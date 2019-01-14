Report: Andrus Peat Played in 'Serious Pain' After Undergoing Hand Surgery

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

New Orleans Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat (75) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat reportedly played through "serious pain" after undergoing surgery on a broken hand during the team's NFC Wild Card Round bye. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting Peat broke his hand during the Saints' regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Peat played every snap in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles but committed four penalties. His holding penalty took a 46-yard Alvin Kamara touchdown reception off the board. Later in the drive, the Saints settled for a field goal. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jerry Rice: AB Wants to Play for 49ers 'Really Bad'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jerry Rice: AB Wants to Play for 49ers 'Really Bad'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Top LB Prospect White Declares for Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top LB Prospect White Declares for Draft

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Larry Warford 'Still Tired' After 18-Play Saints Drive

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Larry Warford 'Still Tired' After 18-Play Saints Drive

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Bieniemy Could Be NFL's Hottest HC Candidate Next Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bieniemy Could Be NFL's Hottest HC Candidate Next Year

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report