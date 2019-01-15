TJ Dillashaw Says He's Eyeing Max Holloway Fight If He Beats Henry Cejudo

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw said he's aiming to become the promotion's first fighter to hold three title belts at the same time.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports noted Dillashaw is already angling for a bout against Max Holloway, the current featherweight champ, after Saturday's clash with Henry Cejudo for the flyweight belt.

"He's just praying, praying that I don't make weight," Dillashaw said of Cejudo. "He's praying that I'm feeling weak."

Dillashaw added he eventually wants to go down as the best UFC fighter in history. (Warning: video contains profanity).

The 32-year-old California native is trying to capture a title outside the bantamweight division for the first time in his professional career. He reclaimed that championship in November 2017 with a victory over Cody Garbrandt and defeated Garbrandt in a rematch last August to retain the bet.

He's listed as a heavy favorite (-210, bet $210 to win $100) in Saturday's matchup with Cejudo, per OddsShark. The fight is the scheduled main event of the UFC Fight Night card at the Barclays Center in New York City.

Cejudo captured the flyweight title with a split-decision triumph over Demetrious Johnson in August.

Meanwhile, Holloway hasn't lost since Conor McGregor beat him in August 2013. He's been the unified featherweight titleholder since beating Jose Aldo in June 2017. His most recent triumph came in December over Brian Ortega, and his next opponent hasn't been announced.

Whether the UFC would allow Dillashaw to chase a third championship before defending his other belts isn't clear, though.