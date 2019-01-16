Michael Strahan, Ayesha Curry Offer to Feed Clemson After Donald Trump Dinner

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: (AFP OUT) U.S President Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers football team to celebrate their Championship at the White House on January 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
Pool/Getty Images

Although the Clemson Tigers reportedly enjoyed their fast-food feast with President Donald Trump at the White House, a chorus of celebrities continue to offer the College Football Playoff national champions a chance to dine on more luxurious cuisine.

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and former NFL star Michael Strahan each made dining proposals to the Tigers on Tuesday:

Rapper Quavo also offered to open the doors of Quality Control headquarters for Clemson:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

