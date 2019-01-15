Trevor Lawrence Talks Clemson's 'Awesome' White House Visit with Donald Trump

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers visited the nation's capital Monday to celebrate their 2018 national title with President Donald Trump at the White House, and College Football Playoff National Championship offensive MVP Trevor Lawrence had nothing but good things to say about the trip.

TMZ Sports caught up to Lawrence on Monday night, and the Tigers quarterback called the experience "awesome":

"It was awesome," Lawrence told TMZ Sports. "We had McDonald's and everything. It was good!"

Lawrence said he hopes to make the trip "hopefully a few more" times.

Social media was abuzz Monday when it was revealed the Tigers would be feasting on the likes of McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King, which President Trump called "great American food":

It may not have included Lawrence's beloved Chick-fil-A, but the Clemson freshman didn't seem to have any complaints.