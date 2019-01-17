Frenkie de Jong to Decide Future 'Pretty Quickly' Amid Barcelona, PSG Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong said he wants his future to be resolved sooner rather than later amid rumours he is wanted by the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Per AS, PSG are thought to be the leading candidates to sign the Dutchman ahead of Barca and Manchester City.

De Jong told Fox Sports (h/t AS) that while he's in no rush, he wants to know where he's set to end up: "I'm not going to make a hasty decision, but I'd like to be clear about it myself pretty quickly. I do not know if I'll make it known to the public."

On Barcelona, he added: "When I was in Barcelona, people thought I would join them, but that's not the case. Everyone knows that I think Barcelona is a beautiful club, but I don't know if I should see my career as a city trip."

The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe thanks to his performances with Ajax and his emergence as a rising star for the Netherlands' national side.

The youngster, who can operate in midfield or as a centre-back, has generated some impressive numbers this season, per OptaJean:

Squawka provided further insight into why he has caught the eye of Europe's elite in recent times:

De Jong's passing range and technical skill would make him a fine fit at the Camp Nou or at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola.

City might soon have to move on from Fernandinho, who will be 34 in May, while in recent years, Barca's midfield has not been the dominant force it once was amid the departures of Xavi Hernandez in 2015 and Andres Iniesta last year.

Dutch journalist Sjors van Veen also believes PSG would be a strong choice for De Jong:

If he does not leave in January, the Parisians are set to lose Adrien Rabiot when his contract expires this summer, so there will be room for another midfielder to come in at the Parc des Princes.

It seems clear De Jong's long-term future lies away from Ajax, with his exit this summer now looking inevitable given the clubs circling him.

The midfielder looks set to have an incredible career, so it will be an impressive coup for whoever is able to secure his signature.