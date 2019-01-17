UFC Fight Night 143: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

0 of 6

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC Fight Night 143 was noteworthy for a few different reasons.

The first is that this is the first UFC event to be broadcast through ESPN, with the card airing on the network's new ESPN+ streaming service.

The second is that the UFC braintrust, in all their wisdom, chose to book former NFL star and convicted domestic abuser Greg Hardy on the same card as Rachael Ostovich, a recent domestic abuse victim. Whatever it takes to make a buck!

Oh, and third, bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw moved down to 125 pounds to face Henry Cejudo for Cejudo's flyweight crown.

We just touched on three of the six main card bout in this event. Now, we'll offer picks for all of them. Nathan McCarter, Steven Rondina and myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.