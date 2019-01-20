Super Bowl 2019: Date, Kickoff Time, Location and More for Patriots vs. Rams

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The stage is set for Super Bowl LIII after the New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

New England got the ball to start the extra frame. It marched 75 yards down the field, with Rex Burkhead punching it in from two yards out for the win.

The Patriots will meet the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the New Orleans Saints 26-23 in the NFC title game earlier in the day. Greg Zuerlein connected on a 57-yard field goal in overtime.

Here's all the info you need ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Watch: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

Death, Taxes and the Patriots

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

When the Patriots started 1-2, suffering a 26-10 defeat to the Detroit Lions in Week 3, it looked like cracks were starting to show in New England's foundation. Sure, the death of the Patriots' dynasty has been prophesied for years, but this year felt different.

Tom Brady turned 41 last August. Rob Gronkowski contemplated retirement, with the team going so far as to negotiate a trade with the Lions. Then there's the lingering tension between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick that likely happens behind the scenes.

Despite all of that, the Patriots are AFC champions for the third straight season.

In reaching the Super Bowl, New England showed it can successfully handle a variety of challenges.

According to Football Outsiders, the Los Angeles Chargers ranked eighth in defensive efficiency. The Patriots gained 498 yards in the divisional round against Los Angeles, with Sony Michel, in particular, carving up the Chargers defense.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, owned the most efficient offense in the NFL, led by presumptive MVP Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City gained 290 yards as New England successfully kept the Chiefs offense off the field.

The Patriots possessed the ball for 43 minutes, 59 seconds compared to 20:53 for Kansas City. The trio of Burkhead, Michel and James White combined to run for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 47 carries.

One could sensibly argue this isn't the best Patriots team of the Belichick and Brady era, but New England has more than enough to secure a sixth Super Bowl ring.

Sean McVay's Legend Grows with Trip to Super Bowl

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Todd Gurley's knee injury had the potential to derail the Rams' championship aspirations. Instead, C.J. Anderson ran for 299 yards and two touchdowns in their final two regular-season games, both of which were wins for Los Angeles.

Gurley and Anderson then combined for 238 yards and three scores in the team's 30-22 divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys. Gurley was surprisingly anonymous for the most part in the NFC title game, carrying the ball four times for 10 yards and a touchdown. Assuming Gurley's healthy, that won't be the case in the Super Bowl.

For some fans, Anderson's breakthrough was further evidence of McVay's tactical acumen.

During his press conference ahead of the divisional round, McVay told reporters he was "too young to have a coaching tree." While true, that statement illustrates how much his reputation has grown in just two years as the Rams head coach.

Teams are doing whatever they can to play up any connection they can to the 32-year-old.

In announcing Kliff Kingsbury as their new head coach, the Arizona Cardinals called McVay an "offensive genius" and said he had previously spoken with Kingsbury about working on the Rams staff.

It might seem like the McVay hype train can't go any further off the rails, but imagine the conversations if he adds a Super Bowl title to his resume and defeats Belichick in the process.