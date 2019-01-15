Luke Walton: LeBron James Not 'Depressed' About Groin Injury, 'Eager' to Return

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks off the court after straining his left groin during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. James left the game, which the Lakers won 127-101. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton has provided an update on LeBron James' injured groin, though he didn't say how close the four-time NBA MVP is to returning. 

Per The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Walton noted James isn't "depressed" about missing time because of the injury, but he's "eager to get back" on the court. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

