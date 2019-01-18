Joel Campbell Calls 'Great Player' Aaron Ramsey a 'Big Signing' for Juventus

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Joel Campbell thinks his former Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsey will be a big hit at Juventus. Campbell, who left the Gunners last summer, talked up Ramsey's quality, while also reflecting on his own career in north London.

Speaking to Goal's Sergio Stanco, Campbell endorsed Ramsey's mooted move to Turin:

"If Juventus sign him then they are making a big signing, because Ramsey is a great player and a very good guy. He's the archetypal 'box-to-box' player, he can play in every position of the midfield. Juventus would become stronger with him."

Ramsey has been told he can leave Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer. The Welshman is said to have signed a pre-contract agreement with the Bianconeri, per Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports News).

A report from The Times (h/t Jake Polden of the Daily Mirror) noted Ramsey is expected to sign a contract paying him £300,000 per week annually for the next four years.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Campbell knows firsthand how effective Ramsey can be, having played alongside him during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons. The former Gunner also knows what Ramsey can expect from life in Serie A after Campbell signed for Frosinone following his departure from Arsenal.

While the Costa Rica international has contributed three assists in the Italian top flight, he still thinks he would have had a future with the Gunners, even after Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger in the dugout:

"This summer I believed I could be part of Emery's project, I spoke with the coach and the club, I was sure that I could do well in a technical system like that of the Spanish coach but the club had different ideas."

Emery's decision not to include Campbell in his plans is ironic since the 26-year-old could help fill an obvious void in the Spaniard's squad. Emery's Gunners lack true width in attacking areas, while Campbell has often been deployed on the wings at both club and international level.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He's left-footed but has the pace and skill to operate on either flank. Campbell would have offered invaluable depth along a forward line currently weakened by injuries to Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Despite how his time ended, Campbell said he has "no regrets" about a seven-year spell with Arsenal defined more by loan moves and a general lack of playing time in England. He had temporary stints with FC Lorient, Olympiakos and La Liga duo Real Betis and Villarreal after Wenger signed him from Deportivo Saprissa in 2011.

When he did play, Campbell showcased good technique and a useful eye for a pass.

He praised Wenger for constructing teams designed to get the most from attacking players: "Wenger is a fairly quiet coach, but I liked him because he was one who gave a lot of freedom to his players on the pitch: he believed in the most technical players and he tried to put them in the starting XI."

Not having Campbell feels like a missed opportunity for a side experiencing some struggles under Emery recently. However, the bigger blow will be losing a player with Ramsey's flair and appetite for goal.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ramsey has been effective this season, even though his starts have been limited amid all the transfer talk. He's still helped himself to a pair of goals and six assists in the Premier League.

Former Gunners striker Alan Smith described Ramsey moving on as "a bit galling for Arsenal fans," during an interview on TalkSport's Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

While some may not like it, there's no doubt Ramsey can be a success if he moves to Italy, even in a squad as loaded as Juve's. The Bianconeri have Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi and Sami Khedira in midfield.

Yet Ramsey's scoring touch and ability to conjure the unexpected would help the three-time FA Cup winner quickly integrate into the starting XI.

Then it will be on Emery to adequately replace the creativity Arsenal are set to lose.