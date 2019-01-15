Tony Parker Thanks Spurs Fans for 'Unbelievable' Reception in San Antonio Return

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Monday night marked Tony Parker's return to San Antonio after the veteran guard signed with the Charlotte Hornets this past offseason, and he was met with nothing but love by the Spurs faithful.

And he wants to thank the fans for making it a memorable night.

"I am drained physically and emotionally," Parker said after the game, per ESPN's Michael C. Wright. "It was an awesome night, and I just want to thank the fans for the way they reacted tonight. It was unbelievable, and I appreciate it. It was a great memory for me that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

A first-round pick in 2001, Parker spent the first 17 years of his career in San Antonio, winning four championships alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. He was named the 2007 Finals MVP.

The six-time All-Star signed a two-year deal with Charlotte last July as he sought a bigger role than the mentorship task San Antonio reportedly wanted him to take on.

All of that led to Monday night, which featured a video tribute from the Spurs:

When Parker checked into the game for the first time late in the opening period, Spurs fans gave their longtime star a standing ovation:

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich added: "Tony is a wonderful human being. He was a great player for us, and he deserved all of the love that he received. That is for sure."

After the game, Parker and Popovich shared a moment on the court together:

Parker may have changed uniforms, but the Spurs will always have a special place in his heart, per Wright:

"I care so much about the Spurs. It was very weird to play against them. I don't know if I was nervous. It was a little bit of everything. They [the Hornets] told me before the game they wanted it for me. Then after the game I was like, 'Why don't we play like that every road game? C'mon, no excuses.' I am going to be on them now.

"The thing for me was before the game—the tribute. And I appreciated all the love. It means a lot."

Parker contributed eight points, four assists and three rebounds in the Hornets' 108-93 victory.