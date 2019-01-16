Michael Strahan, Ayesha Curry Offer to Feed Clemson After Donald Trump Dinner

Michael Strahan, Ayesha Curry Offer to Feed Clemson After Donald Trump DinnerJanuary 16, 2019
Although the Clemson Tigers reportedly enjoyed their fast-food feast with President Donald Trump at the White House, a chorus of celebrities continue to offer the College Football Playoff national champions a chance to dine on more luxurious cuisine.
Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and former NFL star Michael Strahan each made dining proposals to the Tigers on Tuesday:
Ayesha Curry @ayeshacurry
@PrevDiesel @StephenCurry30 @eatatsmoke will gladly feed the Clemson Tigers any day. A real feast and celebration. No 10cent dipping sauces on silver platters 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️
Good Morning America @GMA
ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon? #QTNA #GMADay https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 https://t.co/fwPlNxERyb
Rapper Quavo also offered to open the doors of Quality Control headquarters for Clemson:
QuavoYRN @QuavoStuntin
I WANNA SHOW CLEMSON TIGERS AND POTUS HOW CHAMPS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE TREATED YALL WELCOME TO COME BY THE QC HEADQUARTERS ANYTIME Dabbin DABO STILL #GODAWGS The Stir Fry Way!
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Underclassmen Who Won't Live Up to the Hype in 2019