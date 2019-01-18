Zach LaVine: Bulls 'Have to Do Something' to Stop Getting 'Blown Out Every Game'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 18, 2019

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 17: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets on January 17, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

The 10-35 Chicago Bulls have lost nine straight games by an average of 16.4 points. Their latest effort was a 135-105 Thursday defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, who scored 42 points in the third quarter.

After the game, Bulls guard Zach LaVine said something needed to change quickly:

Chicago will play four of its next five contests at home, and the lone road game is a matchup with the 9-36 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are the only team in the league with a worse record than the Bulls, so it's conceivable that Chicago could make a slight turnaround in the coming days.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bulls Finish Road Trip 0-5 with Embarrassing 135-105 Loss

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Bulls Finish Road Trip 0-5 with Embarrassing 135-105 Loss

    Blog a Bull
    via Blog a Bull

    Embiid on Playing Through Back Injury: 'I'm a Warrior'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid on Playing Through Back Injury: 'I'm a Warrior'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Roy Williams Picks MJ Over LeBron as GOAT

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Roy Williams Picks MJ Over LeBron as GOAT

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting All-Star Captains and Full Roster

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting All-Star Captains and Full Roster

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report