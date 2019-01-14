Clint Capela Could Miss out on $2 Million in Contract Bonuses After Thumb Injury

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

In addition to hurting his team's playoff seeding in the competitive Western Conference, Clint Capela's thumb injury could prove costly for his bank account.

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Capela is likely out for four to six weeks after suffering a right thumb injury. Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reported Capela's contract includes $2 million bonus that's dependent, in part, on him playing 2,000 minutes this year.

Through 42 games, he has logged 1,436 minutes, so hitting his playing time threshold may be impossible as a result of the injury.

