OL Coach Mike Munchak, Broncos Agree to Contract After 5 Seasons with Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos announced Monday they have hired Mike Munchak as the team's new offensive line coach.

The Hall of Fame guard has spent the past five seasons in the same position with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was the offensive line coach with the Tennessee Titans franchise for 14 years.

He was also the head coach of the Titans for three years from 2011-13, producing a 22-26 record.

Despite his disappointment as a head coach, he has been among the best position coaches in the NFL during his time on the sidelines.

The Steelers offensive line helped pave the way for Le'Veon Bell for years before the running back sat out this season, while James Conner stepped in and earned a Pro Bowl selection in his first year as a starter. Jaylen Samuels also had big games thanks to the open lanes provided for him.

Additionally, Pittsburgh had the fourth fewest sacks in the NFL with just 24 this season. It's the third-straight season the squad finished in the top five in this category, helping quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remain healthy.

He has also coached seven different offensive linemen to the Pro Bowl in his career.

This makes the latest addition a significant one for Denver:

While the Broncos line improved from 2017, Munchak could potentially solidify the unit and turn around an offense that finished 24th in the NFL in points scored.

On the other hand, the Steelers lose a key part of their success from the past few seasons:

If Ramon Foster leaves in free agency, Pittsburgh could have some serious question marks up front.