LeBron James out Lakers' Next 2 Games with Groin Injury, Won't Travel with Team

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss at least the next two games with a groin injury that has kept him out since Christmas.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James' agent, Rich Paul, said LeBron will not join the Lakers on their two-game road trip before having his injury re-evaluated Wednesday in Los Angeles.

James has missed the past 11 games with the groin ailment.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

