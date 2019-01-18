Frank Lampard Confirms Liverpool Won't Recall Harry Wilson from Loan in January

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool won't be able to take advantage of Harry Wilson's breakout form by recalling him from his loan spell with Derby County during the January transfer window.

Rams manager Frank Lampard confirmed the Reds have missed the deadline to bring Wilson back to Anfield ahead of schedule, per the Liverpool Echo's Richard Cusack and Tom Marshall-Bailey: "The cut-off point? It has gone, yes. Good news."

Lampard is right to herald news Wilson will remain a Derby player for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old Wales international has become arguably the key player since Chelsea's record goalscorer took over at Pride Park.

A creative winger, Wilson has emerged as the talisman in the final third for the side sitting sixth and in the playoff spots in the Championship.

Along with Chelsea loanee Mason Mount, Wilson has made the Rams a considerable attacking force capable of producing some of the most eye-catching football in England's second tier.

Wilson has also been a hit in cup competitions, particularly against Premier League opposition. He thrived when Derby upset Manchester United on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round at Old Trafford back in September.

Derby produced another notable result in an FA Cup third round replay against Southampton. Wilson again scored from distance as the Rams drew 2-2 in normal time the Saints before again winning on penalties away from home.

Finding the net from long range has become a useful speciality for Wilson:

Given his standout performances and rapid development, it's somewhat surprising Liverpool opted not to recall one of the club's more precocious academy graduates.

Wilson would have offered invaluable depth behind the Reds' star-studded front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. His ability to operate on either flank or just off the front would have supplemented Jurgen Klopp's versatile tactics.

Liverpool lack viable alternatives behind their prolific trio, particularly out wide.

Summer import Xherdan Shaqiri has often been used as a central schemer since arriving from Stoke City. Meanwhile, both Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi have been linked with moves away after struggling to convince Klopp of their worth, with the latter rumoured to be a target for Tottenham Hotspur, per the Daily Star (h/t Sky Sports).

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Despite the obvious need for a player of Wilson's skills, Klopp "views the loan spell as an important part of the young forward's long-term development," according to Cusack and Marshall-Bailey.

It's an admirable stance, especially when depth will be key with Liverpool vying to win both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. The Reds first need to fend off Manchester City, who trail by just four points in the domestic title race, before a last-16 tie against Bayern Munich in Europe beginning in February.

While Liverpool are prepared to wait, Wilson could still soon be an asset on Merseyside:

If Wilson continues to develop at this pace, he will not only command a massive fee if Liverpool decide to cash in. He may even encourage Klopp to accept any large offers made for members of his star three.