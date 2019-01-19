Trent Alexander-Arnold Signs New Long-Term Contract at Liverpool

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The club confirmed the news on Saturday, with BBC Sport reporting the 20-year-old has committed to a five-year deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2024:

A graduate of Liverpool's academy, Alexander-Arnold made his senior debut in 2016 and has been a key part of the first team under manager Jurgen Klopp since last season.

He told Liverpool's official website he had "no doubt" about committing his future to the Merseyside club:

"I’m ecstatic and really proud. I feel privileged to have the support and the trust the club has in me to offer me a new deal. There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club. Hopefully we can achieve a lot of success in those years.

"As soon as they offered the contract, there was no hesitation whatsoever. The thing that made it easiest for me was having the people around me to make sure I was able to focus on football as much as possible and get the deal done as soon as possible. That is down to my brother especially, my manager, who took that role and allowed me to focus on football and not get distracted, which is the main thing.

"The last 18 months especially have been very special. Hopefully the next 18 months and even further on than that will be even more special."

It is more good news for Liverpool after Andy Robertson also committed to a five-year deal earlier this week.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Reds now have their first-choice back five of Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez committed to long-term deals.

Liverpool have launched a genuine Premier League title challenge this season on the basis of their staunch defence.

They have conceded just 10 goals so far this term, by some distance the best defensive record in the league.

Alexander-Arnold has played 17 of Liverpool's 22 matches in the English top flight in 2018-19 and five of their six UEFA Champions League group stage games.

Given his youth, the England international is only likely to get better and better, and Liverpool will be delighted to have him committed to the club.