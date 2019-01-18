Derrick Rose Encouraged Karl-Anthony Towns During Jimmy Butler Clashes

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER: Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves helps teammate Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves from the floor during the game against the Denver Nuggets on November 24, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Veteran point guard Derrick Rose helped Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns through his clashes with Jimmy Butler before the T'Wolves dealt Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers this season. 

In an interview with ESPN.com's Jackie MacMullan, University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari—who coached both Rose and Towns in college—said Rose was a major supporter of Towns and "got Karl through that whole Butler mess."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mitchell Won't Defend Dunk Contest Title

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mitchell Won't Defend Dunk Contest Title

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lowe: 10 Things I Like and Don't Like

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: 10 Things I Like and Don't Like

    Zach Lowe
    via ESPN.com

    Which Team Has Best Shot at Zion?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Which Team Has Best Shot at Zion?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    How Will Boogie Fit in Dubs' Already Stacked Lineup?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Will Boogie Fit in Dubs' Already Stacked Lineup?

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report