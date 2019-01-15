Bryce Harper Joining Cubs 'Not Going to Happen', Joe Maddon Says

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2019

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, looks at the baseball field from their dug out before the start of the Nationals last home game of the season against the Miami Marlins, in Washington. Not only didn't the Nationals get over the hump _ those spring training camels, notwithstanding _ they didn't even make the playoffs. And now the question looming over the franchise becomes whether Bryce Harper will leave as a free agent. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs' scored one run in 13 innings during their National League Wild Card Game loss to the Colorado Rockies, but they won't be pursuing a generational, 26-year-old talent to bolster their offense this offseason. 

"Not going to happen," manager Joe Maddon said when he was asked if the Cubs would sign Bryce Harper, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

