Clint Capela Could Miss out on $2 Million in Contract Bonuses After Thumb Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Denver. The Rockets won 109-99. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In addition to hurting his team's playoff seeding in the competitive Western Conference, Clint Capela's thumb injury could prove costly for his bank account. 

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Capela is likely out for four to six weeks after suffering a right thumb injury. Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reported Capela's contract includes $2 million bonus that's dependent, in part, on him playing 2,000 minutes this year.

Through 42 games, he has logged 1,436 minutes, so hitting his playing time threshold may be impossible as a result of the injury.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Giannis' MVP Resume Is Missing One Thing

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis' MVP Resume Is Missing One Thing

    Maurice Bobb
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Capela (Thumb) Out 4-6 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Capela (Thumb) Out 4-6 Weeks

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie on Frustration: 'I Just Want to Win So Bad'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie on Frustration: 'I Just Want to Win So Bad'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Trade? Kemba Wants to Be a Hornets Lifer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trade? Kemba Wants to Be a Hornets Lifer

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report