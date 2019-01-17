Dakar Rally 2019: Final Results, Winners and Reaction

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Both Nasser Al-Attiyah and Toby Price returned to the winner's circle at the 2019 Dakar Rally, securing their third and second overall titles in the cars and motorbikes categories, respectively.

Al-Attiyah cruised to the finish line of the final stage on Thursday, finishing well behind Carlos Sainz but securing the overall classification by more than 45 minutes:

Price took his second title in style, winning the final stage:

The full results for all categories can be found by clicking here.

The 2019 Dakar race was the 11th straight event held in South America, and this year's course never left Peru. The start and finish were in the capital city of Lima, and 2015 winner Al-Attiyah got his bid for a third title on track in the opening stage.

The 48-year-old managed to largely stay out of trouble with his Toyota, and that proved to be the difference. Sebastien Loeb and Sainz―both former rally stars―may have held a slight overall speed advantage, but both ran into trouble at various stages of the race.

Loeb lost more than an hour during Stage 9, erasing all of the good work he did in the middle stages.

Per Autosport, it marked Toyota's first-ever Dakar triumph after three straight wins for Peugeot:

Al-Attiyah also took the win in 2011 and 2015, driving a Volkswagen and Mini, respectively.

No one was surprised to see KTM take the win in the bikes category yet again―they have done so every year since 2000―and Ricky Brabec's retirement from the lead all but handed the win to the manufacturer.

Price was the biggest benefactor, and his bid for a second title took another major step forward when Pablo Quintanilla crashed. He sat just over two minutes behind the 2016 winner at the time.

Quintanilla somehow finished the stage and race despite suffering an injury to his ankle, and Price made sure to congratulate the Chilean:

In the trucks category, Eduard Nikolaev won his fourth overall and third consecutive Dakar race, while last year's runner-up in the quad competition, Nicolas Cavigliasso, took this year's top spot.