Trevor Lawrence Talks Clemson's 'Awesome' White House Visit with Donald Trump

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff National Championship held at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers visited the nation's capital Monday to celebrate their 2018 national title with President Donald Trump at the White House, and College Football Playoff National Championship offensive MVP Trevor Lawrence had nothing but good things to say about the trip.

TMZ Sports caught up to Lawrence on Monday night, and the Tigers quarterback called the experience "awesome":

"It was awesome," Lawrence told TMZ Sports. "We had McDonald's and everything. It was good!"

Lawrence said he hopes to make the trip "hopefully a few more" times.

Social media was abuzz Monday when it was revealed the Tigers would be feasting on the likes of McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King, which President Trump called "great American food":

It may not have included Lawrence's beloved Chick-fil-A, but the Clemson freshman didn't seem to have any complaints.

