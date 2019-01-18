Real Madrid vs. Sevilla FC: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

After another disappointing performance in the Copa del Rey in midweek, Real Madrid are back in action against Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday.

Los Blancos progressed to the quarter-finals of the domestic competition but were beaten 1-0 by Levante on Wednesday; they won the tie 3-1 on aggregate. For manager Santiago Solari, the inconsistency will be a concern at the start of 2019.

Having impressed for long spells of the season, Sevilla are on a disappointing run themselves coming into this one, losing twice in a row to Athletic Bilbao, once in the Copa and once in La Liga.

Nevertheless, it's always intriguing when these two teams go head-to-head.

Odds

Real Madrid win (1/2)

Draw (3/1)

Sevilla win (4/1)

Odds courtesy OddsShark

Date: Saturday, January 19

Time: 3:15 p.m. (GMT), 10:15 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

Preview

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's campaign took another peculiar turn in midweek after they lost to Leganes, preventing Solari's men from building any sort of momentum.

There were a number of changes to the XI for the match on Wednesday, but Madrid were still sluggish and defensively poor during the game. Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC believes Leganes had the chances to make the tie a lot closer in the second leg:

While many Madrid fans may shrug their shoulders at this result, losing is becoming something familiar for the European champions. Per Gracenote, they've already suffered as many defeats in the current campaign as they did last season:

This weekend attention turns back to La Liga, where they remain in a battle for a top-four finish.

Madrid sit in fourth position level on points with Sevilla, who are third. Alaves have enjoyed an excellent first half of the campaign and are just a point behind those two sides in fifth.

Solari saw his side fight to a big win last weekend, as they beat Real Betis away from home 2-1 to move back into the top four. The manner of the performance wasn't completely convincing, though, with the home side dominating large portions of the clash:

Having lost to Athletic two times in a row Sevilla will be relishing the chance to face another team other than the Basque outfit and will be confident of emerging from the Santiago Bernabeu with a positive result. They dismantled Madrid 3-0 earlier this season.

They may also see Munir El Haddadi make his first La Liga start for the club following his transfer from Barcelona. Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge thinks the youngster will fit in well under manager Pablo Machin:

Madrid are having major issues at the moment, as they seek to contend with a number of injury issues and a crisis of confidence for some key players. With that in mind, they're unlikely to produce a free-flowing attacking performance.

Sevilla have the attacking variety to cause issues for the Madrid defence, and it's difficult to envisage a scenario where the hosts keep a clean sheet. As such, it's hard to pick a winner between two sides that aren't near their best coming into this fixture.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Sevilla