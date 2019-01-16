Jarvis Landry to Replace DeAndre Hopkins on 2019 AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 15: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns in action during the game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. The Browns defeated the Broncos 17-16. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wideout Jarvis Landry has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster for the fourth straight year, taking the place of Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. 

Landry, 26, registered 81 receptions for 976 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 in his first season with the Browns. His receptions were the lowest of his career, his touchdowns were tied for the lowest mark in his career and his receiving yards were his lowest since his rookie season. 

Nonetheless, it was an overall solid season for the veteran wideout.

                

