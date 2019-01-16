Kenny Golladay Says Lions Don't Need Antonio Brown Amid Steelers Trade Rumors

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay spoke on "The Karsch and Anderson Show" on WXYT-FM 97.1 Wednesday and said the team doesn't need Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown.

"To be honest, I feel like the Lions are good where we're at," Golladay said, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

"No offense to Antonio Brown, definitely going to go down as one of the greats, amazing player. But it's me, TJ Jones, Brandon Powell, Lacy, Chris Lacy, Bruce Ellington, I mean, the list just goes on. And all those guys have made plays this year. I have trust in those guys and I know the organization does as well."

Golladay did the right thing by his teammates, but the Lions can use Brown. The offense finished just 25th in points per game, and quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 6.8 yards per pass attempt, which was his lowest mark since 2012.

Golladay fared well in his second season with 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns, but the Lions lost a key pass-catching threat when they traded wideout Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles midseason.

Marvin Jones Jr. should be back after playing only nine games due to injury, but regardless, Brown would immediately become the Lions' best playmaker. Last season, the 30-year-old finished with 104 catches, 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

And he may be on the trading block.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported on January 6 that there is a "high probability" the nine-year veteran will be traded. The seven-time Pro Bowler's relationship with the Steelers has deteriorated quickly, to the point where teammates think he quit on the team before sitting out Week 17. Brown is not on speaking terms with Pittsburgh either.

The Lions should see if they can strike a deal for Brown, but they'll have a lot of competition around the league.