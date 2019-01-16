Gianluigi Buffon Talks Cristiano Ronaldo at Juve, Neymar's Ballon d'Or Chances

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

Juventus' Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (R) reacts next to Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JAVIER SORIANO (Photo credit should read JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)
JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Gianluigi Buffon has said he would have liked to have played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, but he is now focused on helping Neymar win the Ballon d'Or at Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon left the Italian champions in the summer having established himself as one of their greatest-ever footballers in a remarkable 17-year career in Turin. He went on to join the Paris outfit, while Juventus spent big to prise Ronaldo away from Real Madrid.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo (h/t Football Italia), Buffon said a linkup with Ronaldo would have been interesting at Juventus, but he offered a reminder he is now playing with some other world stars:

"I've always liked playing with the best players. I think I've played with the best players, although it's clear that you can't play with everyone, otherwise you should change team every year. 

"Of course I'd have liked to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, but I have to say that one of the reasons why I kept playing was that I received a call from Paris Saint-Germain, where Neymar and Mbappe play."

Following a relatively slow start to life at Juventus, Ronaldo has settled into a familiar goalscoring groove with 14 Serie A goals.

Bianconeri defender Giorgio Chiellini commented on how often the Portuguese netted past the Italian giants, including Buffon, in the past:

While Ronaldo is still regarded as one of the world's best players, in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, there are two enormous talents at PSG.

Neymar has long been considered as a possible heir to Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi in terms of becoming the world's best player. Mbappe, having enjoyed a sensational start to his career with Monaco, PSG and France, is another who has been predicted to reach the summit of the sport.

"PSG are aiming high and Neymar and Mbappe who, I must say, are two important reasons behind my decision [to sign for PSG]," continued Buffon. "I'm here in Paris to help Neymar win the Ballon d'Or. He has everything to win at least two. He only needs [to] convince himself."

MONACO, MONACO - NOVEMBER 11: Neymar Jr of PSG, coach of Monaco Thierry Henry, goalkeeper of PSG Gianluigi Buffon before the french Ligue 1 match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Louis II on November 11, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Ph
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The duopoly previously enjoyed by Messi and Ronaldo on the Ballon d'Or was broken by Luka Modric in the 2018 ceremony. Mbappe was fourth in the standings, whereas Neymar was 12th, per France Football.

For Neymar, it was an unusual position to be in:

Given PSG dominate their domestic competitions, Neymar and Mbappe will most likely have to thrive in the UEFA Champions League if either is going to be named as the best player in the world. The French giants face Manchester United in the first knockout round of the competition.

Buffon, for all his accolades, has never won that title either, and he will be doubly determined to clinch the European Cup in what are the twilight years of his career. If he can do so, Neymar and his fellow forward will surely be in the running for the top individual prize in 2019.  

