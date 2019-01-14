Report: Andrus Peat Played in 'Serious Pain' After Undergoing Hand Surgery

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat reportedly played through "serious pain" after undergoing surgery on a broken hand during the team's NFC Wild Card Round bye.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Peat broke his hand during the Saints' regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Peat played every snap in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles but committed four penalties. His holding penalty took a 46-yard Alvin Kamara touchdown reception off the board. Later in the drive, the Saints settled for a field goal.

