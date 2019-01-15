Jeremy Lin Trade Rumors: Kings Expressed 'Exploratory' Interest in Hawks PG

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

Atlanta Hawks' Jeremy Lin, right, in action as Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington, left, goes flying back during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 113-92. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly "expressed exploratory trade interest" in Atlanta Hawks point guard Jeremy Lin ahead of the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the update Tuesday and provided further details about the Hawks' desire to trade veteran assets for draft picks:

                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Trade-Deadline Targets Who Could Blow Up the Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade-Deadline Targets Who Could Blow Up the Playoffs

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade Packages and Landing Spots for DSJ

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade Packages and Landing Spots for DSJ

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA Draft Big Board 📋

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Latest NBA Draft Big Board 📋

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Sixers’ Chick-fil-A Hazing Is a Lasting Tradition in Philly

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sixers’ Chick-fil-A Hazing Is a Lasting Tradition in Philly

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report