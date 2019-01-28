National Signing Day 2019: Ranking the Top 25 Offensive Prospects

25 of 25

Credit: 247Sports

Height, Weight: 5'11", 206 lbs

High School: Destrehan High School; Destrehan, Louisiana

247Sports Composite Ranking: No. 2 running back, No. 13 overall

Signed with LSU on Dec. 19

Rating prospects is all about evaluating potential, and when a player has the opportunity to be special, it's hard to focus on anything else. That's the case with John Emery Jr.

The one-time Georgia commitment elected to stay close to home and play for LSU, which was a major win for coach Ed Orgeron, who landed seven of the top eight in-state prospects who've already made decisions. Defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher still is deciding between the Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, so it may be eight out of nine.

Emery is physically developed in his upper body, looking like Derrius Guice, and he is special with what he can do with his feet. He's big enough to run between the tackles, but he's also an explosive home run hitter and possesses the traits to be a force in the passing game, too.

Classmate Tyrion Davis can shoulder some of the heavy lifting between the tackles, and Emery can be the game-breaker the Tigers need on the ground.

He can do it all, and his ceiling is even higher than Trey Sanders'. Both are physically ready to play in the SEC West, and both will get plenty of chances to help carry their programs. But Emery is the more complete back.

It's going to be exciting to watch him develop, and there should be a fun competition between him and Sanders, who'll be compared to each other throughout their careers.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Sports Reference and CFBStats.com. All recruiting information from 247Sports.

Brad Shepard covers college football for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @Brad_Shepard.