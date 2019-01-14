Yankees Legend Mel Stottlemyre Dies at Age 75

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2019

Former New York Yankees player Mel Stottlemyre speaks during opening ceremonies for the Old-Timers' Day baseball game Saturday, June 20, 2015, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Former New York Yankees pitching great Mel Stottlemyre died Sunday from "complications of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer for which he had been treated for many years," according to Richard Goldstein of the New York Times.

Stottlemyre died in a Seattle hospital. He was 77.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

