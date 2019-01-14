Yankees Legend Mel Stottlemyre Dies at Age 75

Yankees Legend Mel Stottlemyre Dies at Age 75January 14, 2019
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
Former New York Yankees pitching great Mel Stottlemyre died Sunday from "complications of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer for which he had been treated for many years," according to Richard Goldstein of the New York Times.
Stottlemyre died in a Seattle hospital. He was 77.
