Frenkie de Jong to Decide Future 'Pretty Quickly' Amid Barcelona, PSG Rumours

Frenkie de Jong to Decide Future 'Pretty Quickly' Amid Barcelona, PSG RumoursJanuary 17, 2019
Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong said he wants his future to be resolved sooner rather than later amid rumours he is wanted by the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
Per AS, PSG are thought to be the leading candidates to sign the Dutchman ahead of Barca and Manchester City.
De Jong told Fox Sports (h/t AS) that while he's in no rush, he wants to know where he's set to end up: "I'm not going to make a hasty decision, but I'd like to be clear about it myself pretty quickly. I do not know if I'll make it known to the public."
On Barcelona, he added: "When I was in Barcelona, people thought I would join them, but that's not the case. Everyone knows that I think Barcelona is a beautiful club, but I don't know if I should see my career as a city trip."
The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe thanks to his performances with Ajax and his emergence as a rising star for the Netherlands' national side.
The youngster, who can operate in midfield or as a centre-back, has generated some impressive numbers this season, per OptaJean:
OptaJean @OptaJean
1 - Frenkie de Jong 🇳🇱 among the midfielders in the Eredivisie 2018/19 (min. 10 games) : 1202 passes - 1st 92.2% passing accuracy - 1st 403 passes ending in the last third - 2nd 85.6% passing accuracy ending in the last third - 1st Accurate 🎯. https://t.co/D2WPLMVY8Y
Squawka provided further insight into why he has caught the eye of Europe's elite in recent times:
Squawka Football @Squawka
#SquawkaScout: Frenkie de Jong 🕵️♂️ • 91.8% take-on success rate • 91.6% pass accuracy One of the best to watch in the Eredivisie. 🤤 https://t.co/ZgxQAIrYkC
De Jong's passing range and technical skill would make him a fine fit at the Camp Nou or at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola.
City might soon have to move on from Fernandinho, who will be 34 in May, while in recent years, Barca's midfield has not been the dominant force it once was amid the departures of Xavi Hernandez in 2015 and Andres Iniesta last year.
Dutch journalist Sjors van Veen also believes PSG would be a strong choice for De Jong:
Sjors van Veen @SjorsvVeen
The response to Frenkie's likely move to Paris is so, so funny. People saying he doesn't like football/is going to play in a farmers league. Fact is he will join a club with terrific players and a super manager, stadium and city. Playing is all De Jong cares about. PSG = ideal.
If he does not leave in January, the Parisians are set to lose Adrien Rabiot when his contract expires this summer, so there will be room for another midfielder to come in at the Parc des Princes.
It seems clear De Jong's long-term future lies away from Ajax, with his exit this summer now looking inevitable given the clubs circling him.
The midfielder looks set to have an incredible career, so it will be an impressive coup for whoever is able to secure his signature.
Barca Deny Copa del Rey Ban Reports