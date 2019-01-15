Jeremy Lin Trade Rumors: Kings Expressed 'Exploratory' Interest in Hawks PG

Jeremy Lin Trade Rumors: Kings Expressed 'Exploratory' Interest in Hawks PGJanuary 15, 2019
Chris Szagola/Associated Press
The Sacramento Kings have reportedly "expressed exploratory trade interest" in Atlanta Hawks point guard Jeremy Lin ahead of the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the update Tuesday and provided further details about the Hawks' desire to trade veteran assets for draft picks:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hawks are known to have made the veteran point guard Lin, big man Dewayne Dedmon and swingman Kent Bazemore available in advance of the Feb. 7 trade deadline in search of more draft picks.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
