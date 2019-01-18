Warriors News: Steve Kerr, DeMarcus Cousins Discuss Star's Minutes in Debut

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said DeMarcus Cousins will play in "short bursts" Friday night during his season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers, but noted the center won't have a formal limit on his playing time in his first game after recovering from a torn Achilles.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle provided the update from Kerr. Anthony Slater of The Athletic passed along Cousins' comments about his minutes:

