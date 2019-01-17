UFC Fight Night 143: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PredictionsJanuary 17, 2019
UFC Fight Night 143: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions
UFC Fight Night 143 was noteworthy for a few different reasons.
The first is that this is the first UFC event to be broadcast through ESPN, with the card airing on the network's new ESPN+ streaming service.
The second is that the UFC braintrust, in all their wisdom, chose to book former NFL star and convicted domestic abuser Greg Hardy on the same card as Rachael Ostovich, a recent domestic abuse victim. Whatever it takes to make a buck!
Oh, and third, bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw moved down to 125 pounds to face Henry Cejudo for Cejudo's flyweight crown.
We just touched on three of the six main card bout in this event. Now, we'll offer picks for all of them. Nathan McCarter, Steven Rondina and myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.
Glover Teixeira vs Karl Roberson
Nathan McCarter
Too much, too soon for Karl Roberson who comes in on short notice. Teixeira has lost a step but remains a tough out for the upper end of the division. Roberson isn't quite there yet. Considering he's had a full camp for the event, I'll take Glover Teixeira by finish.
Teixeira, submission, Rd. 2
Steven Rondina
The UFC is officially looking at Teixeira as somebody on his way out the door, but Roberson isn't really some kind of blue chip prospect looking to add some names to his resume. Teixeira will be able to savvy his way to a win here, and potentially take it inside the distance.
Teixeira, TKO, Rd. 2
Scott Harris
This is a closer fight than some might expect. Teixeira is getting long in the tooth and his game remains remarkably simplistic, and Roberson is a well-rounded up and comer. The New Jersey native pulls a mild upset.
Roberson, TKO, Rd. 2
Paige Van Zant vs. Rachael Ostovich
McCarter
This is an interesting battle between two overhyped prospects. Neither Paige VanZant nor Rachael Ostovich has championship talent. That's not to say they don't offer value in being tests for future up-and-comers. I like VanZant's overall skill set more in this fight, but I favor Ostovich's strength and grappling. Takedowns end up sealing the deal.
Ostovich, unanimous decision
Rondina
Ostovich isn't quite a tomato can here, but this fight was made with the expectation of VanZant winning in front of a bunch of ESPN executives. She just plain isn't good enough to really expect her to dunk on anybody capable of getting a UFC win, but she should be able to grind this one out.
VanZant, unanimous decision
Harris
Steven makes a good point. In the cold light of day, neither of these fighters is a true threat in the women's flyweight division. Still, expect Ostovich to accumulate enough riding time that she ekes out a decision and makes one hell of a good post-fight speech.
Ostovich, unanimous decision
Joseph Benavidez vs Dustin Ortiz
McCarter
Oh, we got a banger on our hands. Dustin Ortiz is going to put up a valiant fight in a losing effort. Joseph Benavidez is just too much for him. Ortiz's length may pose some issues for Joe B, but overall this should be a clean sweep on the cards.
Benavidez, unanimous decision
Rondina
I'm honestly not completely back on the Benavidez Train quite yet. That loss to Sergio Pettis back in June reeked of "past his prime" and smashing Alex Perez wasn't enough perfume to cover it. That said, Dustin Ortiz doesn't really have the tools to exploit any kind of slipping from the ex-Alpha Male. I'm expecting Benavidez to get the job done, but not necessarily look amazing in the process.
Benavidez, unanimous decision
Harris
Benavidez picked up real steam following his strange double knockout of Perez in November. Even at age 34 he's as finely tuned an athlete as there is in the flyweight division. He'll get a second win over an overmatched Ortiz and ask for a flyweight title shot.
Benavidez, unanimous decision
Gregor Gillespie vs Yancy Medeiros
McCarter
Here is your Fight of the Night winner.
Yancy Medeiros has looked excellent at 170, but Gregor Gillespie is a prospect looking to make noise. I suspect we'll see at a war for the first five minutes at the very least, but Gillespie will wear down Medeiros enough to wear he can pour it on in the third for a finish.
Gillespie, TKO, Rd. 3
Rondina
Medeiros only really loses to the cream of the proverbial crop, and I'm just not willing to look at Gillespie as that kind of fighter yet. It's possible he is (his 4-0 record in the UFC certainly suggests that he's a bona fide talent) but there's just not enough data there for me to pick him here.
Medeiros, unanimous decision
Harris
Medeiros is a gritty competitor and all sorts of fun to watch. But to date Gillespie's wrestling and ground striking have been like knives through hot butter. No reason to think he won't keep it rolling against Medeiros, who doesn't have elite ground skills at this level.
Gillespie, TKO, Rd. 2
Greg Hardy vs Allen Crowder
McCarter
Ignoring the personal life of Hardy and focusing solely on the fight itself, it should be a no-brainer. True athleticism will carry you far in the heavyweight division. Add in excellent coaching at American Top Team and you're about to see why the UFC is willing to bet on bringing him in. Another short night for the former football standout.
Hardy, KO, Rd. 1
Rondina
This was made to make Hardy look good. It's heavyweight MMA so there's no guarantees but it's hard not to imagine this ending with Hardy's hand raised and Crowder getting the pen lights stuck in his face.
Hardy, TKO, Rd. 1
Harris
It's pretty obvious that UFC brass will go to some length to promote its new golden goose. There is no chance they would put him in danger of losing this fight. In any case, Hardy has one-shot power and displayed to pretty decent footwork last time out. This is a layup in the cage, but don't expect the questions to go away.
Hardy, TKO, Rd. 1
TJ Dillashaw vs Henry Cejudo
McCarter
The fight being at flyweight changes everything. At 135, I would pick TJ Dillashaw without much hesitation. However, the weight cut is going to effect Dillashaw. We just don't know how yet.
And that is going to make me side with Henry Cejudo. If he can find ways to takedown Demetrious Johnson, he'll find ways to take Dillashaw to the mat. It's going to be a close, 25-minute fight but Cejudo is going to keep the flyweight division alive by edging it out on the scorecards.
Cejudo, unanimous decision
Rondina
I mean, if Cejudo could sucker two judges into giving him that win over Johnson, who am I to doubt him at this point? He gets it done against the 125-pound piece of TJ Dillashaw jerky that shows up on Saturday night, but not easily.
Cejudo, unanimous decision
Harris
Unlike Johnson, Dillashaw is going to push the pace here. Cejudo has decent boxing but it's nothing like Dillashaw's full-on striking attack. Dillashaw will spend some time on his back, but he'll spend even more time picking Cejudo apart, especially down the stretch. Champ champ incoming.
Dillashaw, unaninmous decision