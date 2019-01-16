LeBron James out Lakers' Next 2 Games with Groin Injury, Won't Travel with Team

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James stands during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles. James is sorry for posting a lyric that referenced
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss at least the next two games with a groin injury that has kept him out since Christmas.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James' agent, Rich Paul, said LeBron will not join the Lakers on their two-game road trip before having his injury re-evaluated Wednesday in Los Angeles.

James has missed the past 11 games with the groin ailment.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lonzo Ball Shines as Lakers Beat Struggling Bulls

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lonzo Ball Shines as Lakers Beat Struggling Bulls

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Dion Waiters: 'F--k Patience! I Want to Play'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dion Waiters: 'F--k Patience! I Want to Play'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tyson Chandler, KCP Will Start vs. Bulls

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Tyson Chandler, KCP Will Start vs. Bulls

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Big Board: Can Anyone Catch Zion?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Big Board: Can Anyone Catch Zion?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report