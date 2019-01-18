Warriors News: Steve Kerr, DeMarcus Cousins Discuss Star's Minutes in Debut

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 8: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks on January 8, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said DeMarcus Cousins will play in "short bursts" Friday night during his season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers, but noted the center won't have a formal limit on his playing time in his first game after recovering from a torn Achilles. 

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle provided the update from Kerr. Anthony Slater of The Athletic passed along Cousins' comments about his minutes:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Iguodala Says Warriors Focused on Cousins' Success

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Iguodala Says Warriors Focused on Cousins' Success

    Luke Straub
    via Warriors Wire

    Miles Bridges to Compete in Dunk Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Miles Bridges to Compete in Dunk Contest

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Boogie's Back, but Don't Call Dubs Unbeatable Yet

    Video Play Button
    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Boogie's Back, but Don't Call Dubs Unbeatable Yet

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Mitchell Won't Defend Dunk Contest Title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mitchell Won't Defend Dunk Contest Title

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report