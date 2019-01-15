Bryce Harper Joining Cubs 'Not Going to Happen', Joe Maddon Says

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs' scored one run in 13 innings during their National League Wild Card Game loss to the Colorado Rockies, but they won't be pursuing a generational, 26-year-old talent to bolster their offense this offseason.

"Not going to happen," manager Joe Maddon said when he was asked if the Cubs would sign Bryce Harper, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

