colombia international right-back placed his shot superbly.

Fittingly, Koke wrapped up the scoring when he found the top corner from inside the box. The goal was the appropriate flourish for an imperious display from the most artful player in Atletico's engine room.

While Atleti hit their stride early, Real were made to wait until 12 minutes from time to take the lead. The goal came from an unlikely source when holding midfielder Casemiro curled in a long-range effort.

Fellow midfielder Luka Modric made the result safe two minutes into stoppage time when the Ballon d'Or winner found the bottom corner with minimum fuss.

Casemiro showed off his shooting power to beat Sevilla.
Casemiro showed off his shooting power to beat Sevilla.Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real are far from the finished article under Santiago Solari, but his squad has put two wins together against testing opposition following last week's 2-1 victory away to Real Betis.

Valencia enjoyed a lengthy climb up the table despite falling behind to a Nestor Araujo goal. The Mexico international headed in for Celta five minutes before the break, prompting a fine second-half comeback from the visitors.

Ferran Torres equalised with 19 minutes left, and then Kevin Gameiro slid in Rodrigo to win it six minutes from time.

Rodrigo proved decisive against Celta.
Rodrigo proved decisive against Celta.Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Players like Gameiro and Rodrigo give Valencia underrated quality in the final third. They can help Marcelino's squad finish in the European places.

Attention will now turn to Barca's attempts to beat Leganes at the Camp Nou on Sunday and regain a five-point cushion at the top.

