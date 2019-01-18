Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Premier League Game

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to get their campaign back on track.

The Gunners have won just one of their last four league matches and find themselves level on points with a resurgent Manchester United.

As for Chelsea, a win would see them overtake Tottenham Hotspur, at least until they play Fulham on Sunday.

Date: Saturday, January 19

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), NBC Sports Live (USA), fuboTV (USA)

Odds: Arsenal (47-25), Draw (5-2), Chelsea (69-50)

After a strong start under manager Unai Emery, which saw them embark on a 22-match unbeaten streak in all competitions following defeats in their opening two matches of the season, the Gunners have struggled of late.

On Saturday, they lost 1-0 to West Ham United at London Stadium.

Football.London's James Benge felt Emery's decision to exclude Mesut Ozil contributed to the defeat, while Gunnerblog thought Arsenal should have been capable of getting a result without him:

Ozil has not played in 2019 and has featured in just four of their nine matches in December, so it would come as little surprise if he's left out on Saturday despite Chelsea being the visitors.

The former Germany international's record in Arsenal's biggest games has often come under scrutiny, but his ability to create opportunities for his team-mates is unrivalled in their squad, and the Blues will likely be happy if he's not involved.

Chelsea come into the match after a 2-1 win over Newcastle United. They have scored just 40 goals this season, the lowest tally of the top six, and they'll hope to improve on that against the Gunners.

Although the likes of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are chiefly responsible for their struggles up front, Chelsea will also want to see Jorginho be more penetrative in his passing.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella was critical of his attacking contribution against the Magpies:

Arsenal have kept just one clean sheet in the Premier League since September, which was against Huddersfield Town, so the opportunity is there for the Blues to take advantage of their vulnerability at the back.

Jorginho's role at Chelsea is ostensibly to bring control to their midfield, but if he can also pick out more openings when they push forward, he could be even more effective for them.

