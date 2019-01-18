Zach LaVine: Bulls 'Have to Do Something' to Stop Getting 'Blown Out Every Game'

Bart Young/Getty Images

The 10-35 Chicago Bulls have lost nine straight games by an average of 16.4 points. Their latest effort was a 135-105 Thursday defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, who scored 42 points in the third quarter.

After the game, Bulls guard Zach LaVine said something needed to change quickly:

Chicago will play four of its next five contests at home, and the lone road game is a matchup with the 9-36 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are the only team in the league with a worse record than the Bulls, so it's conceivable that Chicago could make a slight turnaround in the coming days.

