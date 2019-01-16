Manny Machado Rumors: White Sox Offer Star 7-Year, $175 Million Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As Manny Machado weighs where he will sign, there appears to be some clarity on what the Chicago White Sox have offered the four-time All-Star.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the White Sox's proposal to Machado is for $175 million over seven years.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Chicago's offer to Machado came about two weeks ago, and the White Sox "haven't felt the need to alter it and bid against themselves."

The market for Machado isn't as robust as it once seemed.

The New York Yankees, who weren't hiding their infatuation earlier this offseason, have added Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu to an already crowded infield that includes Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andujar and Didi Gregorius when he returns from Tommy John surgery.

Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Philadelphia Phillies have "gained confidence" they will sign either Machado or Bryce Harper.

In December, Jeff Passan wrote for Yahoo Sports that some people within MLB felt contracts for Machado and Harper would exceed $300 million in total value.

The White Sox appear to be looking for a franchise cornerstone to build around as their young talent begins to make its way to the big leagues. They haven't made the playoffs since 2008, haven't had a winning season since 2012 and lost 100 games last season for the first time since 1970.

Machado helped the Los Angeles Dodgers reach the World Series last season after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in July. The 26-year-old hit .297/.367/.538 with 37 homers and 107 RBI in 162 games in 2018.