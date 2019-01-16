Michael Strahan, Ayesha Curry Offer to Feed Clemson After Donald Trump Dinner

Pool/Getty Images

Although the Clemson Tigers reportedly enjoyed their fast-food feast with President Donald Trump at the White House, a chorus of celebrities continue to offer the College Football Playoff national champions a chance to dine on more luxurious cuisine.

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and former NFL star Michael Strahan each made dining proposals to the Tigers on Tuesday:

Rapper Quavo also offered to open the doors of Quality Control headquarters for Clemson:

