Jalen Hurts Odds: Maryland Heavy Betting Favorite to Land Alabama Transfer QB

","duration":52,"description":null,"cc_url":null,"author_name":"B/R Video","article_type":"uber_article","analytics":{"video_id":58526,"title":"White House Treats National Champion Clemson Tigers to Fast Food Cheat Day","stream":"new-york-jets","published_at":"2019-01-15T19:50:57.524000","league":"college-football","id":"7407e1f2-5056-4966-ab54-61ad2a025a08","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},{"url_hash":"dadd03e08fdfda83236d3a25aabd4a1908e408c7fbe13ee1dfb2f24d3ea5e269","url":"http://www.independentmail.com/story/news/2019/01/15/trump-clemson-qb-trevor-lawrence-denies-calling-white-house-meal-best/2582543002/","updated_at":"2019-01-15T20:31:09Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"ts","playlist_id":34256,"permalink":"/articles/track/6482854803-lawrence-denies-viral-quote-about-white-house-meal","performed_by":"pkuhn@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"dadd03e08fdfda83236d3a25aabd4a1908e408c7fbe13ee1dfb2f24d3ea5e269","original_url_hash":99607659,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"881.2072981013","id_str":"6482854803","id":6482854803,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_ts/tracks/6482854803","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2019-01-15T20:31:04Z","content_type":"external_article","content":{"title":"Lawrence Denies Viral Quote About White House Meal","thumbnail_url":"https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/01/12/PAIM/aa6a6c4e-f633-4c3a-ad83-85a64866d552-0112_Clemson_Celebration_KR018.JPG?crop=2399,1339,x0,y0&width=3200&height=1680&fit=bounds","metadata":{"title":"Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence denies calling White House meal 'best we ever had'","thumbnail_url":"https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/01/12/PAIM/aa6a6c4e-f633-4c3a-ad83-85a64866d552-0112_Clemson_Celebration_KR018.JPG?crop=2399,1339,x0,y0&width=3200&height=1680&fit=bounds","stub_id":null,"share_url":"http://www.independentmail.com/story/news/2019/01/15/trump-clemson-qb-trevor-lawrence-denies-calling-white-house-meal-best/2582543002/","provider_url":"https://www.independentmail.com","provider_name":"Independent Mail","photo_credit":null,"description":"Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence smiles sitting on a car during the National Championship parade for the Clemson Tigers football team in Clemson Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / staff) Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that a quote attributed to him on social media about the Tigers' meal at the White House on Monday night is something he never said.","author_name":"Independent Mail","amp_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo"}}],"video_playlist_ids":[55854,55580,45085,43453,40047,39656,39649,39581,23518,23037,22619,22435,22330,21444,21120,20974,20825,20784,20744,20534],"video_playlist":{"20534":{"url_hash":"c48173013fd503b3067310135f6a45012bf2fddecf6c0201a8d4cbc6b36bc019","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20534","updated_at":"2017-10-22T06:18:35Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/ab4d843b-2992-4d3e-a2eb-151cd91e6d6a","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"c48173013fd503b3067310135f6a45012bf2fddecf6c0201a8d4cbc6b36bc019","original_url_hash":100935355,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"599.0000000000","id_str":"6453129698","id":6453129698,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6453129698","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-10-22T06:18:35Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e1/a3/73/53/ac7c/4ee3/97d6/f204ec53e625/crop_exact_863294618.jpg?h=245&q=90&w=436","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20534/akamai.json","video_id":20534,"title":"Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e1/a3/73/53/ac7c/4ee3/97d6/f204ec53e625/crop_exact_863294618.jpg?h=245&q=90&w=436","tags":["apple-video","cold-hard-facts"],"stub_id":"ab4d843b-2992-4d3e-a2eb-151cd91e6d6a","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/ab4d843b-2992-4d3e-a2eb-151cd91e6d6a","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/92/4a/924a4a91-b9b4-4ad6-8171-4a935bbf223d/NDvsUSC_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/92/4a/924a4a91-b9b4-4ad6-8171-4a935bbf223d/NDvsUSC14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":42,"description":"USC travels to Notre Dame this weekend for the next chapter in their historic rivalry. Which team has the upper hand? Watch above as the stats tell the story. From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":20534,"title":"Notre Dame vs. USC: Behind the Historic Rivalry","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-10-20T19:30:05.781000","id":"e525f371-f694-4de6-8fd8-4f072ed13b6c"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/20534/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"20744":{"url_hash":"c55ff67d7154dc4477954d5858a3b3665d9728929d428ee314fb91c9875910dc","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20744","updated_at":"2017-10-25T19:57:16Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/598b58a8-de30-4363-9ba9-d4acad8c5b55","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"c55ff67d7154dc4477954d5858a3b3665d9728929d428ee314fb91c9875910dc","original_url_hash":102396306,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"600.0000000000","id_str":"6453332889","id":6453332889,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6453332889","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-10-25T19:57:16Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"From 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of CFB's Top WR's","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/70/7d/68/bc/161a/486c/b989/a316c17c45fe/crop_exact_854594490.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20744/akamai.json","video_id":20744,"title":"David Sills: from 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of College Football's Top WR's","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/70/7d/68/bc/161a/486c/b989/a316c17c45fe/crop_exact_854594490.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["college-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"598b58a8-de30-4363-9ba9-d4acad8c5b55","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/598b58a8-de30-4363-9ba9-d4acad8c5b55","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/69/e8/69e8aa5e-25ff-4747-b2cb-a2552b876b9a/SOCIAL_DAVID_SILLS_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/69/e8/69e8aa5e-25ff-4747-b2cb-a2552b876b9a/SOCIAL_DAVID_SILLS_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"David Sills was a big-time quarterback prospect when he was in just 7th grade. Now, he is one of college football's top receivers. Watch above to see his journey. Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":20744,"title":"David Sills: from 7th-Grade QB Prodigy to One of College Football's Top WR's","stream":"featured","published_at":"2017-10-25T18:35:35.702000","league":"college-football","id":"abb27662-dae8-4b0c-a691-33cfe7336951","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"20784":{"url_hash":"683b82da5c79cb71cd2001f6b72cf00bc8284494779104df8265e81f5ad0d80c","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20784","updated_at":"2017-10-27T00:46:59Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/6a26607e-847e-4f02-be88-74e926cc9330","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"683b82da5c79cb71cd2001f6b72cf00bc8284494779104df8265e81f5ad0d80c","original_url_hash":108630949,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"601.0000000000","id_str":"6453402359","id":6453402359,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6453402359","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-10-27T00:46:59Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7d/75/40/ff/8eb4/4a6e/8c9c/13bbdaa7459f/crop_exact_860639936.jpg?h=251&q=90&w=446","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20784/akamai.json","video_id":20784,"title":"Saquon Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Legendary Bo Jackson","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7d/75/40/ff/8eb4/4a6e/8c9c/13bbdaa7459f/crop_exact_860639936.jpg?h=251&q=90&w=446","tags":["apple-video","nfl-draft"],"stub_id":"6a26607e-847e-4f02-be88-74e926cc9330","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/6a26607e-847e-4f02-be88-74e926cc9330","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/15/3f/153f5bfd-7170-45d1-be43-688d1a0dfcc2/10262017_SPOTLIGHT_BARKLEY_BO_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/15/3f/153f5bfd-7170-45d1-be43-688d1a0dfcc2/10262017_SPOTLIGHT_BARKLEY_BO_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":45,"description":"Saquon Barkley has been dominating college football defenses all season. How does he compare to historic pro prospects? Watch above as Bleacher Report Lead NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller puts Barkley in legendary company.



Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":20784,"topic":"nfl-draft","title":"Saquon Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Legendary Bo Jackson","stream":"featured","published_at":"2017-10-26T19:03:16.887000","id":"cb5648e8-d360-4b18-a75f-074c21180616","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"20825":{"url_hash":"7c3009a1e19f4fa02d3717923f6b8405e7b5e9fea0aed587134d7842d89d91bc","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20825","updated_at":"2017-10-28T17:21:13Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/a2d8f5fc-aeba-4f0c-8109-0aab1fa547a0","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"7c3009a1e19f4fa02d3717923f6b8405e7b5e9fea0aed587134d7842d89d91bc","original_url_hash":60701905,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"602.0000000000","id_str":"6453497829","id":6453497829,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6453497829","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-10-28T17:21:13Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ab/e4/3a/f6/2bff/478d/a662/a8d2c99ff77d/crop_exact_861113958.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=612","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20825/akamai.json","video_id":20825,"title":"College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ab/e4/3a/f6/2bff/478d/a662/a8d2c99ff77d/crop_exact_861113958.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=612","tags":["college-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"a2d8f5fc-aeba-4f0c-8109-0aab1fa547a0","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/a2d8f5fc-aeba-4f0c-8109-0aab1fa547a0","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5f/3a/5f3a1be2-cdb2-4c02-b09a-896ad76b6b8d/10_25_17_UA_Week%209_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/5f/3a/5f3a1be2-cdb2-4c02-b09a-896ad76b6b8d/10_25_17_UA_Week%20914a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":45,"description":"Week 9 of CFB includes some marquee matchups among top 25 teams. Several powerhouses will be tested by worthy opponents. Which team is on the upset alert heading into weekend? Watch above as Adam Kramer discusses possible upsets for Week 9. From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report's college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":20825,"title":"College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-10-27T18:44:09.442000","id":"520a65f4-33a4-457a-8973-7fb361bc3656"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/20825/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"20974":{"url_hash":"137438b25332da0a82196bab0370e1b72c0e8dd272b9d8bea37b0f7285735322","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20974","updated_at":"2017-10-30T21:54:59Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/d45dcb29-f3fa-413a-98aa-11873bdeeb96","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"137438b25332da0a82196bab0370e1b72c0e8dd272b9d8bea37b0f7285735322","original_url_hash":88717317,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"603.0000000000","id_str":"6453651957","id":6453651957,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6453651957","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-10-30T21:54:59Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8e/6a/20/04/cd24/41cc/9cf3/f136053c9c75/crop_exact_867620568.jpg?h=345&q=90&w=612","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/20974/akamai.json","video_id":20974,"title":"Which College Football Stars Need More Heisman Hype?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/8e/6a/20/04/cd24/41cc/9cf3/f136053c9c75/crop_exact_867620568.jpg?h=345&q=90&w=612","tags":["college-football","michael-felder","apple-video"],"stub_id":"d45dcb29-f3fa-413a-98aa-11873bdeeb96","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/d45dcb29-f3fa-413a-98aa-11873bdeeb96","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/74/20/7420bb19-ed78-47b1-9726-bc2adb83c271/103017%20CFB%20Heisman_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/74/20/7420bb19-ed78-47b1-9726-bc2adb83c271/103017%20CFB%20Heisman14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":153,"description":"There is a select amount of players that are lead candidates to take home this year's Heisman trophy. While other players definitely deserve some more Heisman recognition.



Watch above as Michael Felder and Stephen Nelson discuss some under the radar stars that deserve some more Heisman hype.



From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.



","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":20974,"title":"Which College Football Stars Need More Heisman Hype?","stream":"featured","published_at":"2017-10-30T21:20:11.727000","league":"college-football","lead_writer":"michael-felder","id":"f48305aa-32c5-459a-8a7b-789e9bf85551","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"21120":{"url_hash":"76067e0ce0665f0b6f2f97ee1d8e71533684a0a4bf713859042392b95a704bb2","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/21120","updated_at":"2017-11-06T06:05:42Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/01be8a76-c629-46f0-ab47-2c60287b823f","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"76067e0ce0665f0b6f2f97ee1d8e71533684a0a4bf713859042392b95a704bb2","original_url_hash":32805590,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"604.0000000000","id_str":"6454090799","id":6454090799,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6454090799","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-11-06T06:05:42Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e5/9d/69/9f/adcb/4f67/b7b4/31a8dffceb24/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/21120/akamai.json","video_id":21120,"title":"College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e5/9d/69/9f/adcb/4f67/b7b4/31a8dffceb24/crop_exact_preview.jpg?h=288&q=90&w=512","tags":["apple-video","college-football"],"stub_id":"01be8a76-c629-46f0-ab47-2c60287b823f","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/01be8a76-c629-46f0-ab47-2c60287b823f","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/93/80/9380dc5c-36f5-4bb7-9921-90668c19577d/110317%20Upset%20Week%2010_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/93/80/9380dc5c-36f5-4bb7-9921-90668c19577d/110317%20Upset%20Week%201014a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":43,"description":"Week 10 could have significant playoff implications for several top 25 teams. Which powerhouse is on the upset alert heading into weekend? Watch above as Adam Kramer discusses possible upsets for Week 10. From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report's college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":21120,"title":"College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-11-03T18:30:54.173000","id":"ded42ed9-fbf3-40fa-a8c0-9d144df64b38"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/21120/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"21444":{"url_hash":"b24128feac8fb7328eb81af21058e3571976f41d932ce863a1a3e3e43d5c772d","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/21444","updated_at":"2017-11-13T07:34:19Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/97c6633f-07f0-4812-b1d8-0bef4c4166bf","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"b24128feac8fb7328eb81af21058e3571976f41d932ce863a1a3e3e43d5c772d","original_url_hash":93433827,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"605.0000000000","id_str":"6454519250","id":6454519250,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6454519250","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-11-13T07:34:19Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7f/10/5d/c5/856b/404f/9a52/ea0589af3ebc/crop_exact_870262238.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/21444/akamai.json","video_id":21444,"title":"College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/7f/10/5d/c5/856b/404f/9a52/ea0589af3ebc/crop_exact_870262238.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=611","tags":["apple-video","college-football"],"stub_id":"97c6633f-07f0-4812-b1d8-0bef4c4166bf","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/97c6633f-07f0-4812-b1d8-0bef4c4166bf","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/9e/85/9e85915e-e19e-4e80-83e4-862cfd355c4c/11_8_17_UA_Week%2011_3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/9e/85/9e85915e-e19e-4e80-83e4-862cfd355c4c/11_8_17_UA_Week%2011_314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":44,"description":"There are some big-time college football matchups in Week 11. Which Top-10 teams should be on upset alert? Watch above to see the contenders that could see their College Football Playoff dreams disappear this weekend. From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":21444,"title":"College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-11-10T19:51:31.792000","id":"67950767-5d11-4f6b-aaf2-932e486e7338"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/21444/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"22330":{"url_hash":"008d7f8a602d3600ffa25a2630291624fff9c94752ca81cb55e9f67799c2aa86","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/22330","updated_at":"2017-12-04T05:42:35Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/bdd7730f-dd5a-4829-b8de-cf6872454cce","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"008d7f8a602d3600ffa25a2630291624fff9c94752ca81cb55e9f67799c2aa86","original_url_hash":26212550,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"606.0000000000","id_str":"6455930593","id":6455930593,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6455930593","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-12-04T05:42:35Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/40/11/cd/af/fc9d/46ae/bd96/fdd14d867a08/crop_exact_847260718.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=612","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/22330/akamai.json","video_id":22330,"title":"Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/40/11/cd/af/fc9d/46ae/bd96/fdd14d867a08/crop_exact_847260718.jpg?h=344&q=90&w=612","tags":["cold-hard-facts","apple-video"],"stub_id":"bdd7730f-dd5a-4829-b8de-cf6872454cce","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/bdd7730f-dd5a-4829-b8de-cf6872454cce","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/b0/20/b02050b0-c9be-45f4-bd51-6a37587e9087/20171201_SS_CFB_ACC%20Champ_2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/b0/20/b02050b0-c9be-45f4-bd51-6a37587e9087/20171201_SS_CFB_ACC%20Champ_214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":41,"description":"The Miami Hurricanes and Clemson Tigers will meet in the highly anticipated ACC title game. Both teams have ferocious defenses that can shut down opposing offenses. Which defense will help their team secure the victory? Watch above. From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":22330,"title":"Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-12-01T18:41:19.849000","id":"a7c5c11b-2d01-4c01-929c-1da6f05ce801"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/22330/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"22435":{"url_hash":"fed19ac7e690c8aceb91c9bb134ed551e5e831640817ddf4d557506c1b0ce87c","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/22435","updated_at":"2017-12-04T22:58:38Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/150c08d9-65d9-42b1-bc55-a7c2320d4d6e","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"fed19ac7e690c8aceb91c9bb134ed551e5e831640817ddf4d557506c1b0ce87c","original_url_hash":58772825,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"607.0000000000","id_str":"6455967690","id":6455967690,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6455967690","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-12-04T22:58:38Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ff/d6/ed/9f/dda7/451d/b984/f3a5a72c6ddb/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1552&q=90&w=2752","metadata":{"video_url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/22435/akamai.json","video_id":22435,"title":"Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/ff/d6/ed/9f/dda7/451d/b984/f3a5a72c6ddb/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=1552&q=90&w=2752","tags":["michael-felder","apple-video","college-football"],"stub_id":"150c08d9-65d9-42b1-bc55-a7c2320d4d6e","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/150c08d9-65d9-42b1-bc55-a7c2320d4d6e","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3c/36/3c361803-a9e5-4cf2-83fc-21e435799798/120317_CFB_HEISMAN_L2T_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3c/36/3c361803-a9e5-4cf2-83fc-21e435799798/120317_CFB_HEISMAN_L2T14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":185,"description":"It has been a narrow race for this year's Heisman trophy award. But there are several players who deserve recognition for their performance this season. Who should be a Heisman finalist? Watch the video above as Stephen Nelson and Michael Felder discuss the honorees .



From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.



","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":22435,"title":"Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?","stream":"featured","published_at":"2017-12-04T17:06:48.815000","league":"college-football","lead_writer":"michael-felder","id":"1f3c33ea-d682-48d9-be00-c4ba7be98523","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"22619":{"url_hash":"c398e2af80841b5a73cb5007ffc3bf944833b32f88cac457ddff506e35a81105","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/22619","updated_at":"2017-12-11T06:59:04Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/aa92fd8d-6792-469a-80ad-f0bb953e1ac4","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"c398e2af80841b5a73cb5007ffc3bf944833b32f88cac457ddff506e35a81105","original_url_hash":26099240,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"608.0000000000","id_str":"6456382963","id":6456382963,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6456382963","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-12-11T06:59:04Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/67/cc/1b/e6/ad74/40b6/a743/e94c90e07fd6/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-12-09_at_3.41.18_PM.jpg?h=1400&q=90&w=2099","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/22619/akamai.json","video_id":22619,"title":"Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/67/cc/1b/e6/ad74/40b6/a743/e94c90e07fd6/crop_exact_Screen_Shot_2017-12-09_at_3.41.18_PM.jpg?h=1400&q=90&w=2099","tags":["college-football"],"stub_id":"aa92fd8d-6792-469a-80ad-f0bb953e1ac4","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/aa92fd8d-6792-469a-80ad-f0bb953e1ac4","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/c0/57/c05792e4-34f4-42da-99ea-99616deab1b6/Heisman%20Hopefuls%202017_1080p_v1_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/c0/57/c05792e4-34f4-42da-99ea-99616deab1b6/Heisman%20Hopefuls%202017_1080p_v114a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":46,"description":"Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":22619,"title":"Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-12-09T20:52:07.840000","id":"7149f7eb-f332-4f8c-87e6-2b253ed3b416"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/22619/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"23037":{"url_hash":"68018734444b6dfd19c66227da639335850ce3c4b35400a6881d0ccaaa9def3b","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/23037","updated_at":"2017-12-24T08:08:51Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/5094fa8e-ef90-47be-a125-65011a2179ef","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"68018734444b6dfd19c66227da639335850ce3c4b35400a6881d0ccaaa9def3b","original_url_hash":126909360,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"609.0000000000","id_str":"6457157675","id":6457157675,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6457157675","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2017-12-24T08:08:51Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1d/74/d9/f6/50cc/48d5/bf77/cd516895ed05/crop_exact_881424504.jpg?h=242&q=90&w=430","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/23037/akamai.json","video_id":23037,"title":"UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/1d/74/d9/f6/50cc/48d5/bf77/cd516895ed05/crop_exact_881424504.jpg?h=242&q=90&w=430","tags":["college-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"5094fa8e-ef90-47be-a125-65011a2179ef","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/5094fa8e-ef90-47be-a125-65011a2179ef","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1d/fd/1dfdb242-e775-4ae0-ab12-06421a0dbe88/122017_SOCIAL_NEWS_UAB_MD_V4_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/1d/fd/1dfdb242-e775-4ae0-ab12-06421a0dbe88/122017_SOCIAL_NEWS_UAB_MD_V414a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":51,"description":"The UAB Blazers have returned to college football after a two-year hiatus. Watch above to see how the Blazers are not just winning, but are making college football more fun. Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":23037,"title":"UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2017-12-21T20:14:20.984000","id":"db09a493-9461-45af-a4bb-d860f1e735dc"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/23037/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"23518":{"url_hash":"6285147d165068679dc032b992ed7f1fc359a8529f6b0d047f82880ddfc926dd","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/23518","updated_at":"2018-01-07T08:43:12Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/3591ac7d-153e-441d-acc4-410f94630219","performed_by":"estordahl@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"6285147d165068679dc032b992ed7f1fc359a8529f6b0d047f82880ddfc926dd","original_url_hash":120489946,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"610.0000000000","id_str":"6457938239","id":6457938239,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6457938239","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-01-07T08:43:12Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/61/ee/25/92/cd10/4a89/b0e4/8a2a4811225f/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2022&q=90&w=3586","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/23518/akamai.json","video_id":23518,"title":"Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/61/ee/25/92/cd10/4a89/b0e4/8a2a4811225f/crop_exact_full_image.jpeg?h=2022&q=90&w=3586","tags":["michael-felder","college-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"3591ac7d-153e-441d-acc4-410f94630219","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/3591ac7d-153e-441d-acc4-410f94630219","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f3/00/f30000e5-2b8a-4bad-8f80-cdbb3bf1a6d6/SPOTLIGHT_FELDER_NATIONAL_CHAMPIONSHIP_MD_V3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"http://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f3/00/f30000e5-2b8a-4bad-8f80-cdbb3bf1a6d6/SPOTLIGHT_FELDER_NATIONAL_CHAMPIONSHIP_MD_V314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":162,"description":"Monday's CFB championship game will be must-watch television. These SEC heavyweights have dominated their opponents defensively all season. This year's championship bout is expected to be a defensive showdown. Which front 7 can lead their team to a national title? Watch the video above for Michael Felder's spotlight. From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game. ","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":23518,"title":"Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship","stream":"team-stream-now","published_at":"2018-01-05T20:01:00.305000","id":"c8982556-8a9d-476f-bc6d-935c78c3797d"},"ad_stitched_url":"http://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/23518/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"39581":{"url_hash":"529cb2e133c9935a741de95fb74a13aa37af289f48565ec1977eed7dea9df24e","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39581","updated_at":"2018-08-22T23:00:39Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/f749050c-5bff-48e3-be12-56fb1e5b0015","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"529cb2e133c9935a741de95fb74a13aa37af289f48565ec1977eed7dea9df24e","original_url_hash":122760778,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"611.0000000000","id_str":"6472310018","id":6472310018,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6472310018","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-08-22T23:00:39Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"4'2\" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/aa/39/fd/a8/d3c2/48b8/9478/4064976667d6/crop_exact_ricardo_1.jpg?h=800&q=90&w=1200","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39581/akamai.json","video_id":39581,"title":"4'2\" Wide Receiver Ricardo Benitez Will Walk on at Baylor University","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/aa/39/fd/a8/d3c2/48b8/9478/4064976667d6/crop_exact_ricardo_1.jpg?h=800&q=90&w=1200","tags":["baylor-football","college-football"],"stub_id":"f749050c-5bff-48e3-be12-56fb1e5b0015","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/f749050c-5bff-48e3-be12-56fb1e5b0015","provider_url":"bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"bleacherreport.com","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/35/74/35742b7a-e9f8-4a6c-bec2-c49940f5d4aa/082018_SOCIAL_NEWS_RICARDO_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/35/74/35742b7a-e9f8-4a6c-bec2-c49940f5d4aa/082018_SOCIAL_NEWS_RICARDO14a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":null,"duration":61,"description":"4’2”100-pound wide receiver Ricardo Benitez was born without femurs and was told he may never walk, but that didn’t stop the Texas native from pursuing his dream of playing football. After attending Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s football camp the 18-year-old committed to the school as a non-scholarship player. Benitez was about $20,000 short of being able to go to Baylor but has a GoFundMe campaign to help raise the funds","cc_url":null,"author_name":"bleacherreport.com","analytics":{"video_id":39581,"title":"4'2\" Wide Receiver Ricardo Benitez Will Walk on at Baylor University","stream":"dodgeball","published_at":"2018-08-21T14:33:53.935000","id":"b67985c9-98a8-4d31-902f-a8b708bbd4ff"},"ad_stitched_url":"https://dai.google.com/ondemand/hls/content/1117/vid/39581/master.m3u8"},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"39649":{"url_hash":"f55765afc101f658f2279ea65771ba038847c5a9e3cefd74bf9b86b0ee2b853c","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39649","updated_at":"2018-08-28T19:03:01Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/0c77ad91-fb07-4ae0-9d69-05e6aa6d5179","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"f55765afc101f658f2279ea65771ba038847c5a9e3cefd74bf9b86b0ee2b853c","original_url_hash":32060162,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"612.0000000000","id_str":"6472639088","id":6472639088,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6472639088","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-08-28T19:03:01Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/9f/5f/8c/10/45c9/4e96/9658/b788de003baf/crop_exact_mohasan10.jpg?h=681&q=90&w=1022","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39649/akamai.json","video_id":39649,"title":"These College Football Players Are Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/9f/5f/8c/10/45c9/4e96/9658/b788de003baf/crop_exact_mohasan10.jpg?h=681&q=90&w=1022","tags":["college-football","br-social-news","apple-video"],"stub_id":"0c77ad91-fb07-4ae0-9d69-05e6aa6d5179","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/0c77ad91-fb07-4ae0-9d69-05e6aa6d5179","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/34/73/3473f423-b626-4a3e-8f8b-2ee732abef71/082718_SOCIAL_NEWS_FOOD_TRUCK_MD_V4_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/34/73/3473f423-b626-4a3e-8f8b-2ee732abef71/082718_SOCIAL_NEWS_FOOD_TRUCK_MD_V414a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":53,"description":"These college football players are teaming up to tackle hunger. Vanderbilt QB Mo Hasan started Second-Spoon, a nonprofit that distributes local restaurant's unused food to the hungry.



Hasan raised $15,000 to convert a FedEx van into a food truck with the help of former high school teammate and Miami Running Back Robert Burns. Now each Saturday volunteers from UM deliver donated food all over Miami.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":39649,"title":"These College Football Players Are Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-08-28T14:35:43.233000","league":"college-football","id":"5d4110b0-bcce-4e1a-a508-cee431fd201f","event":"br-social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"39656":{"url_hash":"3055d286c8b8f256f10fbf036914119a2e6503e70b34230660e41c50da8d5b27","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39656","updated_at":"2018-08-29T18:07:20Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/f3ae034d-d7d3-4bea-9000-52880b402184","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"3055d286c8b8f256f10fbf036914119a2e6503e70b34230660e41c50da8d5b27","original_url_hash":38103832,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"613.0000000000","id_str":"6472703304","id":6472703304,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6472703304","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-08-29T18:07:20Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/47/8d/d2/3b/c9e8/4a96/b164/4b6107d83308/crop_exact_903723996-612x612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/39656/akamai.json","video_id":39656,"title":"Tua Tagovailoa Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/47/8d/d2/3b/c9e8/4a96/b164/4b6107d83308/crop_exact_903723996-612x612.jpg?h=408&q=90&w=611","tags":["college-football","br-social-news","apple-video"],"stub_id":"f3ae034d-d7d3-4bea-9000-52880b402184","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/f3ae034d-d7d3-4bea-9000-52880b402184","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3d/5b/3d5b3b6c-474c-4af9-a94d-82dbaa9a283b/082818_SOCIAL_NEWS_MARIOTA_TUA_MD_V3_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/3d/5b/3d5b3b6c-474c-4af9-a94d-82dbaa9a283b/082818_SOCIAL_NEWS_MARIOTA_TUA_MD_V314a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"Alabama Sophomore QB Tua Tagovailoa burst onto the scene helping the Crimson Tide win the National Title. Watch above to find out more about the Tua's childhood in Hawaii and his bond with Marcus Mariota.



Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":39656,"title":"Tua Tagovailoa Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-08-28T20:14:04.422000","league":"college-football","id":"b4ca111d-d66c-4512-bd49-87885a20d1dd","event":"br-social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"40047":{"url_hash":"01cd59d414151cc7b952ed7b18c4b222f16684b009dfa72a22db64cf600acbad","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40047","updated_at":"2018-09-10T22:18:59Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/a7a9aa2e-9c03-4266-8109-95cd202d56d9","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"01cd59d414151cc7b952ed7b18c4b222f16684b009dfa72a22db64cf600acbad","original_url_hash":26341816,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"614.0000000000","id_str":"6473588186","id":6473588186,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6473588186","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-09-10T22:18:59Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/df/f5/3d/59/d1bf/4936/a913/0514a62d7cc0/crop_exact_THUMBNAIL.jpg?h=1167&q=90&w=2076","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/40047/akamai.json","video_id":40047,"title":"College Football Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned to the Internet","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/df/f5/3d/59/d1bf/4936/a913/0514a62d7cc0/crop_exact_THUMBNAIL.jpg?h=1167&q=90&w=2076","tags":["br-social-news","apple-video","college-football"],"stub_id":"a7a9aa2e-9c03-4266-8109-95cd202d56d9","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/a7a9aa2e-9c03-4266-8109-95cd202d56d9","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f5/5c/f55c333d-8566-4f45-a5cd-0929f937ca11/091018_SOCIAL_NEWS_SURPRISE_SCHOLARSHIPS_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/f5/5c/f55c333d-8566-4f45-a5cd-0929f937ca11/091018_SOCIAL_NEWS_SURPRISE_SCHOLARSHIPS_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":61,"description":"A wave of college scholarship reveals for walk-on athletes are flooding social media. Watch the video above to see the reactions and creative reveals to award walk-on players with a full ride to their schools.



From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":40047,"title":"College Football Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned to the Internet","stream":"college-football","published_at":"2018-09-10T19:03:06.876000","id":"71cae659-bc40-4e66-bc06-3e782974cd09"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"43453":{"url_hash":"ed6ff8bbb582d7e2dc2aa610986fe8957f3604d86f8634e81e0c15f259a865b0","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/43453","updated_at":"2018-10-22T16:10:53Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/a93d6380-91a3-4c6d-b923-715593a594ef","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"ed6ff8bbb582d7e2dc2aa610986fe8957f3604d86f8634e81e0c15f259a865b0","original_url_hash":117253404,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"615.0000000000","id_str":"6476797537","id":6476797537,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6476797537","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-22T16:10:53Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/fb/c2/4f/80/64f5/4397/9725/0e2a031dc19a/crop_exact_CLEMSON_CREDIT_IG__CLEMSONFB.jpg?h=742&q=90&w=1318","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/43453/akamai.json","video_id":43453,"title":"College Football's Creative Entrances Get Crowds Hyped and Put WWE to Shame","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/fb/c2/4f/80/64f5/4397/9725/0e2a031dc19a/crop_exact_CLEMSON_CREDIT_IG__CLEMSONFB.jpg?h=742&q=90&w=1318","tags":["social-news","college-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"a93d6380-91a3-4c6d-b923-715593a594ef","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/a93d6380-91a3-4c6d-b923-715593a594ef","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/56/82/5682b61b-7cc8-49e1-95b2-332a783de46c/10182018_SOCIAL_NEWS_CFB_ENTRANCES_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/56/82/5682b61b-7cc8-49e1-95b2-332a783de46c/10182018_SOCIAL_NEWS_CFB_ENTRANCES_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":53,"description":"College Football teams across the U.S. are stepping up their entrances on game day. Watch the video above for some of the best entrances around the NCAA that put the WWE to shame. From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":43453,"title":"College Football's Creative Entrances Get Crowds Hyped and Put WWE to Shame","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-10-19T16:26:31.904000","league":"college-football","id":"582d9d7c-de8f-4ddd-85c8-a452c23fdb59","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"45085":{"url_hash":"016cbf25710c35caeb453f3bf940ac150bff7c1755793dff9f25257bb009dbe1","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/45085","updated_at":"2018-10-26T16:26:08Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/7947bda8-1374-437c-b7e4-4532b533efda","performed_by":"sjordan@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"016cbf25710c35caeb453f3bf940ac150bff7c1755793dff9f25257bb009dbe1","original_url_hash":56805519,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":true,"internal_position":"616.0000000000","id_str":"6477084048","id":6477084048,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6477084048","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-10-26T16:26:08Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f3/0b/ee/2c/a5ff/4395/b00d/569a0ef4d2bf/crop_exact_41185029_2211265825762433_83542761789194240_n.jpg?h=540&q=90&w=960","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/45085/akamai.json","video_id":45085,"title":"Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f3/0b/ee/2c/a5ff/4395/b00d/569a0ef4d2bf/crop_exact_41185029_2211265825762433_83542761789194240_n.jpg?h=540&q=90&w=960","tags":["social-news","college-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"7947bda8-1374-437c-b7e4-4532b533efda","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/7947bda8-1374-437c-b7e4-4532b533efda","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/16/a5/16a58336-dbed-4715-a1b5-32d742629c65/10252018_SOCIAL_NEWS_PURDUE_TRENT_MD_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/16/a5/16a58336-dbed-4715-a1b5-32d742629c65/10252018_SOCIAL_NEWS_PURDUE_TRENT_MD_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":60,"description":"Purdue's no. 1 football fan Tyler Trent is inspiring the whole program as he fights bone cancer. Trent was diagnosed at 15, and decided to attend Purdue at 17 while undergoing treatment. Watch the video above for more about Trent's journey and his love for the Boilermakers. Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":45085,"title":"Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-10-26T13:54:32.766000","league":"college-football","id":"a18af931-f69d-4aaa-a919-465580561265","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":true}},"55580":{"url_hash":"2140d2f255213fac59843f17ff0f12ef9e8d66676ef2f924d2ac1864b8d925c1","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/55580","updated_at":"2018-12-27T17:02:02Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/f49b0353-b781-4ec9-be5f-dbfd0e3a005b","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"2140d2f255213fac59843f17ff0f12ef9e8d66676ef2f924d2ac1864b8d925c1","original_url_hash":125316294,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"617.0000000000","id_str":"6481594794","id":6481594794,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6481594794","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-12-27T17:02:02Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f2/1e/c6/81/fe9a/42fc/9ea3/e99c431e2e96/crop_exact_gettyimages-1086019388-612x612.jpg?h=345&q=90&w=612","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/55580/akamai.json","video_id":55580,"title":"Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season for Underrated CFB Squad","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/f2/1e/c6/81/fe9a/42fc/9ea3/e99c431e2e96/crop_exact_gettyimages-1086019388-612x612.jpg?h=345&q=90&w=612","tags":["social-news","college-football","army-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"f49b0353-b781-4ec9-be5f-dbfd0e3a005b","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/f49b0353-b781-4ec9-be5f-dbfd0e3a005b","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/68/05/68051f10-4e32-412b-946c-c5725db31337/12262018_SOCIAL_NEWS_ARMY_JM_V4_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/68/05/68051f10-4e32-412b-946c-c5725db31337/12262018_SOCIAL_NEWS_ARMY_JM_V414a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":55,"description":"The Army Black Knights football team capped off an epic season with a historic bowl win. Army defeated Houston 70-14 in the Armed Forces Bowl, tying records for points scored and margin of victory in a bowl game. This gave them the most wins in school history. Watch the video above for more about how this Army team made history.







From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":55580,"title":"Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season for Underrated CFB Squad","team":"army-football","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-12-26T20:58:59.254000","league":"college-football","id":"90665adb-a935-43fc-9ca9-0833e2d640f3","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}},"55854":{"url_hash":"407747f87d8aa5f50f6218140bdb764ca3084af0c9a0ee0c85827b5e8ba6fec8","url":"http://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/55854","updated_at":"2018-12-31T21:07:44Z","tag":{"unique_name":"college-football","tag_id":23,"short_name":"College FB","logo":"college.png","display_name":"College Football","color2":"","color1":""},"status":"active","position":null,"playlist_type":"v","playlist_id":34257,"permalink":"/post/college-football/f591743d-693f-42b3-96a7-bc9b3461fc24","performed_by":"gmarchetti@bleacherreport.com","original_url_sha":"407747f87d8aa5f50f6218140bdb764ca3084af0c9a0ee0c85827b5e8ba6fec8","original_url_hash":108175674,"notification":null,"is_locked":false,"is_featured":false,"internal_position":"618.0000000000","id_str":"6481884509","id":6481884509,"href":"https://djay.bleacherreport.com/playlists/college-football_v/tracks/6481884509","hide_from_regions":[],"hidden_attributes":[],"group_tags":[],"flagged":null,"expires_at":null,"created_at":"2018-12-31T21:07:44Z","content_type":"video","content":{"title":"Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e7/83/ff/a8/f8a4/492f/84a2/d6867501dc0d/crop_exact_turbostrengthnu.jpg?h=334&q=90&w=594","metadata":{"video_url":"https://vid.bleacherreport.com/videos/55854/akamai.json","video_id":55854,"title":"Northwestern May Have the Most Hyped Coach in College Football","thumbnail_url":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/cms/media/image/e7/83/ff/a8/f8a4/492f/84a2/d6867501dc0d/crop_exact_turbostrengthnu.jpg?h=334&q=90&w=594","tags":["social-news","northwestern-football","college-football","apple-video"],"stub_id":"f591743d-693f-42b3-96a7-bc9b3461fc24","share_url":"http://bleacherreport.com/post/college-football/f591743d-693f-42b3-96a7-bc9b3461fc24","provider_url":"http://bleacherreport.com","provider_name":"Bleacher Report","mp4_url":"https://bleachertrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/29/0b/290b4531-0992-49da-b441-1a1347543f4c/12262018_SOCIAL_NEWS_SPANOS_JM_V2_800k.mp4","hls_url":"https://bleacherreptrans-a.akamaihd.net/prod-cms-video/prod-cms-video-delivery/29/0b/290b4531-0992-49da-b441-1a1347543f4c/12262018_SOCIAL_NEWS_SPANOS_JM_V214a6ea93-170e-336d-6258-f12e46f22289.m3u8","embed_code":" ","duration":60,"description":"Northwestern Football's strength and conditioning coach Alex Spanos is a former college linebacker and always brings energy to the sidelines. He's always wearing his signature polo, even in the cold Chicago winters. Watch the video above for more about why Spanos could be the most hyped coach in college sports. From the race for the Heisman to the battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Bleacher Report’s college football coverage never misses a beat, and now neither will you. Connect to the college football stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.","cc_url":null,"author_name":"Bleacher Report","analytics":{"video_id":55854,"title":"Northwestern May Have the Most Hyped Coach in College Football","team":"northwestern-football","stream":"featured","published_at":"2018-12-28T14:11:53.457000","league":"college-football","id":"6f22f2f3-33ac-4fbb-94f6-8fcff1075b7d","event":"social-news","editorial":"apple-video"},"ad_stitched_url":null},"media_width":null,"media_url":null,"media_id":null,"media_height":null,"hook_type":"photo","autoplay":false}}},"video_playlist_status":{"flyin":55854}},"careers":{},"nav":{"items":{"nfl":{"title":"NFL","url":"/nfl","id":"nfl","subLists":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"subLinks":["nfl","fantasy-football","nfl-draft","pro-bowl","nfl/archives","nfl/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"afc-east":{"title":"AFC East","id":"afc-east","subLists":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"]},"buffalo-bills":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-bills","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-dolphins","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"title":"New England","url":"/new-england-patriots","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"title":"NY Jets","url":"/new-york-jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"afc-north":{"title":"AFC North","id":"afc-north","subLists":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"]},"baltimore-ravens":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-ravens","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bengals","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-browns","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"afc-south":{"title":"AFC South","id":"afc-south","subLists":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"]},"houston-texans":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-texans","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"title":"Indianapolis","url":"/indianapolis-colts","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"title":"Jacksonville","url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-titans","id":"tennessee-titans"},"afc-west":{"title":"AFC West","id":"afc-west","subLists":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"]},"denver-broncos":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-broncos","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-chargers","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-raiders","id":"oakland-raiders"},"nfc-east":{"title":"NFC East","id":"nfc-east","subLists":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"]},"dallas-cowboys":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-cowboys","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"title":"NY Giants","url":"/new-york-giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-eagles","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-redskins","id":"washington-redskins"},"nfc-north":{"title":"NFC North","id":"nfc-north","subLists":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"]},"chicago-bears":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bears","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-lions","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"title":"Green Bay","url":"/green-bay-packers","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-vikings","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"nfc-south":{"title":"NFC South","id":"nfc-south","subLists":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"]},"atlanta-falcons":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-falcons","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-panthers","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-saints","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"nfc-west":{"title":"NFC West","id":"nfc-west","subLists":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"]},"arizona-cardinals":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-cardinals","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-rams","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-49ers","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-seahawks","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"college-football":{"title":"CFB","url":"/college-football","id":"college-football","subLists":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"subLinks":["college-football","recruiting","college-football/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"american-athletic-conference-football":{"title":"AAC","url":"/american-athletic-conference-football","id":"american-athletic-conference-football","subLists":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"]},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"title":"Connecticut","url":"/uconn-football","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"title":"East Carolina","url":"/east-carolina-football","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-cougars-football","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-tigers-football","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"title":"Navy","url":"/navy-football","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"title":"SMU","url":"/smu-mustangs-football","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"title":"South Florida","url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"title":"Temple","url":"/temple-football","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"title":"Tulane","url":"/tulane-football","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"title":"Tulsa","url":"/tulsa-football","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"title":"UCF","url":"/ucf-knights-football","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"title":"ACC","url":"/acc-football","id":"acc-football","subLists":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"subLinks":["acc-football","acc-football/archives"]},"boston-college-football":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-football","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-football","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-football","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-football","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-football","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-football","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-football","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-football","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-football","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-football","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-football","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-football","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"title":"Big 12","url":"/big-12-football","id":"big-12-football","subLists":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"subLinks":["big-12-football","big-12-football/archives"]},"baylor-football":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-football","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-football","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-football","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-football","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-football","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-football","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-football","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-football","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"title":"Big Ten","url":"/big-10-football","id":"big-10-football","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"subLinks":["big-10-football","big-10-football/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-football","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-football","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-football","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-football","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-football","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-football","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"title":"Pacific-12","url":"/pac-12-football","id":"pac-12-football","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"subLinks":["pac-12-football","pac-10-football/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-football","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-football","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-football","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-football","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-football","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-football","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-football","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-football","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-football","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-football","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"title":"SEC","url":"/sec-football","id":"sec-football","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"subLinks":["sec-football","sec-football/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-football","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-football","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-football","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-football","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-football","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-football","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-football","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-football","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-football","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"title":"Independents","url":"/independents-football","id":"independents-football","subLists":["army-football","byu-football","liberty-football","notre-dame-football","umass-football"],"subLinks":["independents-football","independents-football/archives","new-mexico-state-football"]},"army-football":{"title":"Army","url":"/army-football","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"title":"Brigham Young","url":"/byu-football","id":"byu-football"},"liberty-football":{"title":"Liberty","url":"/liberty-football","id":"liberty-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-football","id":"notre-dame-football"},"umass-football":{"title":"UMass","url":"/umass-football","id":"umass-football"},"nba":{"title":"NBA","url":"/nba","id":"nba","subLists":["atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"subLinks":["nba","fantasy-basketball","nba-draft","wnba","nba/archives","nba/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"nba-all-star-game":{"title":"All-Star Weekend","url":"/nba-all-star-game","id":"nba-all-star-game"},"atlantic":{"title":"Atlantic","id":"atlantic","subLists":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"]},"boston-celtics":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-celtics","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"title":"Brooklyn","url":"/brooklyn-nets","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"title":"New York","url":"/new-york-knicks","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-76ers","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-raptors","id":"toronto-raptors"},"central":{"title":"Central","id":"central","subLists":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"]},"chicago-bulls":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bulls","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-pistons","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-pacers","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-bucks","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"northwest":{"title":"Northwest","id":"northwest","subLists":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"]},"denver-nuggets":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-nuggets","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"title":"Oklahoma City","url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"title":"Portland","url":"/portland-trail-blazers","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-jazz","id":"utah-jazz"},"pacific":{"title":"Pacific","id":"pacific","subLists":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"]},"golden-state-warriors":{"title":"Golden St","url":"/golden-state-warriors","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"title":"LA Clippers","url":"/los-angeles-clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"title":"LA Lakers","url":"/los-angeles-lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"title":"Phoenix","url":"/phoenix-suns","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"title":"Sacramento","url":"/sacramento-kings","id":"sacramento-kings"},"southeast":{"title":"Southeast","id":"southeast","subLists":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"]},"atlanta-hawks":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-hawks","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"title":"Charlotte","url":"/charlotte-hornets","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-heat","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"title":"Orlando","url":"/orlando-magic","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-wizards","id":"washington-wizards"},"southwest":{"title":"Southwest","id":"southwest","subLists":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"]},"dallas-mavericks":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-mavericks","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-rockets","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-grizzlies","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"title":"San Antonio","url":"/san-antonio-spurs","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"world-football":{"title":"World Football","url":"/world-football","id":"world-football","subLists":["epl","uefa-champions-league","la-liga","serie-a","bundesliga","mls","uefa-europa-league","international-football","epl/odds"],"subLinks":["world-football","world-football/archives"]},"epl":{"title":"Premier League","url":"/epl","id":"epl","subLists":["arsenal","bournemouth","brighton-hove-albion","burnley","cardiff-city","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","fulham","huddersfield-town","leicester-city-foxes","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","newcastle-united","southampton","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-ham-united","wolverhampton-wanderers"],"subLinks":["transfer-window"]},"arsenal":{"title":"Arsenal","url":"/arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"title":"Bournemouth","url":"/bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"brighton-hove-albion":{"title":"Brighton and Hove Albion","url":"/brighton-hove-albion","id":"brighton-hove-albion"},"burnley":{"title":"Burnley","url":"/burnley","id":"burnley"},"cardiff-city":{"title":"Cardiff City","url":"/cardiff-city","id":"cardiff-city"},"chelsea":{"title":"Chelsea","url":"/chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"title":"Crystal Palace","url":"/crystal-palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"title":"Everton","url":"/everton","id":"everton"},"fulham":{"title":"Fulham","url":"/fulham","id":"fulham"},"huddersfield-town":{"title":"Huddersfield Town","url":"/huddersfield-town","id":"huddersfield-town"},"leicester-city-foxes":{"title":"Leicester City","url":"/leicester-city-foxes","id":"leicester-city-foxes"},"liverpool":{"title":"Liverpool","url":"/liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"title":"Manchester City","url":"/manchester-city","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"title":"Manchester United","url":"/manchester-united","id":"manchester-united"},"newcastle-united":{"title":"Newcastle United","url":"/newcastle-united","id":"newcastle-united"},"southampton":{"title":"Southampton","url":"/southampton","id":"southampton"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"title":"Tottenham Hotspur","url":"/tottenham-hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"title":"Watford","url":"/watford-fc","id":"watford-fc"},"west-ham-united":{"title":"West Ham United","url":"/west-ham-united","id":"west-ham-united"},"wolverhampton-wanderers":{"title":"Wolverhampton Wanderers","url":"/wolverhampton-wanderers","id":"wolverhampton-wanderers"},"uefa-champions-league":{"title":"Champions League","url":"/uefa-champions-league","id":"uefa-champions-league","subLists":["atletico-madrid","ajax","aek-athens-fc","fc-barcelona","fc-bayern-munich","sl-benfica","borussia-dortmund","club-brugge","cska-moscow","galatasaray","tsg-hoffenheim","inter-milan","juventus","liverpool","lokomotiv-moscow","olympique-lyonnais","manchester-city","manchester-united","as-monaco-fc","napoli","paris-saint-germain-fc","fc-porto","psv-eindhoven","real-madrid","fk-red-star-belgrade","as-roma","schalke-04","shakhtar-donetsk","tottenham-hotspur","valencia-cf","fc-viktoria-plzan","young-boys-bern"],"subLinks":["uefa-champions-league"]},"atletico-madrid":{"title":"Atletico Madrid","url":"/atletico-madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"ajax":{"title":"Ajax","url":"/ajax","id":"ajax"},"aek-athens-fc":{"title":"AEK Athens","url":"/aek-athens-fc","id":"aek-athens-fc"},"fc-barcelona":{"title":"Barcelona","url":"/fc-barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"fc-bayern-munich":{"title":"Bayern Munich","url":"/fc-bayern-munich","id":"fc-bayern-munich"},"sl-benfica":{"title":"Benfica","url":"/sl-benfica","id":"sl-benfica"},"borussia-dortmund":{"title":"Borussia Dortmund","url":"/borussia-dortmund","id":"borussia-dortmund"},"club-brugge":{"title":"Club Brugge","url":"/club-brugge","id":"club-brugge"},"cska-moscow":{"title":"CSKA Moscow","url":"/cska-moscow","id":"cska-moscow"},"galatasaray":{"title":"Galatasaray","url":"/galatasaray","id":"galatasaray"},"tsg-hoffenheim":{"title":"Hoffenheim","url":"/tsg-hoffenheim","id":"tsg-hoffenheim"},"inter-milan":{"title":"Inter Milan","url":"/inter-milan","id":"inter-milan"},"juventus":{"title":"Juventus","url":"/juventus","id":"juventus"},"lokomotiv-moscow":{"title":"Lokomotiv Moscow","url":"/lokomotiv-moscow","id":"lokomotiv-moscow"},"olympique-lyonnais":{"title":"Lyon","url":"/olympique-lyonnais","id":"olympique-lyonnais"},"as-monaco-fc":{"title":"Monaco","url":"/as-monaco-fc","id":"as-monaco-fc"},"napoli":{"title":"Napoli","url":"/napoli","id":"napoli"},"paris-saint-germain-fc":{"title":"Paris Saint-Germain","url":"/paris-saint-germain-fc","id":"paris-saint-germain-fc"},"fc-porto":{"title":"Porto","url":"/fc-porto","id":"fc-porto"},"psv-eindhoven":{"title":"PSV Eindhoven","url":"/psv-eindhoven","id":"psv-eindhoven"},"real-madrid":{"title":"Real Madrid","url":"/real-madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"fk-red-star-belgrade":{"title":"Red Star Belgrade","url":"/fk-red-star-belgrade","id":"fk-red-star-belgrade"},"as-roma":{"title":"Roma","url":"/as-roma","id":"as-roma"},"schalke-04":{"title":"Schalke 04","url":"/schalke-04","id":"schalke-04"},"shakhtar-donetsk":{"title":"Shakhtar Donetsk","url":"/shakhtar-donetsk","id":"shakhtar-donetsk"},"valencia-cf":{"title":"Valencia","url":"/valencia-cf","id":"valencia-cf"},"fc-viktoria-plzan":{"title":"Viktoria Plzen","url":"/fc-viktoria-plzan","id":"fc-viktoria-plzan"},"young-boys-bern":{"title":"Young Boys","url":"/young-boys-bern","id":"young-boys-bern"},"la-liga":{"title":"La Liga","url":"/la-liga","id":"la-liga","subLists":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","celta-da-vigo","eibar","rcd-espanyol","fc-barcelona","getafe-cf","girona-fc","sd-huesca","cd-leganes","levante","rayo-vallecano","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","real-valladolid","sevilla","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"subLinks":["la-liga","transfer-window","la-liga/archives"]},"cd-alaves":{"title":"Alaves","url":"/cd-alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","url":"/athletic-club","id":"athletic-club"},"celta-da-vigo":{"title":"Celta da Vigo","url":"/celta-da-vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"title":"Eibar","url":"/eibar","id":"eibar"},"rcd-espanyol":{"title":"Espanyol","url":"/rcd-espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"getafe-cf":{"title":"Getafe","url":"/getafe-cf","id":"getafe-cf"},"girona-fc":{"title":"Girona","url":"/girona-fc","id":"girona-fc"},"sd-huesca":{"title":"Huesca","url":"/sd-huesca","id":"sd-huesca"},"cd-leganes":{"title":"Leganes","url":"/cd-leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"levante":{"title":"Levante","url":"/levante","id":"levante"},"rayo-vallecano":{"title":"Rayo Vallecano","url":"/rayo-vallecano","id":"rayo-vallecano"},"real-betis":{"title":"Real Betis","url":"/real-betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-sociedad":{"title":"Real Sociedad","url":"/real-sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"real-valladolid":{"title":"Real Valladolid","url":"/real-valladolid","id":"real-valladolid"},"sevilla":{"title":"Sevilla","url":"/sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"villarreal-cf":{"title":"Villarreal","url":"/villarreal-cf","id":"villarreal-cf"},"serie-a":{"title":"Serie A","url":"/serie-a","id":"serie-a","subLists":["atalanta","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","empoli","fiorentina","frosinone-calcio","genoa","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","ac-milan","napoli","parma","as-roma","sampdoria","sassuolo","spal-2013","torino","udinese"],"subLinks":["serie-a"]},"atalanta":{"title":"Atalanta","url":"/atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"bologna":{"title":"Bologna","url":"/bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"title":"Cagliari","url":"/cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"title":"Chievo","url":"/chievo-verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"empoli":{"title":"Empoli","url":"/empoli","id":"empoli"},"fiorentina":{"title":"Fiorentina","url":"/fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"frosinone-calcio":{"title":"Frosinone","url":"/frosinone-calcio","id":"frosinone-calcio"},"genoa":{"title":"Genoa","url":"/genoa","id":"genoa"},"lazio":{"title":"Lazio","url":"/lazio","id":"lazio"},"ac-milan":{"title":"Milan","url":"/ac-milan","id":"ac-milan"},"parma":{"title":"Parma","url":"/parma","id":"parma"},"sampdoria":{"title":"Sampdoria","url":"/sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"title":"Sassuolo","url":"/sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"spal-2013":{"title":"SPAL","url":"/spal-2013","id":"spal-2013"},"torino":{"title":"Torino","url":"/torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"title":"Udinese","url":"/udinese","id":"udinese"},"bundesliga":{"title":"Bundesliga","url":"/bundesliga","id":"bundesliga","subLists":["bayer-leverkusen","fc-bayern-munich","borussia-dortmund","borussia-monchengladbach","eintracht-frankfurt","fc-augsburg","fc-nurnberg","fortuna-dusseldorf","hannover-96","hertha-bsc","fsv-mainz-05","rb-leipzig","sc-freiburg","schalke-04","tsg-hoffenheim","vfb-stuttgart","vfl-wolfsburg","werder-bremen"],"subLinks":["bundesliga"]},"bayer-leverkusen":{"title":"Bayer Leverkusen","url":"/bayer-leverkusen","id":"bayer-leverkusen"},"borussia-monchengladbach":{"title":"Borussia Monchengladbach","url":"/borussia-monchengladbach","id":"borussia-monchengladbach"},"eintracht-frankfurt":{"title":"Eintracht Frankfurt","url":"/eintracht-frankfurt","id":"eintracht-frankfurt"},"fc-augsburg":{"title":"FC Augsburg","url":"/fc-augsburg","id":"fc-augsburg"},"fc-nurnberg":{"title":"FC Nurnburg","url":"/fc-nurnberg","id":"fc-nurnberg"},"fortuna-dusseldorf":{"title":"Fortuna Dusseldorf","url":"/fortuna-dusseldorf","id":"fortuna-dusseldorf"},"hannover-96":{"title":"Hannover 96","url":"/hannover-96","id":"hannover-96"},"hertha-bsc":{"title":"Hertha BSC","url":"/hertha-bsc","id":"hertha-bsc"},"fsv-mainz-05":{"title":"Mainz 05","url":"/fsv-mainz-05","id":"fsv-mainz-05"},"rb-leipzig":{"title":"RB Leipzig","url":"/rb-leipzig","id":"rb-leipzig"},"sc-freiburg":{"title":"SC Freiburg","url":"/sc-freiburg","id":"sc-freiburg"},"vfb-stuttgart":{"title":"VfB Stuttgart","url":"/vfb-stuttgart","id":"vfb-stuttgart"},"vfl-wolfsburg":{"title":"VfL Wolfsburg","url":"/vfl-wolfsburg","id":"vfl-wolfsburg"},"werder-bremen":{"title":"Werder Bremen","url":"/werder-bremen","id":"werder-bremen"},"mls":{"title":"MLS","url":"/mls","id":"mls","subLists":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-fc","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","portland-timbers","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","sporting-kansas-city","toronto-fc","vancouver-whitecaps"],"subLinks":["mls","mls/archives"]},"atlanta-united-fc":{"title":"Atlanta United","url":"/atlanta-united-fc","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"title":"Chicago Fire","url":"/chicago-fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"title":"Colorado Rapids","url":"/colorado-rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"title":"Columbus Crew","url":"/columbus-crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"title":"DC United","url":"/dc-united","id":"dc-united"},"fc-dallas":{"title":"FC Dallas","url":"/fc-dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"title":"Houston Dynamo","url":"/houston-dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-fc":{"title":"LAFC","url":"/los-angeles-fc","id":"los-angeles-fc"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"title":"Minnesota United","url":"/minnesota-united","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"title":"Montreal Impact","url":"/montreal-impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"title":"New England Revolution","url":"/new-england-revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"title":"New York Red Bulls","url":"/new-york-red-bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"title":"NYCFC","url":"/new-york-city-fc","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"title":"Orlando City","url":"/orlando-city","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"title":"Philadelphia Union","url":"/philadelphia-union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"portland-timbers":{"title":"Portland Timbers","url":"/portland-timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"real-salt-lake":{"title":"Real Salt Lake","url":"/real-salt-lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"title":"San Jose Earthquakes","url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"title":"Seattle Sounders","url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"title":"Sporting Kansas City","url":"/sporting-kansas-city","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"toronto-fc":{"title":"Toronto FC","url":"/toronto-fc","id":"toronto-fc"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"uefa-europa-league":{"title":"Europa League","url":"/uefa-europa-league","id":"uefa-europa-league"},"international-football":{"title":"International Football","url":"/international-football","id":"international-football","subLists":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","egypt","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","morocco-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","panama-national-football","paraguay-national-football","peru-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","saudi-arabia-national-football","scotland","senegal-national-football","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","tunisia","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"subLinks":["epl","uefa-champions-league","la-liga","serie-a","bundesliga","mls","transfer-window"]},"albania-national-football":{"title":"Albania","url":"/albania-national-football","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"title":"Algeria","url":"/algeria-national-football","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"title":"Argentina","url":"/argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"title":"Austria","url":"/austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"title":"Australia","url":"/australia-national-football","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"title":"Belgium","url":"/belgium-national-football","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"title":"Brazil","url":"/brazilian-football","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"title":"Cameroon","url":"/cameroon-national-football","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"title":"Chile","url":"/chile-national-football","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"title":"Colombia","url":"/colombia-national-football","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"title":"Costa Rica","url":"/costa-rica-national-football","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"title":"Croatia","url":"/croatia-international-football","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"title":"Czech Republic","url":"/czech-republic-national-football","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"title":"Denmark","url":"/denmark-national-football","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"title":"Ecuador","url":"/ecuador-national-football","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"egypt":{"title":"Egypt","url":"/egypt","id":"egypt"},"england":{"title":"England","url":"/england","id":"england"},"france":{"title":"France","url":"/france","id":"france"},"germany":{"title":"Germany","url":"/germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"title":"Ghana","url":"/ghana-national-football","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"title":"Greece","url":"/greece-national-football","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"title":"Honduras","url":"/honduras-national-football","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"title":"Hungary","url":"/hungary-national-football","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"title":"Iceland","url":"/iceland-national-football","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"title":"Iran","url":"/iran-national-football","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"title":"Ireland","url":"/ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"title":"Italy","url":"/italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"title":"Ivory Coast","url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"title":"Japan","url":"/japan-national-football","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"title":"Mexico","url":"/mexico-national-football","id":"mexico-national-football"},"morocco-national-football":{"title":"Morocco ","url":"/morocco-national-football","id":"morocco-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"title":"Namibia","url":"/namibia-national-football","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"title":"Netherlands","url":"/netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"title":"New Zealand","url":"/new-zealand-national-football","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"title":"Nigeria","url":"/nigeria-national-football","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"title":"North Korea","url":"/north-korea-national-football","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"title":"Northern Ireland","url":"/northern-ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"title":"Norway","url":"/norway-national-football","id":"norway-national-football"},"panama-national-football":{"title":"Panama","url":"/panama-national-football","id":"panama-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"title":"Paraguay","url":"/paraguay-national-football","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"peru-national-football":{"title":"Peru","url":"/peru-national-football","id":"peru-national-football"},"poland":{"title":"Poland","url":"/poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"title":"Portugal","url":"/portugal-national-football","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"title":"Romania","url":"/romania-national-football","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"title":"Russia","url":"/russia","id":"russia"},"saudi-arabia-national-football":{"title":"Saudi Arabia","url":"/saudi-arabia-national-football","id":"saudi-arabia-national-football"},"scotland":{"title":"Scotland","url":"/scotland","id":"scotland"},"senegal-national-football":{"title":"Senegal","url":"/senegal-national-football","id":"senegal-national-football"},"serbia-national-football":{"title":"Serbia","url":"/serbia-national-football","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"title":"Slovakia","url":"/slovakia-national-football","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"title":"Slovenia","url":"/slovenia-national-football","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"title":"South Africa","url":"/south-africa-national-football","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"title":"South Korea","url":"/south-korea-national-football","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"title":"Spain","url":"/spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"title":"Sweden","url":"/sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"title":"Switzerland","url":"/switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"tunisia":{"title":"Tunisia","url":"/tunisia","id":"tunisia"},"turkey-national-football":{"title":"Turkey","url":"/turkey-national-football","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"title":"Ukraine","url":"/ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"title":"USMNT","url":"/united-states","id":"united-states"},"uruguay-national-football":{"title":"Uruguay","url":"/uruguay-national-football","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"title":"Venezuela","url":"/venezuela-national-football","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"title":"Wales","url":"/wales-national-football","id":"wales-national-football"},"epl/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/epl/odds","id":"epl/odds"},"mlb":{"title":"MLB","url":"/mlb","id":"mlb","subLists":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"subLinks":["mlb","fantasy-baseball","mlb/archives","mlb/odds","https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"al-east":{"title":"AL East","id":"al-east","subLists":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"]},"baltimore-orioles":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-orioles","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-red-sox","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"title":"NY Yankees","url":"/new-york-yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-rays","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-blue-jays","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"al-central":{"title":"AL Central","id":"al-central","subLists":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"]},"chicago-white-sox":{"title":"Chi White Sox","url":"/chicago-white-sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-indians","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-tigers","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-royals","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-twins","id":"minnesota-twins"},"al-west":{"title":"AL West","id":"al-west","subLists":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"]},"houston-astros":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-astros","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"title":"LA Angels","url":"/los-angeles-angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-athletics","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-mariners","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-rangers","id":"texas-rangers"},"nl-east":{"title":"NL East","id":"nl-east","subLists":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"]},"atlanta-braves":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-braves","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-marlins","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"title":"NY Mets","url":"/new-york-mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-phillies","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-nationals","id":"washington-nationals"},"nl-central":{"title":"NL Central","id":"nl-central","subLists":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"]},"chicago-cubs":{"title":"Chi Cubs","url":"/chicago-cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-reds","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-brewers","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"title":"St Louis","url":"/st-louis-cardinals","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"nl-west":{"title":"NL West","id":"nl-west","subLists":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"]},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-rockies","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"title":"LA Dodgers","url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"title":"San Diego","url":"/san-diego-padres","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-giants","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"nhl":{"title":"NHL","url":"/nhl","id":"nhl","subLists":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"subLinks":["nhl","nhl-draft","nhl/odds","nhl/archives","https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"]},"nhl-atlantic":{"title":"NHL Atlantic","id":"nhl-atlantic","subLists":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"]},"boston-bruins":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-bruins","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-sabres","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-red-wings","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-panthers","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"title":"Montreal","url":"/montreal-canadiens","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"title":"Ottawa","url":"/ottawa-senators","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"nhl-central":{"title":"NHL Central","id":"nhl-central","subLists":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"]},"chicago-blackhawks":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-blackhawks","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-avalanche","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-stars","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-wild","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"title":"Nashville","url":"/nashville-predators","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"title":"St. Louis","url":"/st-louis-blues","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"title":"Winnipeg","url":"/winnipeg-jets","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"nhl-pacific":{"title":"NHL Pacific","id":"nhl-pacific","subLists":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks","vegas-golden-knights"]},"anaheim-ducks":{"title":"Anaheim","url":"/anaheim-ducks","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-coyotes","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"title":"Calgary","url":"/calgary-flames","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"title":"Edmonton","url":"/edmonton-oilers","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-kings","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"title":"San Jose","url":"/san-jose-sharks","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"title":"Vancouver","url":"/vancouver-canucks","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"vegas-golden-knights":{"title":"Vegas","url":"/vegas-golden-knights","id":"vegas-golden-knights"},"nhl-metropolitan":{"title":"NHL Metropolitan","id":"nhl-metropolitan","subLists":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"]},"carolina-hurricanes":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-hurricanes","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"title":"Columbus","url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"title":"New Jersey","url":"/new-jersey-devils","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"title":"NY Islanders","url":"/new-york-islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"title":"NY Rangers","url":"/new-york-rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-flyers","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-capitals","id":"washington-capitals"},"college-basketball":{"title":"CBB","url":"/college-basketball","id":"college-basketball","subLists":["acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"subLinks":["college-basketball","college-basketball-recruiting","womens-college-basketball"]},"acc-basketball":{"title":"ACC","url":"/acc-basketball","id":"acc-basketball","subLists":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"subLinks":["acc-basketball","acc-basketball/archives"]},"boston-college-basketball":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-basketball","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-basketball","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-basketball","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-basketball","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-basketball","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-basketball","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-basketball","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-basketball","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-basketball","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-basketball","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-basketball","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"title":"Atlantic 10","url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball","subLists":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"subLinks":["atlantic-ten-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"]},"davidson-basketball":{"title":"Davidson","url":"/davidson-basketball","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"title":"Dayton","url":"/dayton-basketball","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"title":"Duquesne","url":"/duquesne-basketball","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"title":"Fordham","url":"/fordham-basketball","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"title":"George Mason ","url":"/george-mason-basketball","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"title":"George Washington","url":"/gw-basketball","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"title":"La Salle","url":"/la-salle-basketball","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"title":"Massachusetts","url":"/umass-basketball","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"title":"Rhode Island","url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"title":"Richmond","url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"title":"Saint Louis","url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"title":"St. Joseph's","url":"/st-josephs-basketball","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"title":"St. Bonaventure","url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Commonwealth","url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"title":"Big 12","url":"/big-12-basketball","id":"big-12-basketball","subLists":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-12-basketball","big-12-basketball/archives"]},"baylor-basketball":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-basketball","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-basketball","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-basketball","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-basketball","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-basketball","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-basketball","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"title":"Big East","url":"/big-east-basketball","id":"big-east-basketball","subLists":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-east-basketball","big-east-basketball/archives"]},"butler-basketball":{"title":"Butler","url":"/butler-basketball","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"title":"Creighton","url":"/creighton-basketball","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"title":"DePaul","url":"/depaul-basketball","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"title":"Georgetown","url":"/georgetown-basketball","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"title":"Marquette","url":"/marquette-basketball","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"title":"Providence","url":"/providence-friars-basketball","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"title":"Seton Hall","url":"/seton-hall-basketball","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"title":"St John's","url":"/st-johns-basketball","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"title":"Villanova","url":"/villanova-basketball","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"title":"Xavier","url":"/xavier-basketball","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"title":"Big Ten","url":"/big-10-basketball","id":"big-10-basketball","subLists":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"subLinks":["big-10-basketball","big-10-basketball/archives"]},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-basketball","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-basketball","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-basketball","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-basketball","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-basketball","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-basketball","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"title":"Pacific-12","url":"/pac-12-basketball","id":"pac-12-basketball","subLists":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"subLinks":["pac-12-basketball","pac-10-basketball/archives"]},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-basketball","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-basketball","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-basketball","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-basketball","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-basketball","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-basketball","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-basketball","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-basketball","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"title":"SEC","url":"/sec-basketball","id":"sec-basketball","subLists":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"subLinks":["sec-basketball","sec-basketball/archives"]},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-basketball","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-basketball","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-basketball","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-basketball","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-basketball","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-basketball","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"mma":{"title":"MMA","url":"/mma","id":"mma","subLinks":["mma","ufc/archives","mma/odds"]},"wwe":{"title":"WWE","url":"/wwe","id":"wwe","subLinks":["wwe","wwe-royal-rumble"]},"golf":{"title":"Golf","url":"/golf","id":"golf"},"tennis":{"title":"Tennis","url":"/tennis","id":"tennis","subLinks":["australian-open","tennis/archives"]},"boxing":{"title":"Boxing","url":"/boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives","boxing/odds"]},"more":{"title":"More","id":"more","subLists":["more-sports"]},"more-sports":{"title":"More Sports","id":"more-sports","subLists":["simms-and-lefkoe","united-states","formula-1","nba2k","united-states-womens-national-team","gaming","sports-odds"],"subLinks":["trending"]},"simms-and-lefkoe":{"title":"Simms & Lefkoe","url":"/simms-and-lefkoe","id":"simms-and-lefkoe"},"formula-1":{"title":"Formula 1","url":"/formula-1","id":"formula-1"},"nba2k":{"title":"NBA 2K","url":"/nba2k","id":"nba2k"},"united-states-womens-national-team":{"title":"USWNT","url":"/united-states-womens-national-team","id":"united-states-womens-national-team"},"gaming":{"title":"Gaming","url":"/gaming","id":"gaming"},"sports-odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/sports-odds","id":"sports-odds"},"shows":{"title":"Shows","id":"shows","subLinks":["simms-and-lefkoe","http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","the-champions","gridiron-heights"]},"https://live.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"B/R Live","url":"https://live.bleacherreport.com/","id":"https://live.bleacherreport.com/"},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"Mag","url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"mobile":{"title":"Get the App","url":"/mobile","id":"mobile"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"}},"lists":{"nfl":["afc-east","afc-north","afc-south","afc-west","nfc-east","nfc-north","nfc-south","nfc-west"],"afc-east":["buffalo-bills","miami-dolphins","new-england-patriots","new-york-jets"],"afc-north":["baltimore-ravens","cincinnati-bengals","cleveland-browns","pittsburgh-steelers"],"afc-south":["houston-texans","indianapolis-colts","jacksonville-jaguars","tennessee-titans"],"afc-west":["denver-broncos","kansas-city-chiefs","los-angeles-chargers","oakland-raiders"],"nfc-east":["dallas-cowboys","new-york-giants","philadelphia-eagles","washington-redskins"],"nfc-north":["chicago-bears","detroit-lions","green-bay-packers","minnesota-vikings"],"nfc-south":["atlanta-falcons","carolina-panthers","new-orleans-saints","tampa-bay-buccaneers"],"nfc-west":["arizona-cardinals","los-angeles-rams","san-francisco-49ers","seattle-seahawks"],"college-football":["american-athletic-conference-football","acc-football","big-12-football","big-10-football","pac-12-football","sec-football","independents-football"],"american-athletic-conference-football":["cincinnati-bearcats-football","uconn-football","east-carolina-football","houston-cougars-football","memphis-tigers-football","navy-football","smu-mustangs-football","south-florida-bulls-football","temple-football","tulane-football","tulsa-football","ucf-knights-football"],"acc-football":["boston-college-football","clemson-football","duke-football","florida-state-football","georgia-tech-football","louisville-cardinals-football","miami-hurricanes-football","unc-football","nc-state-football","pitt-football","syracuse-football","uva-football","virginia-tech-football","wake-forest-football"],"big-12-football":["baylor-football","iowa-state-football","kansas-jayhawks-football","kansas-state-football","oklahoma-sooners-football","oklahoma-state-football","tcu-football","texas-longhorns-football","texas-tech-football","wvu-football"],"big-10-football":["illinois-fighting-illini-football","indiana-hoosiers-football","iowa-hawkeyes-football","maryland-terrapins-football","michigan-wolverines-football","michigan-state-football","minnesota-golden-gophers-football","nebraska-cornhuskers-football","northwestern-football","ohio-state-football","penn-state-football","purdue-football","rutgers-football","wisconsin-badgers-football"],"pac-12-football":["arizona-wildcats-football","arizona-state-football","cal-bears-football","colorado-buffaloes-football","oregon-ducks-football","oregon-state-football","stanford-football","ucla-football","usc-football","utah-utes-football","washington-huskies-football","washington-state-football"],"sec-football":["alabama-crimson-tide-football","arkansas-razorbacks-football","auburn-football","florida-gators-football","georgia-bulldogs-football","kentucky-wildcats-football","lsu-football","ole-miss-football","mississippi-state-football","missouri-tigers-football","south-carolina-football","tennessee-volunteers-football","texas-am-football","vanderbilt-football"],"independents-football":["army-football","byu-football","liberty-football","notre-dame-football","umass-football"],"nba":["atlantic","central","northwest","pacific","southeast","southwest"],"nba/teams":["nba-all-star-game"],"atlantic":["boston-celtics","brooklyn-nets","new-york-knicks","philadelphia-76ers","toronto-raptors"],"central":["chicago-bulls","cleveland-cavaliers","detroit-pistons","indiana-pacers","milwaukee-bucks"],"northwest":["denver-nuggets","minnesota-timberwolves","oklahoma-city-thunder","portland-trail-blazers","utah-jazz"],"pacific":["golden-state-warriors","los-angeles-clippers","los-angeles-lakers","phoenix-suns","sacramento-kings"],"southeast":["atlanta-hawks","charlotte-hornets","miami-heat","orlando-magic","washington-wizards"],"southwest":["dallas-mavericks","houston-rockets","memphis-grizzlies","new-orleans-pelicans","san-antonio-spurs"],"world-football":["epl","uefa-champions-league","la-liga","serie-a","bundesliga","mls","uefa-europa-league","international-football","epl/odds"],"epl":["arsenal","bournemouth","brighton-hove-albion","burnley","cardiff-city","chelsea","crystal-palace","everton","fulham","huddersfield-town","leicester-city-foxes","liverpool","manchester-city","manchester-united","newcastle-united","southampton","tottenham-hotspur","watford-fc","west-ham-united","wolverhampton-wanderers"],"uefa-champions-league":["atletico-madrid","ajax","aek-athens-fc","fc-barcelona","fc-bayern-munich","sl-benfica","borussia-dortmund","club-brugge","cska-moscow","galatasaray","tsg-hoffenheim","inter-milan","juventus","liverpool","lokomotiv-moscow","olympique-lyonnais","manchester-city","manchester-united","as-monaco-fc","napoli","paris-saint-germain-fc","fc-porto","psv-eindhoven","real-madrid","fk-red-star-belgrade","as-roma","schalke-04","shakhtar-donetsk","tottenham-hotspur","valencia-cf","fc-viktoria-plzan","young-boys-bern"],"la-liga":["cd-alaves","athletic-club","atletico-madrid","celta-da-vigo","eibar","rcd-espanyol","fc-barcelona","getafe-cf","girona-fc","sd-huesca","cd-leganes","levante","rayo-vallecano","real-betis","real-madrid","real-sociedad","real-valladolid","sevilla","valencia-cf","villarreal-cf"],"serie-a":["atalanta","bologna","cagliari","chievo-verona","empoli","fiorentina","frosinone-calcio","genoa","inter-milan","juventus","lazio","ac-milan","napoli","parma","as-roma","sampdoria","sassuolo","spal-2013","torino","udinese"],"bundesliga":["bayer-leverkusen","fc-bayern-munich","borussia-dortmund","borussia-monchengladbach","eintracht-frankfurt","fc-augsburg","fc-nurnberg","fortuna-dusseldorf","hannover-96","hertha-bsc","fsv-mainz-05","rb-leipzig","sc-freiburg","schalke-04","tsg-hoffenheim","vfb-stuttgart","vfl-wolfsburg","werder-bremen"],"mls":["atlanta-united-fc","chicago-fire","colorado-rapids","columbus-crew","dc-united","fc-dallas","houston-dynamo","los-angeles-fc","los-angeles-galaxy","minnesota-united","montreal-impact","new-england-revolution","new-york-red-bulls","new-york-city-fc","orlando-city","philadelphia-union","portland-timbers","real-salt-lake","san-jose-earthquakes","seattle-sounders-fc","sporting-kansas-city","toronto-fc","vancouver-whitecaps"],"international-football":["albania-national-football","algeria-national-football","argentina","austria","australia-national-football","belgium-national-football","bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","brazilian-football","cameroon-national-football","chile-national-football","colombia-national-football","costa-rica-national-football","croatia-international-football","czech-republic-national-football","denmark-national-football","ecuador-national-football","egypt","england","france","germany","ghana-national-football","greece-national-football","honduras-national-football","hungary-national-football","iceland-national-football","iran-national-football","ireland","italy","ivory-coast-national-football","japan-national-football","mexico-national-football","morocco-national-football","namibia-national-football","netherlands","new-zealand-national-football","nigeria-national-football","north-korea-national-football","northern-ireland","norway-national-football","panama-national-football","paraguay-national-football","peru-national-football","poland","portugal-national-football","romania-national-football","russia","saudi-arabia-national-football","scotland","senegal-national-football","serbia-national-football","slovakia-national-football","slovenia-national-football","south-africa-national-football","south-korea-national-football","spain","sweden","switzerland","tunisia","turkey-national-football","ukraine","united-states","uruguay-national-football","venezuela-national-football","wales-national-football"],"mlb":["al-east","al-central","al-west","nl-east","nl-central","nl-west"],"al-east":["baltimore-orioles","boston-red-sox","new-york-yankees","tampa-bay-rays","toronto-blue-jays"],"al-central":["chicago-white-sox","cleveland-indians","detroit-tigers","kansas-city-royals","minnesota-twins"],"al-west":["houston-astros","los-angeles-angels","oakland-athletics","seattle-mariners","texas-rangers"],"nl-east":["atlanta-braves","miami-marlins","new-york-mets","philadelphia-phillies","washington-nationals"],"nl-central":["chicago-cubs","cincinnati-reds","milwaukee-brewers","pittsburgh-pirates","st-louis-cardinals"],"nl-west":["arizona-diamondbacks","colorado-rockies","los-angeles-dodgers","san-diego-padres","san-francisco-giants"],"nhl":["nhl-atlantic","nhl-central","nhl-pacific","nhl-metropolitan"],"nhl-atlantic":["boston-bruins","buffalo-sabres","detroit-red-wings","florida-panthers","montreal-canadiens","ottawa-senators","tampa-bay-lightning","toronto-maple-leafs"],"nhl-central":["chicago-blackhawks","colorado-avalanche","dallas-stars","minnesota-wild","nashville-predators","st-louis-blues","winnipeg-jets"],"nhl-pacific":["anaheim-ducks","arizona-coyotes","calgary-flames","edmonton-oilers","los-angeles-kings","san-jose-sharks","vancouver-canucks","vegas-golden-knights"],"nhl-metropolitan":["carolina-hurricanes","columbus-blue-jackets","new-jersey-devils","new-york-islanders","new-york-rangers","philadelphia-flyers","pittsburgh-penguins","washington-capitals"],"college-basketball":["acc-basketball","atlantic-ten-basketball","big-12-basketball","big-east-basketball","big-10-basketball","pac-12-basketball","sec-basketball"],"acc-basketball":["boston-college-basketball","clemson-basketball","duke-basketball","florida-state-basketball","georgia-tech-basketball","louisville-cardinals-basketball","miami-hurricanes-basketball","unc-basketball","nc-state-basketball","notre-dame-basketball","pitt-basketball","syracuse-basketball","uva-basketball","virginia-tech-basketball","wake-forest-basketball"],"atlantic-ten-basketball":["davidson-basketball","dayton-basketball","duquesne-basketball","fordham-basketball","george-mason-basketball","gw-basketball","la-salle-basketball","umass-basketball","rhode-island-rams-basketball","richmond-spiders-basketball","saint-louis-billikens-basketball","st-josephs-basketball","st-bonaventure-basketball","virginia-commonwealth-basketball"],"big-12-basketball":["baylor-basketball","iowa-state-basketball","kansas-jayhawks-basketball","kansas-state-basketball","oklahoma-sooners-basketball","oklahoma-state-basketball","tcu-basketball","texas-longhorns-basketball","texas-tech-basketball","wvu-basketball"],"big-east-basketball":["butler-basketball","creighton-basketball","depaul-basketball","georgetown-basketball","marquette-basketball","providence-friars-basketball","seton-hall-basketball","st-johns-basketball","villanova-basketball","xavier-basketball"],"big-10-basketball":["illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","indiana-hoosiers-basketball","iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","maryland-terrapins-basketball","michigan-wolverines-basketball","michigan-state-basketball","minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","northwestern-basketball","ohio-state-basketball","penn-state-basketball","purdue-basketball","rutgers-basketball","wisconsin-badgers-basketball"],"pac-12-basketball":["arizona-wildcats-basketball","arizona-state-basketball","cal-bears-basketball","colorado-buffaloes-basketball","oregon-ducks-basketball","oregon-state-basketball","stanford-basketball","ucla-basketball","usc-basketball","utah-utes-basketball","washington-huskies-basketball","washington-state-basketball"],"sec-basketball":["alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","auburn-basketball","florida-gators-basketball","georgia-bulldogs-basketball","kentucky-wildcats-basketball","lsu-basketball","ole-miss-basketball","mississippi-state-basketball","missouri-tigers-basketball","south-carolina-basketball","tennessee-volunteers-basketball","texas-am-basketball","vanderbilt-basketball"],"mma":["mma","ufc/archives","mma/odds"],"wwe":["wwe","wwe-royal-rumble"],"tennis":["australian-open","tennis/archives"],"boxing":["boxing","boxing/archives","boxing/odds"],"more":["more-sports"],"more-sports":["simms-and-lefkoe","united-states","formula-1","nba2k","united-states-womens-national-team","gaming","sports-odds"],"shows":["simms-and-lefkoe","http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","the-champions","gridiron-heights"],"topLevelLinks":["nfl","college-football","nba","world-football","mlb","nhl","college-basketball","mma","wwe","golf","tennis","boxing","more"],"leagueLinks":["nfl","college-football","nba","world-football","mlb","nhl","college-basketball","mma","wwe","golf","tennis","boxing","more"],"nonLeagueLinks":["shows","https://live.bleacherreport.com/","http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","mobile","https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"],"dropdownStack":[],"leagueOverflow":[]},"links":{"nfl":{"title":"Home","url":"/nfl","id":"nfl"},"fantasy-football":{"title":"Fantasy","url":"/fantasy-football","id":"fantasy-football"},"nfl/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/nfl/teams","hide":true,"id":"nfl/teams"},"nfl-draft":{"title":"Draft","url":"/nfl-draft","id":"nfl-draft"},"pro-bowl":{"title":"Pro Bowl","url":"/pro-bowl","id":"pro-bowl"},"nfl/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/nfl/archives","id":"nfl/archives"},"nfl/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/nfl/odds","id":"nfl/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nfl-tickets/grouping/121/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNFL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"buffalo-bills":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-bills","id":"buffalo-bills"},"miami-dolphins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-dolphins","id":"miami-dolphins"},"new-england-patriots":{"title":"New England","url":"/new-england-patriots","id":"new-england-patriots"},"new-york-jets":{"title":"NY Jets","url":"/new-york-jets","id":"new-york-jets"},"baltimore-ravens":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-ravens","id":"baltimore-ravens"},"cincinnati-bengals":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bengals","id":"cincinnati-bengals"},"cleveland-browns":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-browns","id":"cleveland-browns"},"pittsburgh-steelers":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-steelers","id":"pittsburgh-steelers"},"houston-texans":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-texans","id":"houston-texans"},"indianapolis-colts":{"title":"Indianapolis","url":"/indianapolis-colts","id":"indianapolis-colts"},"jacksonville-jaguars":{"title":"Jacksonville","url":"/jacksonville-jaguars","id":"jacksonville-jaguars"},"tennessee-titans":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-titans","id":"tennessee-titans"},"denver-broncos":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-broncos","id":"denver-broncos"},"kansas-city-chiefs":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-chiefs","id":"kansas-city-chiefs"},"los-angeles-chargers":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-chargers","id":"los-angeles-chargers"},"oakland-raiders":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-raiders","id":"oakland-raiders"},"dallas-cowboys":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-cowboys","id":"dallas-cowboys"},"new-york-giants":{"title":"NY Giants","url":"/new-york-giants","id":"new-york-giants"},"philadelphia-eagles":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-eagles","id":"philadelphia-eagles"},"washington-redskins":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-redskins","id":"washington-redskins"},"chicago-bears":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bears","id":"chicago-bears"},"detroit-lions":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-lions","id":"detroit-lions"},"green-bay-packers":{"title":"Green Bay","url":"/green-bay-packers","id":"green-bay-packers"},"minnesota-vikings":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-vikings","id":"minnesota-vikings"},"atlanta-falcons":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-falcons","id":"atlanta-falcons"},"carolina-panthers":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-panthers","id":"carolina-panthers"},"new-orleans-saints":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-saints","id":"new-orleans-saints"},"tampa-bay-buccaneers":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-buccaneers","id":"tampa-bay-buccaneers"},"arizona-cardinals":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-cardinals","id":"arizona-cardinals"},"los-angeles-rams":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-rams","id":"los-angeles-rams"},"san-francisco-49ers":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-49ers","id":"san-francisco-49ers"},"seattle-seahawks":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-seahawks","id":"seattle-seahawks"},"college-football":{"title":"Home","url":"/college-football","id":"college-football"},"recruiting":{"title":"Recruiting","url":"/recruiting","id":"recruiting"},"college-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/college-football/archives","id":"college-football/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"cincinnati-bearcats-football":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-bearcats-football","id":"cincinnati-bearcats-football"},"uconn-football":{"title":"Connecticut","url":"/uconn-football","id":"uconn-football"},"east-carolina-football":{"title":"East Carolina","url":"/east-carolina-football","id":"east-carolina-football"},"houston-cougars-football":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-cougars-football","id":"houston-cougars-football"},"memphis-tigers-football":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-tigers-football","id":"memphis-tigers-football"},"navy-football":{"title":"Navy","url":"/navy-football","id":"navy-football"},"smu-mustangs-football":{"title":"SMU","url":"/smu-mustangs-football","id":"smu-mustangs-football"},"south-florida-bulls-football":{"title":"South Florida","url":"/south-florida-bulls-football","id":"south-florida-bulls-football"},"temple-football":{"title":"Temple","url":"/temple-football","id":"temple-football"},"tulane-football":{"title":"Tulane","url":"/tulane-football","id":"tulane-football"},"tulsa-football":{"title":"Tulsa","url":"/tulsa-football","id":"tulsa-football"},"ucf-knights-football":{"title":"UCF","url":"/ucf-knights-football","id":"ucf-knights-football"},"acc-football":{"title":"ACC Home","url":"/acc-football","id":"acc-football"},"acc-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/acc-football/archives","id":"acc-football/archives"},"boston-college-football":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-football","id":"boston-college-football"},"clemson-football":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-football","id":"clemson-football"},"duke-football":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-football","id":"duke-football"},"florida-state-football":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-football","id":"florida-state-football"},"georgia-tech-football":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-football","id":"georgia-tech-football"},"louisville-cardinals-football":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-football","id":"louisville-cardinals-football"},"miami-hurricanes-football":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-football","id":"miami-hurricanes-football"},"unc-football":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-football","id":"unc-football"},"nc-state-football":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-football","id":"nc-state-football"},"pitt-football":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-football","id":"pitt-football"},"syracuse-football":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-football","id":"syracuse-football"},"uva-football":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-football","id":"uva-football"},"virginia-tech-football":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-football","id":"virginia-tech-football"},"wake-forest-football":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-football","id":"wake-forest-football"},"big-12-football":{"title":"Big 12 Home","url":"/big-12-football","id":"big-12-football"},"big-12-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-12-football/archives","id":"big-12-football/archives"},"baylor-football":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-football","id":"baylor-football"},"iowa-state-football":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-football","id":"iowa-state-football"},"kansas-jayhawks-football":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-football","id":"kansas-jayhawks-football"},"kansas-state-football":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-football","id":"kansas-state-football"},"oklahoma-sooners-football":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-football","id":"oklahoma-sooners-football"},"oklahoma-state-football":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-football","id":"oklahoma-state-football"},"tcu-football":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-football","id":"tcu-football"},"texas-longhorns-football":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-football","id":"texas-longhorns-football"},"texas-tech-football":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-football","id":"texas-tech-football"},"wvu-football":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-football","id":"wvu-football"},"big-10-football":{"title":"Big Ten Home","url":"/big-10-football","id":"big-10-football"},"big-10-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-10-football/archives","id":"big-10-football/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-football":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-football","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-football"},"indiana-hoosiers-football":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-football","id":"indiana-hoosiers-football"},"iowa-hawkeyes-football":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-football","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-football"},"maryland-terrapins-football":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-football","id":"maryland-terrapins-football"},"michigan-wolverines-football":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-football","id":"michigan-wolverines-football"},"michigan-state-football":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-football","id":"michigan-state-football"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-football":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-football","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-football"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-football":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-football","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-football"},"northwestern-football":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-football","id":"northwestern-football"},"ohio-state-football":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-football","id":"ohio-state-football"},"penn-state-football":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-football","id":"penn-state-football"},"purdue-football":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-football","id":"purdue-football"},"rutgers-football":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-football","id":"rutgers-football"},"wisconsin-badgers-football":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-football","id":"wisconsin-badgers-football"},"pac-12-football":{"title":"Pac-12 Home","url":"/pac-12-football","id":"pac-12-football"},"pac-10-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/pac-10-football/archives","id":"pac-10-football/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-football":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-football","id":"arizona-wildcats-football"},"arizona-state-football":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-football","id":"arizona-state-football"},"cal-bears-football":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-football","id":"cal-bears-football"},"colorado-buffaloes-football":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-football","id":"colorado-buffaloes-football"},"oregon-ducks-football":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-football","id":"oregon-ducks-football"},"oregon-state-football":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-football","id":"oregon-state-football"},"stanford-football":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-football","id":"stanford-football"},"ucla-football":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-football","id":"ucla-football"},"usc-football":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-football","id":"usc-football"},"utah-utes-football":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-football","id":"utah-utes-football"},"washington-huskies-football":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-football","id":"washington-huskies-football"},"washington-state-football":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-football","id":"washington-state-football"},"sec-football":{"title":"SEC Home","url":"/sec-football","id":"sec-football"},"sec-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/sec-football/archives","id":"sec-football/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-football":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-football","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-football"},"arkansas-razorbacks-football":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-football","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-football"},"auburn-football":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-football","id":"auburn-football"},"florida-gators-football":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-football","id":"florida-gators-football"},"georgia-bulldogs-football":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-football","id":"georgia-bulldogs-football"},"kentucky-wildcats-football":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-football","id":"kentucky-wildcats-football"},"lsu-football":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-football","id":"lsu-football"},"ole-miss-football":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-football","id":"ole-miss-football"},"mississippi-state-football":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-football","id":"mississippi-state-football"},"missouri-tigers-football":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-football","id":"missouri-tigers-football"},"south-carolina-football":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-football","id":"south-carolina-football"},"tennessee-volunteers-football":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-football","id":"tennessee-volunteers-football"},"texas-am-football":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-football","id":"texas-am-football"},"vanderbilt-football":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-football","id":"vanderbilt-football"},"independents-football":{"title":"Independents Home","url":"/independents-football","id":"independents-football"},"independents-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/independents-football/archives","id":"independents-football/archives"},"new-mexico-state-football":{"title":"New Mexico State","url":"/new-mexico-state-football","id":"new-mexico-state-football"},"army-football":{"title":"Army","url":"/army-football","id":"army-football"},"byu-football":{"title":"Brigham Young","url":"/byu-football","id":"byu-football"},"liberty-football":{"title":"Liberty","url":"/liberty-football","id":"liberty-football"},"notre-dame-football":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-football","id":"notre-dame-football"},"umass-football":{"title":"UMass","url":"/umass-football","id":"umass-football"},"nba":{"title":"Home","url":"/nba","id":"nba"},"fantasy-basketball":{"title":"Fantasy","url":"/fantasy-basketball","id":"fantasy-basketball"},"nba/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/nba/teams","hide":true,"id":"nba/teams","subLists":["nba-all-star-game"]},"nba-all-star-game":{"title":"All-Star Weekend","url":"/nba-all-star-game","id":"nba-all-star-game"},"nba-draft":{"title":"Draft","url":"/nba-draft","id":"nba-draft"},"wnba":{"title":"WNBA","url":"/wnba","id":"wnba"},"nba/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/nba/archives","id":"nba/archives"},"nba/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/nba/odds","id":"nba/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nba-tickets/grouping/115/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNBA-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"boston-celtics":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-celtics","id":"boston-celtics"},"brooklyn-nets":{"title":"Brooklyn","url":"/brooklyn-nets","id":"brooklyn-nets"},"new-york-knicks":{"title":"New York","url":"/new-york-knicks","id":"new-york-knicks"},"philadelphia-76ers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-76ers","id":"philadelphia-76ers"},"toronto-raptors":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-raptors","id":"toronto-raptors"},"chicago-bulls":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-bulls","id":"chicago-bulls"},"cleveland-cavaliers":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-cavaliers","id":"cleveland-cavaliers"},"detroit-pistons":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-pistons","id":"detroit-pistons"},"indiana-pacers":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-pacers","id":"indiana-pacers"},"milwaukee-bucks":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-bucks","id":"milwaukee-bucks"},"denver-nuggets":{"title":"Denver","url":"/denver-nuggets","id":"denver-nuggets"},"minnesota-timberwolves":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-timberwolves","id":"minnesota-timberwolves"},"oklahoma-city-thunder":{"title":"Oklahoma City","url":"/oklahoma-city-thunder","id":"oklahoma-city-thunder"},"portland-trail-blazers":{"title":"Portland","url":"/portland-trail-blazers","id":"portland-trail-blazers"},"utah-jazz":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-jazz","id":"utah-jazz"},"golden-state-warriors":{"title":"Golden St","url":"/golden-state-warriors","id":"golden-state-warriors"},"los-angeles-clippers":{"title":"LA Clippers","url":"/los-angeles-clippers","id":"los-angeles-clippers"},"los-angeles-lakers":{"title":"LA Lakers","url":"/los-angeles-lakers","id":"los-angeles-lakers"},"phoenix-suns":{"title":"Phoenix","url":"/phoenix-suns","id":"phoenix-suns"},"sacramento-kings":{"title":"Sacramento","url":"/sacramento-kings","id":"sacramento-kings"},"atlanta-hawks":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-hawks","id":"atlanta-hawks"},"charlotte-hornets":{"title":"Charlotte","url":"/charlotte-hornets","id":"charlotte-hornets"},"miami-heat":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-heat","id":"miami-heat"},"orlando-magic":{"title":"Orlando","url":"/orlando-magic","id":"orlando-magic"},"washington-wizards":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-wizards","id":"washington-wizards"},"dallas-mavericks":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-mavericks","id":"dallas-mavericks"},"houston-rockets":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-rockets","id":"houston-rockets"},"memphis-grizzlies":{"title":"Memphis","url":"/memphis-grizzlies","id":"memphis-grizzlies"},"new-orleans-pelicans":{"title":"New Orleans","url":"/new-orleans-pelicans","id":"new-orleans-pelicans"},"san-antonio-spurs":{"title":"San Antonio","url":"/san-antonio-spurs","id":"san-antonio-spurs"},"world-football":{"title":"Home","url":"/world-football","id":"world-football"},"world-football/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/world-football/archives","id":"world-football/archives"},"transfer-window":{"title":"Transfers","url":"/transfer-window","id":"transfer-window"},"arsenal":{"title":"Arsenal","url":"/arsenal","id":"arsenal"},"bournemouth":{"title":"Bournemouth","url":"/bournemouth","id":"bournemouth"},"brighton-hove-albion":{"title":"Brighton and Hove Albion","url":"/brighton-hove-albion","id":"brighton-hove-albion"},"burnley":{"title":"Burnley","url":"/burnley","id":"burnley"},"cardiff-city":{"title":"Cardiff City","url":"/cardiff-city","id":"cardiff-city"},"chelsea":{"title":"Chelsea","url":"/chelsea","id":"chelsea"},"crystal-palace":{"title":"Crystal Palace","url":"/crystal-palace","id":"crystal-palace"},"everton":{"title":"Everton","url":"/everton","id":"everton"},"fulham":{"title":"Fulham","url":"/fulham","id":"fulham"},"huddersfield-town":{"title":"Huddersfield Town","url":"/huddersfield-town","id":"huddersfield-town"},"leicester-city-foxes":{"title":"Leicester City","url":"/leicester-city-foxes","id":"leicester-city-foxes"},"liverpool":{"title":"Liverpool","url":"/liverpool","id":"liverpool"},"manchester-city":{"title":"Manchester City","url":"/manchester-city","id":"manchester-city"},"manchester-united":{"title":"Manchester United","url":"/manchester-united","id":"manchester-united"},"newcastle-united":{"title":"Newcastle United","url":"/newcastle-united","id":"newcastle-united"},"southampton":{"title":"Southampton","url":"/southampton","id":"southampton"},"tottenham-hotspur":{"title":"Tottenham Hotspur","url":"/tottenham-hotspur","id":"tottenham-hotspur"},"watford-fc":{"title":"Watford","url":"/watford-fc","id":"watford-fc"},"west-ham-united":{"title":"West Ham United","url":"/west-ham-united","id":"west-ham-united"},"wolverhampton-wanderers":{"title":"Wolverhampton Wanderers","url":"/wolverhampton-wanderers","id":"wolverhampton-wanderers"},"uefa-champions-league":{"title":"Champions League Home","url":"/uefa-champions-league","id":"uefa-champions-league"},"atletico-madrid":{"title":"Atletico Madrid","url":"/atletico-madrid","id":"atletico-madrid"},"ajax":{"title":"Ajax","url":"/ajax","id":"ajax"},"aek-athens-fc":{"title":"AEK Athens","url":"/aek-athens-fc","id":"aek-athens-fc"},"fc-barcelona":{"title":"Barcelona","url":"/fc-barcelona","id":"fc-barcelona"},"fc-bayern-munich":{"title":"Bayern Munich","url":"/fc-bayern-munich","id":"fc-bayern-munich"},"sl-benfica":{"title":"Benfica","url":"/sl-benfica","id":"sl-benfica"},"borussia-dortmund":{"title":"Borussia Dortmund","url":"/borussia-dortmund","id":"borussia-dortmund"},"club-brugge":{"title":"Club Brugge","url":"/club-brugge","id":"club-brugge"},"cska-moscow":{"title":"CSKA Moscow","url":"/cska-moscow","id":"cska-moscow"},"galatasaray":{"title":"Galatasaray","url":"/galatasaray","id":"galatasaray"},"tsg-hoffenheim":{"title":"Hoffenheim","url":"/tsg-hoffenheim","id":"tsg-hoffenheim"},"inter-milan":{"title":"Inter Milan","url":"/inter-milan","id":"inter-milan"},"juventus":{"title":"Juventus","url":"/juventus","id":"juventus"},"lokomotiv-moscow":{"title":"Lokomotiv Moscow","url":"/lokomotiv-moscow","id":"lokomotiv-moscow"},"olympique-lyonnais":{"title":"Lyon","url":"/olympique-lyonnais","id":"olympique-lyonnais"},"as-monaco-fc":{"title":"Monaco","url":"/as-monaco-fc","id":"as-monaco-fc"},"napoli":{"title":"Napoli","url":"/napoli","id":"napoli"},"paris-saint-germain-fc":{"title":"Paris Saint-Germain","url":"/paris-saint-germain-fc","id":"paris-saint-germain-fc"},"fc-porto":{"title":"Porto","url":"/fc-porto","id":"fc-porto"},"psv-eindhoven":{"title":"PSV Eindhoven","url":"/psv-eindhoven","id":"psv-eindhoven"},"real-madrid":{"title":"Real Madrid","url":"/real-madrid","id":"real-madrid"},"fk-red-star-belgrade":{"title":"Red Star Belgrade","url":"/fk-red-star-belgrade","id":"fk-red-star-belgrade"},"as-roma":{"title":"Roma","url":"/as-roma","id":"as-roma"},"schalke-04":{"title":"Schalke 04","url":"/schalke-04","id":"schalke-04"},"shakhtar-donetsk":{"title":"Shakhtar Donetsk","url":"/shakhtar-donetsk","id":"shakhtar-donetsk"},"valencia-cf":{"title":"Valencia","url":"/valencia-cf","id":"valencia-cf"},"fc-viktoria-plzan":{"title":"Viktoria Plzen","url":"/fc-viktoria-plzan","id":"fc-viktoria-plzan"},"young-boys-bern":{"title":"Young Boys","url":"/young-boys-bern","id":"young-boys-bern"},"la-liga":{"title":"La Liga Home","url":"/la-liga","id":"la-liga"},"la-liga/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/la-liga/archives","id":"la-liga/archives"},"cd-alaves":{"title":"Alaves","url":"/cd-alaves","id":"cd-alaves"},"athletic-club":{"title":"Athletic Club Bilbao","url":"/athletic-club","id":"athletic-club"},"celta-da-vigo":{"title":"Celta da Vigo","url":"/celta-da-vigo","id":"celta-da-vigo"},"eibar":{"title":"Eibar","url":"/eibar","id":"eibar"},"rcd-espanyol":{"title":"Espanyol","url":"/rcd-espanyol","id":"rcd-espanyol"},"getafe-cf":{"title":"Getafe","url":"/getafe-cf","id":"getafe-cf"},"girona-fc":{"title":"Girona","url":"/girona-fc","id":"girona-fc"},"sd-huesca":{"title":"Huesca","url":"/sd-huesca","id":"sd-huesca"},"cd-leganes":{"title":"Leganes","url":"/cd-leganes","id":"cd-leganes"},"levante":{"title":"Levante","url":"/levante","id":"levante"},"rayo-vallecano":{"title":"Rayo Vallecano","url":"/rayo-vallecano","id":"rayo-vallecano"},"real-betis":{"title":"Real Betis","url":"/real-betis","id":"real-betis"},"real-sociedad":{"title":"Real Sociedad","url":"/real-sociedad","id":"real-sociedad"},"real-valladolid":{"title":"Real Valladolid","url":"/real-valladolid","id":"real-valladolid"},"sevilla":{"title":"Sevilla","url":"/sevilla","id":"sevilla"},"villarreal-cf":{"title":"Villarreal","url":"/villarreal-cf","id":"villarreal-cf"},"serie-a":{"title":"Serie A Home","url":"/serie-a","id":"serie-a"},"atalanta":{"title":"Atalanta","url":"/atalanta","id":"atalanta"},"bologna":{"title":"Bologna","url":"/bologna","id":"bologna"},"cagliari":{"title":"Cagliari","url":"/cagliari","id":"cagliari"},"chievo-verona":{"title":"Chievo","url":"/chievo-verona","id":"chievo-verona"},"empoli":{"title":"Empoli","url":"/empoli","id":"empoli"},"fiorentina":{"title":"Fiorentina","url":"/fiorentina","id":"fiorentina"},"frosinone-calcio":{"title":"Frosinone","url":"/frosinone-calcio","id":"frosinone-calcio"},"genoa":{"title":"Genoa","url":"/genoa","id":"genoa"},"lazio":{"title":"Lazio","url":"/lazio","id":"lazio"},"ac-milan":{"title":"Milan","url":"/ac-milan","id":"ac-milan"},"parma":{"title":"Parma","url":"/parma","id":"parma"},"sampdoria":{"title":"Sampdoria","url":"/sampdoria","id":"sampdoria"},"sassuolo":{"title":"Sassuolo","url":"/sassuolo","id":"sassuolo"},"spal-2013":{"title":"SPAL","url":"/spal-2013","id":"spal-2013"},"torino":{"title":"Torino","url":"/torino","id":"torino"},"udinese":{"title":"Udinese","url":"/udinese","id":"udinese"},"bundesliga":{"title":"Bundesliga Home","url":"/bundesliga","id":"bundesliga"},"bayer-leverkusen":{"title":"Bayer Leverkusen","url":"/bayer-leverkusen","id":"bayer-leverkusen"},"borussia-monchengladbach":{"title":"Borussia Monchengladbach","url":"/borussia-monchengladbach","id":"borussia-monchengladbach"},"eintracht-frankfurt":{"title":"Eintracht Frankfurt","url":"/eintracht-frankfurt","id":"eintracht-frankfurt"},"fc-augsburg":{"title":"FC Augsburg","url":"/fc-augsburg","id":"fc-augsburg"},"fc-nurnberg":{"title":"FC Nurnburg","url":"/fc-nurnberg","id":"fc-nurnberg"},"fortuna-dusseldorf":{"title":"Fortuna Dusseldorf","url":"/fortuna-dusseldorf","id":"fortuna-dusseldorf"},"hannover-96":{"title":"Hannover 96","url":"/hannover-96","id":"hannover-96"},"hertha-bsc":{"title":"Hertha BSC","url":"/hertha-bsc","id":"hertha-bsc"},"fsv-mainz-05":{"title":"Mainz 05","url":"/fsv-mainz-05","id":"fsv-mainz-05"},"rb-leipzig":{"title":"RB Leipzig","url":"/rb-leipzig","id":"rb-leipzig"},"sc-freiburg":{"title":"SC Freiburg","url":"/sc-freiburg","id":"sc-freiburg"},"vfb-stuttgart":{"title":"VfB Stuttgart","url":"/vfb-stuttgart","id":"vfb-stuttgart"},"vfl-wolfsburg":{"title":"VfL Wolfsburg","url":"/vfl-wolfsburg","id":"vfl-wolfsburg"},"werder-bremen":{"title":"Werder Bremen","url":"/werder-bremen","id":"werder-bremen"},"mls":{"title":"MLS Home","url":"/mls","id":"mls"},"mls/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/mls/archives","id":"mls/archives"},"atlanta-united-fc":{"title":"Atlanta United","url":"/atlanta-united-fc","id":"atlanta-united-fc"},"chicago-fire":{"title":"Chicago Fire","url":"/chicago-fire","id":"chicago-fire"},"colorado-rapids":{"title":"Colorado Rapids","url":"/colorado-rapids","id":"colorado-rapids"},"columbus-crew":{"title":"Columbus Crew","url":"/columbus-crew","id":"columbus-crew"},"dc-united":{"title":"DC United","url":"/dc-united","id":"dc-united"},"fc-dallas":{"title":"FC Dallas","url":"/fc-dallas","id":"fc-dallas"},"houston-dynamo":{"title":"Houston Dynamo","url":"/houston-dynamo","id":"houston-dynamo"},"los-angeles-fc":{"title":"LAFC","url":"/los-angeles-fc","id":"los-angeles-fc"},"los-angeles-galaxy":{"title":"Los Angeles Galaxy","url":"/los-angeles-galaxy","id":"los-angeles-galaxy"},"minnesota-united":{"title":"Minnesota United","url":"/minnesota-united","id":"minnesota-united"},"montreal-impact":{"title":"Montreal Impact","url":"/montreal-impact","id":"montreal-impact"},"new-england-revolution":{"title":"New England Revolution","url":"/new-england-revolution","id":"new-england-revolution"},"new-york-red-bulls":{"title":"New York Red Bulls","url":"/new-york-red-bulls","id":"new-york-red-bulls"},"new-york-city-fc":{"title":"NYCFC","url":"/new-york-city-fc","id":"new-york-city-fc"},"orlando-city":{"title":"Orlando City","url":"/orlando-city","id":"orlando-city"},"philadelphia-union":{"title":"Philadelphia Union","url":"/philadelphia-union","id":"philadelphia-union"},"portland-timbers":{"title":"Portland Timbers","url":"/portland-timbers","id":"portland-timbers"},"real-salt-lake":{"title":"Real Salt Lake","url":"/real-salt-lake","id":"real-salt-lake"},"san-jose-earthquakes":{"title":"San Jose Earthquakes","url":"/san-jose-earthquakes","id":"san-jose-earthquakes"},"seattle-sounders-fc":{"title":"Seattle Sounders","url":"/seattle-sounders-fc","id":"seattle-sounders-fc"},"sporting-kansas-city":{"title":"Sporting Kansas City","url":"/sporting-kansas-city","id":"sporting-kansas-city"},"toronto-fc":{"title":"Toronto FC","url":"/toronto-fc","id":"toronto-fc"},"vancouver-whitecaps":{"title":"Vancouver Whitecaps","url":"/vancouver-whitecaps","id":"vancouver-whitecaps"},"uefa-europa-league":{"title":"Europa League","url":"/uefa-europa-league","id":"uefa-europa-league"},"epl":{"title":"Premier League Home","url":"/epl","id":"epl"},"albania-national-football":{"title":"Albania","url":"/albania-national-football","id":"albania-national-football"},"algeria-national-football":{"title":"Algeria","url":"/algeria-national-football","id":"algeria-national-football"},"argentina":{"title":"Argentina","url":"/argentina","id":"argentina"},"austria":{"title":"Austria","url":"/austria","id":"austria"},"australia-national-football":{"title":"Australia","url":"/australia-national-football","id":"australia-national-football"},"belgium-national-football":{"title":"Belgium","url":"/belgium-national-football","id":"belgium-national-football"},"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football":{"title":"Bosnia-Herzegovina","url":"/bosnia-herzegovina-national-football","id":"bosnia-herzegovina-national-football"},"brazilian-football":{"title":"Brazil","url":"/brazilian-football","id":"brazilian-football"},"cameroon-national-football":{"title":"Cameroon","url":"/cameroon-national-football","id":"cameroon-national-football"},"chile-national-football":{"title":"Chile","url":"/chile-national-football","id":"chile-national-football"},"colombia-national-football":{"title":"Colombia","url":"/colombia-national-football","id":"colombia-national-football"},"costa-rica-national-football":{"title":"Costa Rica","url":"/costa-rica-national-football","id":"costa-rica-national-football"},"croatia-international-football":{"title":"Croatia","url":"/croatia-international-football","id":"croatia-international-football"},"czech-republic-national-football":{"title":"Czech Republic","url":"/czech-republic-national-football","id":"czech-republic-national-football"},"denmark-national-football":{"title":"Denmark","url":"/denmark-national-football","id":"denmark-national-football"},"ecuador-national-football":{"title":"Ecuador","url":"/ecuador-national-football","id":"ecuador-national-football"},"egypt":{"title":"Egypt","url":"/egypt","id":"egypt"},"england":{"title":"England","url":"/england","id":"england"},"france":{"title":"France","url":"/france","id":"france"},"germany":{"title":"Germany","url":"/germany","id":"germany"},"ghana-national-football":{"title":"Ghana","url":"/ghana-national-football","id":"ghana-national-football"},"greece-national-football":{"title":"Greece","url":"/greece-national-football","id":"greece-national-football"},"honduras-national-football":{"title":"Honduras","url":"/honduras-national-football","id":"honduras-national-football"},"hungary-national-football":{"title":"Hungary","url":"/hungary-national-football","id":"hungary-national-football"},"iceland-national-football":{"title":"Iceland","url":"/iceland-national-football","id":"iceland-national-football"},"iran-national-football":{"title":"Iran","url":"/iran-national-football","id":"iran-national-football"},"ireland":{"title":"Ireland","url":"/ireland","id":"ireland"},"italy":{"title":"Italy","url":"/italy","id":"italy"},"ivory-coast-national-football":{"title":"Ivory Coast","url":"/ivory-coast-national-football","id":"ivory-coast-national-football"},"japan-national-football":{"title":"Japan","url":"/japan-national-football","id":"japan-national-football"},"mexico-national-football":{"title":"Mexico","url":"/mexico-national-football","id":"mexico-national-football"},"morocco-national-football":{"title":"Morocco ","url":"/morocco-national-football","id":"morocco-national-football"},"namibia-national-football":{"title":"Namibia","url":"/namibia-national-football","id":"namibia-national-football"},"netherlands":{"title":"Netherlands","url":"/netherlands","id":"netherlands"},"new-zealand-national-football":{"title":"New Zealand","url":"/new-zealand-national-football","id":"new-zealand-national-football"},"nigeria-national-football":{"title":"Nigeria","url":"/nigeria-national-football","id":"nigeria-national-football"},"north-korea-national-football":{"title":"North Korea","url":"/north-korea-national-football","id":"north-korea-national-football"},"northern-ireland":{"title":"Northern Ireland","url":"/northern-ireland","id":"northern-ireland"},"norway-national-football":{"title":"Norway","url":"/norway-national-football","id":"norway-national-football"},"panama-national-football":{"title":"Panama","url":"/panama-national-football","id":"panama-national-football"},"paraguay-national-football":{"title":"Paraguay","url":"/paraguay-national-football","id":"paraguay-national-football"},"peru-national-football":{"title":"Peru","url":"/peru-national-football","id":"peru-national-football"},"poland":{"title":"Poland","url":"/poland","id":"poland"},"portugal-national-football":{"title":"Portugal","url":"/portugal-national-football","id":"portugal-national-football"},"romania-national-football":{"title":"Romania","url":"/romania-national-football","id":"romania-national-football"},"russia":{"title":"Russia","url":"/russia","id":"russia"},"saudi-arabia-national-football":{"title":"Saudi Arabia","url":"/saudi-arabia-national-football","id":"saudi-arabia-national-football"},"scotland":{"title":"Scotland","url":"/scotland","id":"scotland"},"senegal-national-football":{"title":"Senegal","url":"/senegal-national-football","id":"senegal-national-football"},"serbia-national-football":{"title":"Serbia","url":"/serbia-national-football","id":"serbia-national-football"},"slovakia-national-football":{"title":"Slovakia","url":"/slovakia-national-football","id":"slovakia-national-football"},"slovenia-national-football":{"title":"Slovenia","url":"/slovenia-national-football","id":"slovenia-national-football"},"south-africa-national-football":{"title":"South Africa","url":"/south-africa-national-football","id":"south-africa-national-football"},"south-korea-national-football":{"title":"South Korea","url":"/south-korea-national-football","id":"south-korea-national-football"},"spain":{"title":"Spain","url":"/spain","id":"spain"},"sweden":{"title":"Sweden","url":"/sweden","id":"sweden"},"switzerland":{"title":"Switzerland","url":"/switzerland","id":"switzerland"},"tunisia":{"title":"Tunisia","url":"/tunisia","id":"tunisia"},"turkey-national-football":{"title":"Turkey","url":"/turkey-national-football","id":"turkey-national-football"},"ukraine":{"title":"Ukraine","url":"/ukraine","id":"ukraine"},"united-states":{"title":"USMNT","url":"/united-states","id":"united-states"},"uruguay-national-football":{"title":"Uruguay","url":"/uruguay-national-football","id":"uruguay-national-football"},"venezuela-national-football":{"title":"Venezuela","url":"/venezuela-national-football","id":"venezuela-national-football"},"wales-national-football":{"title":"Wales","url":"/wales-national-football","id":"wales-national-football"},"epl/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/epl/odds","id":"epl/odds"},"mlb":{"title":"Home","url":"/mlb","id":"mlb"},"fantasy-baseball":{"title":"Fantasy","url":"/fantasy-baseball","id":"fantasy-baseball"},"mlb/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/mlb/teams","hide":true,"id":"mlb/teams"},"mlb/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/mlb/archives","id":"mlb/archives"},"mlb/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/mlb/odds","id":"mlb/odds"},"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/mlb-tickets/grouping/81/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genMLB-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"baltimore-orioles":{"title":"Baltimore","url":"/baltimore-orioles","id":"baltimore-orioles"},"boston-red-sox":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-red-sox","id":"boston-red-sox"},"new-york-yankees":{"title":"NY Yankees","url":"/new-york-yankees","id":"new-york-yankees"},"tampa-bay-rays":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-rays","id":"tampa-bay-rays"},"toronto-blue-jays":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-blue-jays","id":"toronto-blue-jays"},"chicago-white-sox":{"title":"Chi White Sox","url":"/chicago-white-sox","id":"chicago-white-sox"},"cleveland-indians":{"title":"Cleveland","url":"/cleveland-indians","id":"cleveland-indians"},"detroit-tigers":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-tigers","id":"detroit-tigers"},"kansas-city-royals":{"title":"Kansas City","url":"/kansas-city-royals","id":"kansas-city-royals"},"minnesota-twins":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-twins","id":"minnesota-twins"},"houston-astros":{"title":"Houston","url":"/houston-astros","id":"houston-astros"},"los-angeles-angels":{"title":"LA Angels","url":"/los-angeles-angels","id":"los-angeles-angels"},"oakland-athletics":{"title":"Oakland","url":"/oakland-athletics","id":"oakland-athletics"},"seattle-mariners":{"title":"Seattle","url":"/seattle-mariners","id":"seattle-mariners"},"texas-rangers":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-rangers","id":"texas-rangers"},"atlanta-braves":{"title":"Atlanta","url":"/atlanta-braves","id":"atlanta-braves"},"miami-marlins":{"title":"Miami","url":"/miami-marlins","id":"miami-marlins"},"new-york-mets":{"title":"NY Mets","url":"/new-york-mets","id":"new-york-mets"},"philadelphia-phillies":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-phillies","id":"philadelphia-phillies"},"washington-nationals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-nationals","id":"washington-nationals"},"chicago-cubs":{"title":"Chi Cubs","url":"/chicago-cubs","id":"chicago-cubs"},"cincinnati-reds":{"title":"Cincinnati","url":"/cincinnati-reds","id":"cincinnati-reds"},"milwaukee-brewers":{"title":"Milwaukee","url":"/milwaukee-brewers","id":"milwaukee-brewers"},"pittsburgh-pirates":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-pirates","id":"pittsburgh-pirates"},"st-louis-cardinals":{"title":"St Louis","url":"/st-louis-cardinals","id":"st-louis-cardinals"},"arizona-diamondbacks":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-diamondbacks","id":"arizona-diamondbacks"},"colorado-rockies":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-rockies","id":"colorado-rockies"},"los-angeles-dodgers":{"title":"LA Dodgers","url":"/los-angeles-dodgers","id":"los-angeles-dodgers"},"san-diego-padres":{"title":"San Diego","url":"/san-diego-padres","id":"san-diego-padres"},"san-francisco-giants":{"title":"San Francisco","url":"/san-francisco-giants","id":"san-francisco-giants"},"nhl":{"title":"Home","url":"/nhl","id":"nhl"},"nhl-draft":{"title":"Draft","url":"/nhl-draft","id":"nhl-draft"},"nhl/teams":{"title":"Teams","url":"/nhl/teams","hide":true,"id":"nhl/teams"},"nhl/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/nhl/odds","id":"nhl/odds"},"nhl/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/nhl/archives","id":"nhl/archives"},"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/nhl-tickets/grouping/144/?gcid=chDIG-_-geoUS-_-genNHL-_-dt170201-_-cmpBR_Gen-_-partBleacherReport-_-mktgrBRAND"},"boston-bruins":{"title":"Boston","url":"/boston-bruins","id":"boston-bruins"},"buffalo-sabres":{"title":"Buffalo","url":"/buffalo-sabres","id":"buffalo-sabres"},"detroit-red-wings":{"title":"Detroit","url":"/detroit-red-wings","id":"detroit-red-wings"},"florida-panthers":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-panthers","id":"florida-panthers"},"montreal-canadiens":{"title":"Montreal","url":"/montreal-canadiens","id":"montreal-canadiens"},"ottawa-senators":{"title":"Ottawa","url":"/ottawa-senators","id":"ottawa-senators"},"tampa-bay-lightning":{"title":"Tampa Bay","url":"/tampa-bay-lightning","id":"tampa-bay-lightning"},"toronto-maple-leafs":{"title":"Toronto","url":"/toronto-maple-leafs","id":"toronto-maple-leafs"},"chicago-blackhawks":{"title":"Chicago","url":"/chicago-blackhawks","id":"chicago-blackhawks"},"colorado-avalanche":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-avalanche","id":"colorado-avalanche"},"dallas-stars":{"title":"Dallas","url":"/dallas-stars","id":"dallas-stars"},"minnesota-wild":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-wild","id":"minnesota-wild"},"nashville-predators":{"title":"Nashville","url":"/nashville-predators","id":"nashville-predators"},"st-louis-blues":{"title":"St. Louis","url":"/st-louis-blues","id":"st-louis-blues"},"winnipeg-jets":{"title":"Winnipeg","url":"/winnipeg-jets","id":"winnipeg-jets"},"anaheim-ducks":{"title":"Anaheim","url":"/anaheim-ducks","id":"anaheim-ducks"},"arizona-coyotes":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-coyotes","id":"arizona-coyotes"},"calgary-flames":{"title":"Calgary","url":"/calgary-flames","id":"calgary-flames"},"edmonton-oilers":{"title":"Edmonton","url":"/edmonton-oilers","id":"edmonton-oilers"},"los-angeles-kings":{"title":"Los Angeles","url":"/los-angeles-kings","id":"los-angeles-kings"},"san-jose-sharks":{"title":"San Jose","url":"/san-jose-sharks","id":"san-jose-sharks"},"vancouver-canucks":{"title":"Vancouver","url":"/vancouver-canucks","id":"vancouver-canucks"},"vegas-golden-knights":{"title":"Vegas","url":"/vegas-golden-knights","id":"vegas-golden-knights"},"carolina-hurricanes":{"title":"Carolina","url":"/carolina-hurricanes","id":"carolina-hurricanes"},"columbus-blue-jackets":{"title":"Columbus","url":"/columbus-blue-jackets","id":"columbus-blue-jackets"},"new-jersey-devils":{"title":"New Jersey","url":"/new-jersey-devils","id":"new-jersey-devils"},"new-york-islanders":{"title":"NY Islanders","url":"/new-york-islanders","id":"new-york-islanders"},"new-york-rangers":{"title":"NY Rangers","url":"/new-york-rangers","id":"new-york-rangers"},"philadelphia-flyers":{"title":"Philadelphia","url":"/philadelphia-flyers","id":"philadelphia-flyers"},"pittsburgh-penguins":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pittsburgh-penguins","id":"pittsburgh-penguins"},"washington-capitals":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-capitals","id":"washington-capitals"},"college-basketball":{"title":"Home","url":"/college-basketball","id":"college-basketball"},"college-basketball-recruiting":{"title":"Recruiting","url":"/college-basketball-recruiting","id":"college-basketball-recruiting"},"womens-college-basketball":{"title":"Women's CBB","url":"/womens-college-basketball","id":"womens-college-basketball"},"acc-basketball":{"title":"ACC Home","url":"/acc-basketball","id":"acc-basketball"},"acc-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/acc-basketball/archives","id":"acc-basketball/archives"},"boston-college-basketball":{"title":"Boston College","url":"/boston-college-basketball","id":"boston-college-basketball"},"clemson-basketball":{"title":"Clemson","url":"/clemson-basketball","id":"clemson-basketball"},"duke-basketball":{"title":"Duke","url":"/duke-basketball","id":"duke-basketball"},"florida-state-basketball":{"title":"Florida St","url":"/florida-state-basketball","id":"florida-state-basketball"},"georgia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Georgia Tech","url":"/georgia-tech-basketball","id":"georgia-tech-basketball"},"louisville-cardinals-basketball":{"title":"Louisville","url":"/louisville-cardinals-basketball","id":"louisville-cardinals-basketball"},"miami-hurricanes-basketball":{"title":"Miami (FL)","url":"/miami-hurricanes-basketball","id":"miami-hurricanes-basketball"},"unc-basketball":{"title":"North Carolina","url":"/unc-basketball","id":"unc-basketball"},"nc-state-basketball":{"title":"NC State","url":"/nc-state-basketball","id":"nc-state-basketball"},"notre-dame-basketball":{"title":"Notre Dame","url":"/notre-dame-basketball","id":"notre-dame-basketball"},"pitt-basketball":{"title":"Pittsburgh","url":"/pitt-basketball","id":"pitt-basketball"},"syracuse-basketball":{"title":"Syracuse","url":"/syracuse-basketball","id":"syracuse-basketball"},"uva-basketball":{"title":"Virginia","url":"/uva-basketball","id":"uva-basketball"},"virginia-tech-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Tech","url":"/virginia-tech-basketball","id":"virginia-tech-basketball"},"wake-forest-basketball":{"title":"Wake Forest","url":"/wake-forest-basketball","id":"wake-forest-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball":{"title":"Atlantic 10 Home","url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball"},"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/atlantic-ten-basketball/archives","id":"atlantic-ten-basketball/archives"},"davidson-basketball":{"title":"Davidson","url":"/davidson-basketball","id":"davidson-basketball"},"dayton-basketball":{"title":"Dayton","url":"/dayton-basketball","id":"dayton-basketball"},"duquesne-basketball":{"title":"Duquesne","url":"/duquesne-basketball","id":"duquesne-basketball"},"fordham-basketball":{"title":"Fordham","url":"/fordham-basketball","id":"fordham-basketball"},"george-mason-basketball":{"title":"George Mason ","url":"/george-mason-basketball","id":"george-mason-basketball"},"gw-basketball":{"title":"George Washington","url":"/gw-basketball","id":"gw-basketball"},"la-salle-basketball":{"title":"La Salle","url":"/la-salle-basketball","id":"la-salle-basketball"},"umass-basketball":{"title":"Massachusetts","url":"/umass-basketball","id":"umass-basketball"},"rhode-island-rams-basketball":{"title":"Rhode Island","url":"/rhode-island-rams-basketball","id":"rhode-island-rams-basketball"},"richmond-spiders-basketball":{"title":"Richmond","url":"/richmond-spiders-basketball","id":"richmond-spiders-basketball"},"saint-louis-billikens-basketball":{"title":"Saint Louis","url":"/saint-louis-billikens-basketball","id":"saint-louis-billikens-basketball"},"st-josephs-basketball":{"title":"St. Joseph's","url":"/st-josephs-basketball","id":"st-josephs-basketball"},"st-bonaventure-basketball":{"title":"St. Bonaventure","url":"/st-bonaventure-basketball","id":"st-bonaventure-basketball"},"virginia-commonwealth-basketball":{"title":"Virginia Commonwealth","url":"/virginia-commonwealth-basketball","id":"virginia-commonwealth-basketball"},"big-12-basketball":{"title":"Big 12 Home","url":"/big-12-basketball","id":"big-12-basketball"},"big-12-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-12-basketball/archives","id":"big-12-basketball/archives"},"baylor-basketball":{"title":"Baylor","url":"/baylor-basketball","id":"baylor-basketball"},"iowa-state-basketball":{"title":"Iowa St","url":"/iowa-state-basketball","id":"iowa-state-basketball"},"kansas-jayhawks-basketball":{"title":"Kansas","url":"/kansas-jayhawks-basketball","id":"kansas-jayhawks-basketball"},"kansas-state-basketball":{"title":"Kansas St","url":"/kansas-state-basketball","id":"kansas-state-basketball"},"oklahoma-sooners-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma","url":"/oklahoma-sooners-basketball","id":"oklahoma-sooners-basketball"},"oklahoma-state-basketball":{"title":"Oklahoma St","url":"/oklahoma-state-basketball","id":"oklahoma-state-basketball"},"tcu-basketball":{"title":"TCU","url":"/tcu-basketball","id":"tcu-basketball"},"texas-longhorns-basketball":{"title":"Texas","url":"/texas-longhorns-basketball","id":"texas-longhorns-basketball"},"texas-tech-basketball":{"title":"Texas Tech","url":"/texas-tech-basketball","id":"texas-tech-basketball"},"wvu-basketball":{"title":"West Virginia","url":"/wvu-basketball","id":"wvu-basketball"},"big-east-basketball":{"title":"Big East Home","url":"/big-east-basketball","id":"big-east-basketball"},"big-east-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-east-basketball/archives","id":"big-east-basketball/archives"},"butler-basketball":{"title":"Butler","url":"/butler-basketball","id":"butler-basketball"},"creighton-basketball":{"title":"Creighton","url":"/creighton-basketball","id":"creighton-basketball"},"depaul-basketball":{"title":"DePaul","url":"/depaul-basketball","id":"depaul-basketball"},"georgetown-basketball":{"title":"Georgetown","url":"/georgetown-basketball","id":"georgetown-basketball"},"marquette-basketball":{"title":"Marquette","url":"/marquette-basketball","id":"marquette-basketball"},"providence-friars-basketball":{"title":"Providence","url":"/providence-friars-basketball","id":"providence-friars-basketball"},"seton-hall-basketball":{"title":"Seton Hall","url":"/seton-hall-basketball","id":"seton-hall-basketball"},"st-johns-basketball":{"title":"St John's","url":"/st-johns-basketball","id":"st-johns-basketball"},"villanova-basketball":{"title":"Villanova","url":"/villanova-basketball","id":"villanova-basketball"},"xavier-basketball":{"title":"Xavier","url":"/xavier-basketball","id":"xavier-basketball"},"big-10-basketball":{"title":"Big Ten Home","url":"/big-10-basketball","id":"big-10-basketball"},"big-10-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/big-10-basketball/archives","id":"big-10-basketball/archives"},"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball":{"title":"Illinois","url":"/illinois-fighting-illini-basketball","id":"illinois-fighting-illini-basketball"},"indiana-hoosiers-basketball":{"title":"Indiana","url":"/indiana-hoosiers-basketball","id":"indiana-hoosiers-basketball"},"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball":{"title":"Iowa","url":"/iowa-hawkeyes-basketball","id":"iowa-hawkeyes-basketball"},"maryland-terrapins-basketball":{"title":"Maryland","url":"/maryland-terrapins-basketball","id":"maryland-terrapins-basketball"},"michigan-wolverines-basketball":{"title":"Michigan","url":"/michigan-wolverines-basketball","id":"michigan-wolverines-basketball"},"michigan-state-basketball":{"title":"Michigan St","url":"/michigan-state-basketball","id":"michigan-state-basketball"},"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball":{"title":"Minnesota","url":"/minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball","id":"minnesota-golden-gophers-basketball"},"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball":{"title":"Nebraska","url":"/nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball","id":"nebraska-cornhuskers-basketball"},"northwestern-basketball":{"title":"Northwestern","url":"/northwestern-basketball","id":"northwestern-basketball"},"ohio-state-basketball":{"title":"Ohio St","url":"/ohio-state-basketball","id":"ohio-state-basketball"},"penn-state-basketball":{"title":"Penn St","url":"/penn-state-basketball","id":"penn-state-basketball"},"purdue-basketball":{"title":"Purdue","url":"/purdue-basketball","id":"purdue-basketball"},"rutgers-basketball":{"title":"Rutgers","url":"/rutgers-basketball","id":"rutgers-basketball"},"wisconsin-badgers-basketball":{"title":"Wisconsin","url":"/wisconsin-badgers-basketball","id":"wisconsin-badgers-basketball"},"pac-12-basketball":{"title":"Pacific-12 Home","url":"/pac-12-basketball","id":"pac-12-basketball"},"pac-10-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/pac-10-basketball/archives","id":"pac-10-basketball/archives"},"arizona-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Arizona","url":"/arizona-wildcats-basketball","id":"arizona-wildcats-basketball"},"arizona-state-basketball":{"title":"Arizona St","url":"/arizona-state-basketball","id":"arizona-state-basketball"},"cal-bears-basketball":{"title":"California","url":"/cal-bears-basketball","id":"cal-bears-basketball"},"colorado-buffaloes-basketball":{"title":"Colorado","url":"/colorado-buffaloes-basketball","id":"colorado-buffaloes-basketball"},"oregon-ducks-basketball":{"title":"Oregon","url":"/oregon-ducks-basketball","id":"oregon-ducks-basketball"},"oregon-state-basketball":{"title":"Oregon St","url":"/oregon-state-basketball","id":"oregon-state-basketball"},"stanford-basketball":{"title":"Stanford","url":"/stanford-basketball","id":"stanford-basketball"},"ucla-basketball":{"title":"UCLA","url":"/ucla-basketball","id":"ucla-basketball"},"usc-basketball":{"title":"USC","url":"/usc-basketball","id":"usc-basketball"},"utah-utes-basketball":{"title":"Utah","url":"/utah-utes-basketball","id":"utah-utes-basketball"},"washington-huskies-basketball":{"title":"Washington","url":"/washington-huskies-basketball","id":"washington-huskies-basketball"},"washington-state-basketball":{"title":"Washington St","url":"/washington-state-basketball","id":"washington-state-basketball"},"sec-basketball":{"title":"SEC Home","url":"/sec-basketball","id":"sec-basketball"},"sec-basketball/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/sec-basketball/archives","id":"sec-basketball/archives"},"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball":{"title":"Alabama","url":"/alabama-crimson-tide-basketball","id":"alabama-crimson-tide-basketball"},"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball":{"title":"Arkansas","url":"/arkansas-razorbacks-basketball","id":"arkansas-razorbacks-basketball"},"auburn-basketball":{"title":"Auburn","url":"/auburn-basketball","id":"auburn-basketball"},"florida-gators-basketball":{"title":"Florida","url":"/florida-gators-basketball","id":"florida-gators-basketball"},"georgia-bulldogs-basketball":{"title":"Georgia","url":"/georgia-bulldogs-basketball","id":"georgia-bulldogs-basketball"},"kentucky-wildcats-basketball":{"title":"Kentucky","url":"/kentucky-wildcats-basketball","id":"kentucky-wildcats-basketball"},"lsu-basketball":{"title":"LSU","url":"/lsu-basketball","id":"lsu-basketball"},"ole-miss-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi","url":"/ole-miss-basketball","id":"ole-miss-basketball"},"mississippi-state-basketball":{"title":"Mississippi St","url":"/mississippi-state-basketball","id":"mississippi-state-basketball"},"missouri-tigers-basketball":{"title":"Missouri","url":"/missouri-tigers-basketball","id":"missouri-tigers-basketball"},"south-carolina-basketball":{"title":"South Carolina","url":"/south-carolina-basketball","id":"south-carolina-basketball"},"tennessee-volunteers-basketball":{"title":"Tennessee","url":"/tennessee-volunteers-basketball","id":"tennessee-volunteers-basketball"},"texas-am-basketball":{"title":"Texas A&M","url":"/texas-am-basketball","id":"texas-am-basketball"},"vanderbilt-basketball":{"title":"Vanderbilt","url":"/vanderbilt-basketball","id":"vanderbilt-basketball"},"mma":{"title":"MMA","url":"/mma","id":"mma","subLinks":["mma","ufc/archives","mma/odds"]},"ufc/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/ufc/archives","id":"ufc/archives"},"mma/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/mma/odds","id":"mma/odds"},"wwe":{"title":"WWE","url":"/wwe","id":"wwe","subLinks":["wwe","wwe-royal-rumble"]},"wwe-royal-rumble":{"title":"Royal Rumble","url":"/wwe-royal-rumble","id":"wwe-royal-rumble"},"golf":{"title":"Golf","url":"/golf","id":"golf"},"tennis":{"title":"Tennis","url":"/tennis","id":"tennis","subLinks":["australian-open","tennis/archives"]},"australian-open":{"title":"Australian Open","url":"/australian-open","id":"australian-open"},"tennis/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/tennis/archives","id":"tennis/archives"},"boxing":{"title":"Boxing","url":"/boxing","id":"boxing","subLinks":["boxing","boxing/archives","boxing/odds"]},"boxing/archives":{"title":"Archives","url":"/boxing/archives","id":"boxing/archives"},"boxing/odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/boxing/odds","id":"boxing/odds"},"trending":{"title":"Trending","url":"/trending","id":"trending"},"simms-and-lefkoe":{"title":"Simms & Lefkoe","url":"/simms-and-lefkoe","id":"simms-and-lefkoe"},"formula-1":{"title":"Formula 1","url":"/formula-1","id":"formula-1"},"nba2k":{"title":"NBA 2K","url":"/nba2k","id":"nba2k"},"united-states-womens-national-team":{"title":"USWNT","url":"/united-states-womens-national-team","id":"united-states-womens-national-team"},"gaming":{"title":"Gaming","url":"/gaming","id":"gaming"},"sports-odds":{"title":"Odds","url":"/sports-odds","id":"sports-odds"},"shows":{"title":"Shows","id":"shows","subLinks":["simms-and-lefkoe","http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","the-champions","gridiron-heights"]},"http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"GoZ","url":"http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/","id":"http://gameofzones.bleacherreport.com/"},"the-champions":{"title":"The Champions","url":"/the-champions","id":"the-champions"},"gridiron-heights":{"title":"Gridiron Heights","url":"/gridiron-heights","id":"gridiron-heights"},"https://live.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"B/R Live","url":"https://live.bleacherreport.com/","id":"https://live.bleacherreport.com/"},"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/":{"title":"Mag","url":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/","id":"http://mag.bleacherreport.com/"},"mobile":{"title":"Get the App","url":"/mobile","id":"mobile"},"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport":{"title":"Tickets","url":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport","id":"https://www.stubhub.com/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genAllTix-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_Main_Nav-_-partBleacherReport"}}},"notification":{"email_confirmation":false,"privacy_notice":false,"smart_banner":false,"mobile_interstitial":false},"page":{"cnn":false,"embedded":false,"force_promo":false,"fromCNNApp":false,"fromNonCNNPartner":false,"layout":"default","returnUrl":"","site":"College_Football","social":"false","tsm":0,"tst":0,"zone":"article","id":"2815857","type":"article","writer":"Tyler Conway","team":"none","tags":"College_Football,Breaking_News,Jalen_Hurts","tag_id":23,"render_strategy":"article","league":"College_Football","gp_flag":"","fantasy":"none","event":"none","division":"none","buzz":"","article":2815857},"playlists":{},"profiles":{},"promo":{},"schedules":{"selectedTeam":"2815857"},"search":{"site":{"query":"","results":[]},"tags":{"query":"","results":[]}},"sections":{},"stub":{},"tags":{"breaking-news":{"unique_name":"breaking-news","type":"Tag","tickets_link":"","team_color":"","tag_id":7021,"site":null,"short_name":null,"shop_url":"","parent_id":null,"newsletter_enabled":false,"logo":"breaking_news.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/breaking-news","display_name":"Breaking News","color2":"","color1":"","abbreviation":null},"college-football":{"unique_name":"college-football","type":"League","tickets_link":"https://www.stubhub.com/ncaa-football-tickets/grouping/122/?gcid=chAFF-_-geoUS-_-genNCAAF-_-dt170312-_-cmpBR_NCAAF-_-partBleacherReport","team_color":"","tag_id":23,"site":null,"short_name":"College FB","shop_url":"http://br.fanatics.com/COLLEGE","parent_id":10,"newsletter_enabled":true,"logo":"college_football.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/college-football","display_name":"College Football","color2":"FFFFFF","color1":"005EB8","abbreviation":"CFB"},"jalen-hurts":{"unique_name":"jalen-hurts","type":"Person","tickets_link":"","team_color":"990000","tag_id":96927,"site":null,"short_name":"Jalen Hurts","shop_url":"","parent_id":403,"newsletter_enabled":false,"logo":"jalen_hurts.png","href":"http://faust-cached.bleacherreport.com/tags/jalen-hurts","display_name":"Jalen Hurts","color2":"ffffff","color1":"650000","abbreviation":""}},"template":{"html":{"className":"no-js","lang":"en"},"title":"Jalen Hurts Odds: Maryland Heavy Betting Favorite to Land Alabama Transfer QB | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights","meta_tags":{"aol-te-auth":"1c424580-0f86-4d9b-88b2-bc8c0d029d4c","blitz":"mu-6e4ce5cd-57f20d11-7c0ecee9-d55c79e2","msvalidate.01":"7A63840181953B2A5A1FEA25FB45A991","robots":"NOODP,NOYDIR","verify-v1":"+Ntj422Jc4V03qgBqLYbF3LMvrursV0X2btn2Zoqn9w=","description":"It's looking more and more like Jalen Hurts will be reuniting with former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. BetOnline's latest odds have Maryland as a heavy favorite to land Hurts, perhaps the most coveted transfer in the nation...","keywords":"College Football, Breaking News, Jalen Hurts","viewport":"width=device-width, initial-scale=1","fb:app_id":"135174055162","al:iphone:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb","al:iphone:app_store_id":"418075935","al:iphone:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:ipad:url":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb","al:ipad:app_store_id":"484725748","al:ipad:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb","al:android:app_name":"Bleacher Report","al:android:package":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","al:web:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb","og:site_name":"Bleacher Report","og:locale":"en_US","p:domain_verify":"0c768466449ebb550411234d6d4ffc30","theme-color":"#000","twitter:app:name:iphone":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:iphone":"418075935","twitter:app:name:ipad":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:ipad":"484725748","twitter:app:name:googleplay":"Bleacher Report","twitter:app:id:googleplay":"com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream","twitter:widgets:new-embed-design":"on","twitter:site":"@bleacherreport","article:publisher":"https://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport","author":"Tyler Conway","og:description":"It's looking more and more like Jalen Hurts will be reuniting with former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. BetOnline's latest odds have Maryland as a heavy favorite to land Hurts, perhaps the most coveted transfer in the nation...","og:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/786/091/hi-res-b4ff630464ee210982f7372d4322f118_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","og:title":"Jalen Hurts Odds: Maryland Heavy Betting Favorite to Land Alabama Transfer QB","og:type":"article","og:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb","pubdate":"2019-01-15T15:40:08-05:00","thumbnail":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/786/091/hi-res-b4ff630464ee210982f7372d4322f118_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:app:url:googleplay":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb","twitter:app:url:ipad":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb","twitter:app:url:iphone":"teamstream://article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb","twitter:card":"summary_large_image","twitter:description":"It's looking more and more like Jalen Hurts will be reuniting with former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. BetOnline's latest odds have Maryland as a heavy favorite to land Hurts, perhaps the most coveted transfer in the nation...","twitter:image":"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/786/091/hi-res-b4ff630464ee210982f7372d4322f118_crop_exact.jpg?w=1200&h=1200&q=75","twitter:title":"Jalen Hurts Odds: Maryland Heavy Betting Favorite to Land Alabama Transfer QB","twitter:url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb"},"scripts":[{"key":"schema.org","content":"{\"@context\":\"http://schema.org\",\"@type\":\"NewsArticle\",\"keywords\":\"College_Football,Breaking_News,Jalen_Hurts\",\"isFamilyFriendly\":true,\"inLanguage\":\"English\",\"mainEntityOfPage\":\"It's looking more and more like Jalen Hurts will be reuniting with former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. BetOnline's latest odds have Maryland as a heavy favorite to land Hurts, perhaps the most coveted transfer in the nation...\",\"headline\":\"Jalen Hurts Odds: Maryland Heavy Betting Favorite to Land Alabama Transfer QB\",\"thumbnailURL\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/786/091/hi-res-b4ff630464ee210982f7372d4322f118_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75\",\"image\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"https://img.bleacherreport.net/img/images/photos/003/786/091/hi-res-b4ff630464ee210982f7372d4322f118_crop_exact.jpg?w=900&h=600&q=75\"},\"datePublished\":\"2019-01-15T15:40:08-05:00\",\"dateModified\":\"2019-01-15T15:40:29-05:00\",\"author\":{\"@type\":\"Person\",\"name\":\"Tyler Conway\",\"jobTitle\":\"Featured Columnist\"},\"publisher\":{\"@type\":\"Organization\",\"name\":\"Bleacher Report\",\"url\":\"http://bleacherreport.com\",\"logo\":{\"type\":\"ImageObject\",\"url\":\"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/img/br_60_height.png\",\"width\":\"80\",\"height\":\"60\"}},\"description\":\"It's looking more and more like Jalen Hurts will be reuniting with former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. BetOnline's latest odds have Maryland as a heavy favorite to land Hurts, perhaps the most coveted transfer in the nation...\",\"about\":\"It's looking more and more like Jalen Hurts will be reuniting with former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. BetOnline's latest odds have Maryland as a heavy favorite to land Hurts, perhaps the most coveted transfer in the nation...\"}","type":"application/ld+json"}],"styles":[{"href":"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/global.9f9e7aae6ebc9a6a3eab92d009cb6196.css","key":"globalCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"},{"href":"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com/css/atomic.90519fe2039e7115f1af3e6af0f40db4.css","key":"atomicCSS","type":"text/css","rel":"stylesheet"}],"links":[{"key":"manifest","rel":"manifest","href":"/manifest.json"},{"key":"safariMaskIcon","rel":"mask-icon","href":"/img/favicon/safariMaskIcon.svg","color":"#000000"},{"key":"appleTouchIcon","rel":"apple-touch-icon","sizes":"180x180","href":"/img/favicon/appleTouchIcon.png"},{"key":"icon32","rel":"icon","sizes":"32x32","href":"/img/favicon/favicon32.png"},{"key":"icon16","rel":"icon","sizes":"16x16","href":"/img/favicon/favicon16.png"},{"key":"ampLink","rel":"amphtml","href":"https://syndication.bleacherreport.com/amp/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb.amp.html"},{"key":"androidLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb"},{"key":"androidTsLink","rel":"alternate","href":"android-app://com.bleacherreport.android.teamstream/teamstream/article/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb"},{"key":"iosLink","rel":"alternate","href":"ios-app://418075935/http/bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb"},{"key":"canonicalLink","rel":"canonical","href":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb"},{"key":"oembedJSON","rel":"alternate","href":"https://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb","type":"application/json+oembed"},{"key":"oembedXML","rel":"alternate","href":"https://bleacherreport.com/oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbleacherreport.com%2Farticles%2F2815857-jalen-hurts-odds-maryland-heavy-betting-favorite-to-land-alabama-transfer-qb&format=xml","type":"application/xml+oembed"}]},"tracks":{},"ui":{"assetURL":"https://static-assets.bleacherreport.com","bundleName":"bundle.166a4f4938154e1aed78add9573b0321.js","comments":true,"scrollPlay":true,"skinAd_exists":true,"teamStreamLimit":60,"teamStreamLoading":false,"topAd_exists":true,"trendingLimit":60,"userAgent":{"family":"Wibbitzbot","major":"1","minor":"0","patch":"0","device":{"family":"Spider","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0"},"os":{"family":"Other","major":"0","minor":"0","patch":"0"}},"videosInViewport":[],"referrer":"","hideGettyCopyright":false,"hideFooterLinks":false,"hidePrivacyNotice":false,"hideNav":false,"hideShare":false,"hide":{},"isEmbedded":false,"isFromCnn":false,"customBrowser":false,"isMobileDevice":false,"os":null,"unavailableImageUrl":"https://cdn.bleacherreport.net/images/unavailable_content/1.jpg","isSettingCookie":false,"theme":"light","pageType":"article","currentPage":"2815857","url":"https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2815857"},"user":{"device_id":false,"league":false,"username":null,"updated_at":null,"type":"Anonymous","title":null,"tags":[],"profile_id":null,"photo_path":null,"last_name":null,"id":null,"first_name":null,"default_tags":[22,23,18,19,16,20],"country":"US","siteLocale":"USA","trackingId":"50fe5cb2-f381-46cb-81ed-90dc6e496e78","name":"null null","birthday":null,"identities":{},"visitorRegion":"US"}}; -->